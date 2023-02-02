 Skip to content
(NBC New York)   By the way, the "Seinfeld Bill" cracking down on telemarketers? It's real, and it's spectacular   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Since most aren't supposed to be calling, why not crack down with prosecutions, fines, and prison?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

edmo: Since most aren't supposed to be calling, why not crack down with prosecutions, fines, and prison?


I'm ok with the prison part. First time offender: Prison
Second time: Step it up.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Most telemarketers are not based in the US. Maybe crack down on phone companies that allow foreign call centers to spam people in the US?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Most telemarketers are not based in the US. Maybe crack down on phone companies that allow foreign call centers to spam people in the US?


LOL - what the hell do you think this is?  You think they're actually trying to DO something?  No.  They're trying to look like they're doing somthing.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Most telemarketers are not based in the US. Maybe crack down on phone companies that allow foreign call centers to spam people in the US?


Or even a serious problem, like *waves in general at America*

Telemarketers are obnoxious and all, but not exactly a priority problem for most people, I'd say.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do people still have "home phones"?
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Since most aren't supposed to be calling, why not crack down with prosecutions, fines, and prison?


Forcing them to state their *actual* number should make it much easier to track them down and enumerate the # of offenses to slap those fine s on them, plus if they were to hand out fake information it's likely going to cost them a bunch of sales if their marks can't get a hold of them later on those numbers

win-win.
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jerry Seinfeld in Pulp Fiction [DeepFake]
Youtube S1MBVXkQbWU
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Excelsior: edmo: Since most aren't supposed to be calling, why not crack down with prosecutions, fines, and prison?

Forcing them to state their *actual* number should make it much easier to track them down and enumerate the # of offenses to slap those fine s on them, plus if they were to hand out fake information it's likely going to cost them a bunch of sales if their marks can't get a hold of them later on those numbers

win-win.


Unless they're in India and don't care about US laws. I recommend ethnic slurs and verbal abuse.

"I don't speak to untouchables. Give me your manager" seems to get great results.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
better... and real..

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi, I'm working with the fireman's fund here in Nigeria. The prince says hello. We need your help today....
 
Officer Barrelroll
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I started to get a bunch a flash sms messages lately. Huge freaking pain. They seem to have stopped so maybe the carrier figured out how to block them.

I still get an absurd amount of spam calls. I need to use an app that can block number series again. I still have a cell phone number from 20+ years ago and live nowhere near that area code. Nobody with a number I don't know if calling me from that area code.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jerry's ego really needed this.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
You're not dealing with AT&T
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: Do people still have "home phones"?


Republican voters do.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Those of us in the rest of the English speeding world aren't impressed by the efforts in the US since the call volumes have gone way up.

A friend uses a bad accent to claim they are calling the Pakistanian secret service hacking division.

I've told "Microsoft" of course there are computer viruses on my pc, I write them for a living... hasn't it crashed your computer network yet?  there must be a bug.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The government has no interest in enforcing the laws they already have, so I can't see this making any difference.

I get that the out and out scams about how they need my credit card number to cancel an Amazon order for iPhones and antivirus software, or that the Sheriff is coming to arrest me because my Social Security number was cancelled by the IRS might be hard to deal with.

But the extended warranty bullshiat? And the nonstop Hilton timeshare crap? That's coming from the US. And already illegal for a lot of reasons. I've shifted business to Marriott because they won't farking stop, and I've told them. Not that they care about a few grand from scum like me.
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Sorry Dude (The Simpsons)
Youtube uIecyRCIFkI
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Excelsior: edmo: Since most aren't supposed to be calling, why not crack down with prosecutions, fines, and prison?

Forcing them to state their *actual* number should make it much easier to track them down and enumerate the # of offenses to slap those fine s on them, plus if they were to hand out fake information it's likely going to cost them a bunch of sales if their marks can't get a hold of them later on those numbers

win-win.


We need to fine the service your connected to for allowing false IDs and phone numbers to reach you. They can force the banning of fake IDS and robocalls thru legislation

/ the 'Do not call' isn't being enforced.
// So, It's the govt's fault
 
foo monkey
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm sure the overseas call centers will jump at the opportunity to give their real number slowly, carefully, then repeat it if asked.
 
baxterdog
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: fragMasterFlash: Most telemarketers are not based in the US. Maybe crack down on phone companies that allow foreign call centers to spam people in the US?

Or even a serious problem, like *waves in general at America*

Telemarketers are obnoxious and all, but not exactly a priority problem for most people, I'd say.


I would say that it definitely has become a problem for every single person that owns and operates a phone these days. Poll your friends, poll our coworkers. Nobody I know answers their phone if the number doesn't show up as a contact any longer.

This has changed how we interact a lot. For me, if the caller doesn't leave a message or text then that number gets put in the block list. And I am clearly not alone in doing this, rigidly.

Even a couple of years ago I would answer the phone if it rang. Not any more, not ever. Unless it's in my contacts.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: fragMasterFlash: Most telemarketers are not based in the US. Maybe crack down on phone companies that allow foreign call centers to spam people in the US?

Or even a serious problem, like *waves in general at America*

Telemarketers are obnoxious and all, but not exactly a priority problem for most people, I'd say.


Enough voters complained to make this happen.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: edmo: Since most aren't supposed to be calling, why not crack down with prosecutions, fines, and prison?

I'm ok with the prison part. First time offender: Prison
Second time: Step it up.


Step it up indeed.

media-cdn.tripadvisor.comView Full Size
 
trasnform
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's weird, over the last three years it seems to go in a cycle of 3 months on, 3 months off. But in the last 6 months I've gotten a few stragglers, but mostly it has stopped. My guess is pretty much nobody answers the phone anymore. Honestly I could probably delete the phone app and just have data and texting and nothing would change.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

baxterdog: Nobody I know answers their phone if the number doesn't show up as a contact any longer.


My concern is always that it's a driver with a shipment trying to figure out where to do his drop off.

Normally I'll use the auto-text feature "I'll call you right back", and if it's a driver I get an "ok", and if it's some telemarketer swine, I get a "this is a land line" message.

It's a good work around, but it's an absolute obscenity that my phone is mostly worthless for incoming calls from unknown parties.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Most telemarketers are not based in the US. Maybe crack down on phone companies that allow foreign call centers to spam people in the US?


...and who do so using spoofed phone numbers.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What telemarketers?

Only blatant scammers are still cold calling people in hope that a dementia case will pick up the phone.

Seinfeldleft the airwaves in 1998. This has come a bit late, surely?
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Iworkformsn: fatassbastard: Do people still have "home phones"?

Republican voters do.


I still have mine. A landline perhaps isn't the wisest use of monthly money, but I believe it does afford a back-up measure of medical and locational security when one lives alone.

/ not republican
 
