Pentagon tracking Chinese spy balloon over US
94
posted to Main » and Politics » on 02 Feb 2023 at 9:05 PM



scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ohh f*ck, they spying on Yellowstone S6 filming so they can release spoilers, tank Paramount+, and take it over!
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Meanwhile at NORAD

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Time to get the Space Force Quick Reaction Force Delta Gamma into action!
 
Big Floppy Donkey Dick Nixon [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's a street light
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
mediaproxy.salon.comView Full Size
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What century are we in again?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
COVID19
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm in the balloon
 
El_Dan
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This will not stand, be sure to tell all your followers on TikTok.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: What century are we in again?


20th. The Japanese killed 6 civilians in 1945 with a balloon attack: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fu-Go_balloon_bomb
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark China
 
HeathenHealer [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Wait, is there a kid trapped inside??? Fool me once...
 
wxboy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Have they checked for a zombie sitting in a lawn chair hanging from the balloon?
 
hobnail
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Kinda puts the story about them trying to build a corn processing plant next to an air force base into perspective, doesn't it?
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Didn't the Japanese Empire do this in WWII?

So we are in WWIII now?

And the asshole Joint Chiefs tell Biden NOT to shoot it down!

Francis Gary Powers weeps in his grave!
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size

Yeah, I'm old. So? Sue me
 
Dnaltrop
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
holdmybones
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
media.cnn.comView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Dispensing viruses.
Saw it on facebook
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

holdmybones: [media.cnn.com image 800x450]


It was a simpler time.
 
Phil McKraken [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
A+ headline
 
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Just get a kid to noscope 360 it. EZ
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Subby, Nena is German.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
这一定意味着巨大的东西即将掉落。 我想到周五
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm sure by now they've snagged it and taken it to a research facility.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: baron von doodle: What century are we in again?

20th. The Japanese killed 6 civilians in 1945 with a balloon attack: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fu-Go_balloon_bomb


19th  The 1808 Hot Balloon Duel

This reads like AI wrote it
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: 这一定意味着巨大的东西即将掉落。 我想到周五


Bernie speaking Chinese?
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
ae01.alicdn.comView Full Size

Balloon Pooh is over your base watching your dudes
 
Spaced Lion
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So the fark what? China and the US are spying on each other constantly, with a good number of high-altitude craft known to both--ohhh, hold on. They're trying to drum up public support for a war.

Shiat.
 
HeathenHealer [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: 这一定意味着巨大的东西即将掉落。 我想到周五


Fine, I'll drink my Ovaltine.
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Swampmaster: Didn't the Japanese Empire do this in WWII?


Their balloons had bombs and firestarters (wicked firestarters reportedly) on board, not spy gear.  This is more like what the USA did to the USSR during the cold war.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
neat. looks satelliteish

iat's also quite high up so your options are limited and likely to cause collateral damage.

except lasers. this is a perfect time to use one.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Sabreace22: [Fark user image image 346x766]


Ah, Number Six must have escaped again.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
kdvr.comView Full Size
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ColleenSezWhuut: Swampmaster: Didn't the Japanese Empire do this in WWII?

Their balloons had bombs and firestarters (wicked firestarters reportedly) on board, not spy gear.  This is more like what the USA did to the USSR during the cold war.


You know that more people can get killed with good Intelligence ( gathered by the enemy), than with 1 balloon load of fire bombs, right?
 
darinwil
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Swampmaster: Didn't the Japanese Empire do this in WWII?

So we are in WWIII now?

And the asshole Joint Chiefs tell Biden NOT to shoot it down!

Francis Gary Powers weeps in his grave!


CBS said they told him not to shoot it down cause it might hurt people on the ground...in Montana. Either there is a large cattle lobby paying off the military to keep the cows safe or maybe by "people" they meant "missile silos" lol
Fark user imageView Full Size

/But seriously anyone heard anything about any launch codes?
 
Marty Devoid
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
IT IS BALOOOOOOOON!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Always live East of work and West of your enemies.
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Swampmaster: ColleenSezWhuut: Swampmaster: Didn't the Japanese Empire do this in WWII?

Their balloons had bombs and firestarters (wicked firestarters reportedly) on board, not spy gear.  This is more like what the USA did to the USSR during the cold war.

You know that more people can get killed with good Intelligence ( gathered by the enemy), than with 1 balloon load of fire bombs, right?


Oh, is that why we put so much effort into espionage and surveillance?
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That's fairly in your face.

Its not really different than a spy satellite though, just, larger and slower.
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: That's fairly in your face.

Its not really different than a spy satellite though, just, larger and slower.


And a whole lot cheaper.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So they're allying with the Chinese now, huh?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I dub this the Han-denburg.

Han, get it?
*taps mic*
 
Psylence
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Sooo... china can fly over restricted, classified shiat and no one cares. But if I launch a drone in a national park im utterly farked. Great country we got here.
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Psylence: Sooo... china can fly over restricted, classified shiat and no one cares. But if I launch a drone in a national park im utterly farked. Great country we got here.


As soon as you become a nuclear power you could get away with it too.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: I dub this the Han-denburg.

Han, get it?
*taps mic*


(Fresh Air) Have another Hit! ~Quicksilver Messenger Service
Youtube 6j92RqFP4CM
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Spaced Lion: So the fark what? China and the US are spying on each other constantly, with a good number of high-altitude craft known to both--ohhh, hold on. They're trying to drum up public support for a war.

Shiat.


The people freaking out are (R) pols taking the opportunity to run a little Red Panic on the rubes. The people who know what the fark they're doing (and fortunately, making the decisions at the moment) have looked into it and said meh.
 
Gpzjock
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: [i.kym-cdn.com image 600x611]
Yeah, I'm old. So? Sue me


Then you may understand why the song was called 99 hairy armpits in Britain.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
But are our Coke supplies safe from body fluid contamination?
 
Botkin of the Yard
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
1000filmsblog.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
