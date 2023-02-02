 Skip to content
'It's not a gun problem' says family after being affected by a gun problem
28
posted to Main » on 03 Feb 2023 at 12:05 AM



eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Republicans did push through a bill in 2017? removing laws prohibiting people suffering from mental health disorders from having firearms.

Just guessing it was a farsighted thing (previously thought extinct thing with republicans) because anyone that still self identities as a republican is suffering from a mental disorder and they want their guns.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
how can you purchase a firearm after being hospitalized repeatedly for being a paranoid schizophrenic?

The needs of the gun fetishists outweigh the needs of the few. Or the many.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Just don't blame the gun, OK!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

edmo: [Fark user image 300x222]


If the child is white, and some non-zero number of people they're hitting with the stick are Black, Republicans would pass laws all over the country making it illegal to take sticks away from children, and GOP-controlled courts would rule that anti-stick legislation is unconstitutional.
 
Imperfect Pixels [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Stockholm Gundrome
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
it's not a gun problem, it's an 'access to guns' problem!
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Gun problems?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Because Joseph Jones was in and out of mental health facilities for years, his family has wondered why he was still able to purchase guns.

Because he lives in Nebraska?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

skybird659: it's not a gun problem, it's an 'access to guns' problem!


It's not an 'access to guns' problem, it's an 'access to ammunition' problem!
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

edmo: [Fark user image 300x222]


The kid may need that stick someday when a bully asks for his lunch money.  Taking sticks away from kids leaves them helpless to school crime!
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"'It's not a gun problem': Family says Omaha Target shooting suspect struggled with mental health for years"

Ok, so let's make mental, along with physical, dental, visual health accessible to everyone.
At no cost.
Oh noes! Socialism!
Better have friends and family killed before I fall for that scheme 🙄
 
howdoibegin
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Employed adults who solve real world problems may be focused on one solution for a problem, but unless they're stupid, they are able to hold the nuanced view that a problem can have more than one cause, in differing proportions.
 
Dryad
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: how can you purchase a firearm after being hospitalized repeatedly for being a paranoid schizophrenic?

The needs of the gun fetishists outweigh the needs of the few. Or the many.


Its already illegal. Federally illegal. There is just no way for the current background checks to know, because that information generally isn't shared.
Now if only there were some way to actually get the funding to maintain a database of those people, we would have something. Or to force those states that won't comply to share the info they are supposed to be required to.
But we don't, and we won't. Because its considered a distraction to passing shiny new bills we won't fund either.
Then complaining they don't work and demanding more. Its a treadmill of stupid.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Goateed murrican-flag-camo-clad skinhead uncle of psychotic public shooter says his nephew was a good kid.

Who couldn't get obviously and urgently-needed mental health care because America.

But had no problem getting hold of a lightweight short-barreled pistol-gripped quick-change high-capacity magazine fed semi-automatic rifle.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's not a gun problem tho.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Because Joseph Jones was in and out of mental health facilities for years, his family has wondered why he was still able to purchase guns.


Because his family, YOU, never lifted a finger to prevent him from having firearms.

I guess these are your crimes.....what's that?
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"'The real issue is mental illness' is a goddamn cop-out. I almost never hear it from actual mental health professionals, or advocates working in the mental health sphere, or anyone who actually has any kind of informed opinion on mental health or serious policy proposals for how to improve our treatment of the mentally ill in this country.

What I hear from people who bleat on about 'The real issue is mental illness,' when pressed for specific suggestions on how to deal with said 'real issue,' is terrifying nonsense designed to throw the mentally ill under the bus. Elliot Rodger's parents should've been able to force risperidone down his throat. Seung-Hui Cho should've been forcibly institutionalized. Anyone with a mental illness diagnosis should surrender all of their constitutional rights, right now, rather than at all compromise the right to bear arms of self-declared sane people.

What's interesting is to watch who the mentally ill people are being thrown under the bus to defend. In the wake of Sandy Hook, the NRA tells us that creating a national registry of firearms owners would be giving the government dangerously unchecked tyrannical power, but a national registry of the mentally ill would not -- even though a 'sane' person holding a gun is intrinsically more dangerous than a "crazy" person, no matter how crazy, without a gun.

We've successfully created a world so topsy-turvy that seeking medical help for depression or anxiety is apparently stronger evidence of violent tendencies than going out and purchasing a weapon whose only purpose is committing acts of violence. We've got a narrative going where doing the former is something we're OK with stigmatizing but not the latter. God bless America."

https://www.salon.com/2015/06/18/its_not_about_mental_illness_the_big_lie_that_always_follows_mass_shootings_by_white_males/
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
how can you purchase a firearm after being hospitalized repeatedly for being a paranoid schizophrenic?"

ShAlL nOt Be InFrInGeD!

That's how.
 
scalpod
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

skybird659: it's not a gun problem, it's an 'access to guns' problem!


If you take away all the people - NO PROBLEM!
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
All those military-grade firearms in civilian hands serve one purpose---insurance against the risk that one dark day, power in the United States might fall into the hands of people who take the idea that all men are created equal seriously.

If innocent people occasionally get killed by a lost soul, driven insane, no doubt, by crazy pills forced on them in childhood by mothers unable or unwilling to teach them how to behave (much less take them to church), well, that's a small price to pay to guarantee the life, liberty and property of Real Americans as far as the "patriots" are concerned.

A very small price.
 
olorin604
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Stop blaming the guns, stop blaming mental health, it is obviously a lack of jesus in our daily lives, laws, schools and government that is causing these shootings.

We would be living in a utopia and there would be unicorns If it wasn't from turning out faces from god.

And God damnit I want my farking unicorn songst with it sheeple.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
A gun problem is when you need a gun but can't get one.
 
meathome
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dbaggins: Because Joseph Jones was in and out of mental health facilities for years, his family has wondered why he was still able to purchase guns.


Because his family, YOU, never lifted a finger to prevent him from having firearms.

I guess these are your crimes.....what's that?


Read the article, he literally did.

Police forced him to give the kid his guns back.

/Welcome to America
 
acouvis
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: "'The real issue is mental illness' is a goddamn cop-out. I almost never hear it from actual mental health professionals, or advocates working in the mental health sphere, or anyone who actually has any kind of informed opinion on mental health or serious policy proposals for how to improve our treatment of the mentally ill in this country.

What I hear from people who bleat on about 'The real issue is mental illness,' when pressed for specific suggestions on how to deal with said 'real issue,' is terrifying nonsense designed to throw the mentally ill under the bus. Elliot Rodger's parents should've been able to force risperidone down his throat. Seung-Hui Cho should've been forcibly institutionalized. Anyone with a mental illness diagnosis should surrender all of their constitutional rights, right now, rather than at all compromise the right to bear arms of self-declared sane people.

What's interesting is to watch who the mentally ill people are being thrown under the bus to defend. In the wake of Sandy Hook, the NRA tells us that creating a national registry of firearms owners would be giving the government dangerously unchecked tyrannical power, but a national registry of the mentally ill would not -- even though a 'sane' person holding a gun is intrinsically more dangerous than a "crazy" person, no matter how crazy, without a gun.

We've successfully created a world so topsy-turvy that seeking medical help for depression or anxiety is apparently stronger evidence of violent tendencies than going out and purchasing a weapon whose only purpose is committing acts of violence. We've got a narrative going where doing the former is something we're OK with stigmatizing but not the latter. God bless America."

https://www.salon.com/2015/06/18/its_not_about_mental_illness_the_big_lie_that_always_follows_mass_shootings_by_white_males/


What I find ironic how Texas Republicans were all too happy to claim gun violence is a mental health issue a month after cutting millions in funding to mental health.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Thanks, Reagan.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

olorin604: Stop blaming the guns


No, I won't.

We see you're making an attempt at parody, not bad actually, and at deflection (fail).

It's the guns.
 
replacementcool
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's crazy how america's the only country in the world where "mental health issues" manifest as "Extraordinary acts of mass violence committed on a daily basis perpetrated by individuals with easily accessible firearms"
 
