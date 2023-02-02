 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Politico)   Shortly after crying & begging for leniency, a Marine Corps veteran who participated in the January 6 insurrection was sentenced to 68 months in prison."You're entitled to your political views but not to an insurrection. You were an insurrectionist"   (politico.com) divider line
93
    More: Obvious, United States, Parent, Family, Shame, Court, Psychology, Daniel Caldwell, Remorse  
•       •       •

1305 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 02 Feb 2023 at 10:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



93 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
he forgot to start with "Sir" didn't he
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why are all these insurrectionists such crybabies? Jesus Christ, let's bring back Joan of Arc to teach these pansies a little bit about courage and grit.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good.  People should be held accountable for their actions.  Now do someone who was at the top.  Stone, Bannon, TFG... you know, the people actually responsible for making this happen.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Pocket Ninja: Why are all these insurrectionists such crybabies? Jesus Christ, let's bring back Joan of Arc to teach these pansies a little bit about courage and grit.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bullshiat
Insurrection call a for a much longer sentence.
You put his ass in Leavenworth for 20
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:  "...and described efforts to better himself while in custody, reading self-help books..."

He did his own research, so at least he has that going for him.  Which is nice.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
68 months is leniency.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is byullshiat. These maggots should be going to prison for decades.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Good.  People should be held accountable for their actions.  Now do someone who was at the top.  Stone, Bannon, TFG... you know, the people actually responsible for making this happen.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
WayneKerr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby has obviously not evar served in the Core.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: [i.imgflip.com image 500x672]


That's the guy who ordered the hanging of 38 insurrectionists, right?
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Entitlement? Sounds socialist
 
Gergesa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But Caldwell's hearing was most notable for the extensive expression of remorse, delivered almost entirely through tears, to a nearly empty courtroom.

"I must face my actions head on," he said, before delivering a voluminous apology to the officers he attacked. "I hope that you and our country never have to face another day like January 6th."

FAFO you faux patriot.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: edmo: [i.imgflip.com image 500x672]

That's the guy who ordered the hanging of 38 insurrectionists, right?


Every 1/6 insurrectionist should hang. Organizers, participants, complicit cops.  All of them.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c8.alamy.comView Full Size

Leniency indeed
 
Aquapope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know how Marines will tell you that there's no such thing as an ex-Marine?  "Once a Marine, always a Marine", that kind of thing.  The marine's I've known wouldn't insist on that distinction for this guy.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Caldwell said he spent the days immediately after the attack rationalizing what he did and looking for validation from family, friends and his attorney. He said he now looks back at his actions and "it literally floors me."


You were looking for praise because you thought you were going to win. I'll bet $5 that more than one member of your circle of contacts reached out to the FBI and gave information about how much of an ass you are.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: edmo: [i.imgflip.com image 500x672]

That's the guy who ordered the hanging of 38 insurrectionists, right?


In a row?
 
dailygrinds
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nelsonhaha.gif
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aquapope: You know how Marines will tell you that there's no such thing as an ex-Marine?  "Once a Marine, always a Marine", that kind of thing.  The marine's I've known wouldn't insist on that distinction for this guy.


I'm sure they will salute him in prison before they kick his ass
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lilbjorn: 68 months is leniency.


Yeah, this.  He was eligible for up to 20 years, right?

Gotta ask, though - is this 68 months including the 24 he's spent locked up awaiting the disposition of his case?  Or a fresh 68 months?

Either way, his Marine buddies back in Texas are gonna give him side-eye when he comes back and isn't allowed to possess a firearm any more.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aquapope: Jeebus Saves: edmo: [i.imgflip.com image 500x672]

That's the guy who ordered the hanging of 38 insurrectionists, right?

In a row?



Try not to hang any insurrectionists on your way to Ford's Theater.....
 
ISO15693
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Whimper Fi", crying marine insurrectionist.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dbirchall: lilbjorn: 68 months is leniency.

Yeah, this.  He was eligible for up to 20 years, right?

Gotta ask, though - is this 68 months including the 24 he's spent locked up awaiting the disposition of his case?  Or a fresh 68 months?

Either way, his Marine buddies back in Texas are gonna give him side-eye when he comes back and isn't allowed to possess a firearm any more.


Sorry guys, the law says I cant have a gun anymore.

corporatewatch.orgView Full Size
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Incident on 57th Street: FTFA:  "...and described efforts to better himself while in custody, reading self-help books..."

He did his own research, so at least he has that going for him.  Which is nice.


I doubt that he has the judgement to choose the self help book that he needs most.  He probably doesn't even need any self help books, simply turn off every single source of lying bullshiat that got him to the place he finds himself in.
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lilbjorn: 68 months is leniency.


Big time.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Jeebus Saves: edmo: [i.imgflip.com image 500x672]

That's the guy who ordered the hanging of 38 insurrectionists, right?

Every 1/6 insurrectionist should hang. Organizers, participants, complicit cops.  All of them.


Just stop the "hang" bullshiat. It makes you sound like a Trumper, only changing three words.  It also makes you sound like a provocateur assigned to stir up hate.
 
Kim Jong Scott
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Foul traitors, all of them.  They should all be hanged.  68 months is a joke.
 
Akuinnen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WayneKerr: Subby has obviously not evar served in the Core.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Raoul Eaton: Teddy Brosevelt: Jeebus Saves: edmo: [i.imgflip.com image 500x672]

That's the guy who ordered the hanging of 38 insurrectionists, right?

Every 1/6 insurrectionist should hang. Organizers, participants, complicit cops.  All of them.

Just stop the "hang" bullshiat. It makes you sound like a Trumper, only changing three words.  It also makes you sound like a provocateur assigned to stir up hate.


To which they will unfortunately respond, "Meep. Boop. Does not compute" and go right back to shiat posting.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"What you want is irrelevant. What you've chosen is at hand."
 
Lonestar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dbirchall: lilbjorn: 68 months is leniency.

Yeah, this.  He was eligible for up to 20 years, right?

Gotta ask, though - is this 68 months including the 24 he's spent locked up awaiting the disposition of his case?  Or a fresh 68 months?

Either way, his Marine buddies back in Texas are gonna give him side-eye when he comes back and isn't allowed to possess a firearm any more.


Probably 68-24=44 or 3.6 years. Does the time served before sentencing count double or triple?
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The judge:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tintar: he forgot to start with "Sir" didn't he


That's pretty funny.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Jeebus Saves: edmo: [i.imgflip.com image 500x672]

That's the guy who ordered the hanging of 38 insurrectionists, right?

Every 1/6 insurrectionist should hang. Organizers, participants, complicit cops.  All of them.


That has what to do with Abraham Lincoln hanging insurrectionists?  And jesus man, even Lincoln pardoned over 250.  Have a heart.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gergesa: But Caldwell's hearing was most notable for the extensive expression of remorse, delivered almost entirely through tears, to a nearly empty courtroom.

"I must face my actions head on," he said, before delivering a voluminous apology to the officers he attacked. "I hope that you and our country never have to face another day like January 6th."

FAFO you faux patriot.


I love that his "apology" contained a threat.
 
guinsu
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

dbirchall: lilbjorn: 68 months is leniency.

Yeah, this.  He was eligible for up to 20 years, right?

Gotta ask, though - is this 68 months including the 24 he's spent locked up awaiting the disposition of his case?  Or a fresh 68 months?

Either way, his Marine buddies back in Texas are gonna give him side-eye when he comes back and isn't allowed to possess a firearm any more.


I'm sure the 5th circuit will give him his guns back.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

dbirchall: lilbjorn: 68 months is leniency.

Yeah, this.  He was eligible for up to 20 years, right?

Gotta ask, though - is this 68 months including the 24 he's spent locked up awaiting the disposition of his case?  Or a fresh 68 months?

Either way, his Marine buddies back in Texas are gonna give him side-eye when he comes back and isn't allowed to possess a firearm any more.


I've never liked the prison-industrial complex, and I'm not going to start liking it based on the politics of a defendant.  It sounds like you have adopted the common American view of prison as a form of revenge.  But if you really want to change people's behavior, certainty of consequences and actual rehabilitation will give you much better results than state-imposed brutality.
 
Phaedrus the Vague [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
With all the crying and begging I thought this was going to be another fake Drumpf "Sir" story.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: Teddy Brosevelt: Jeebus Saves: edmo: [i.imgflip.com image 500x672]

That's the guy who ordered the hanging of 38 insurrectionists, right?

Every 1/6 insurrectionist should hang. Organizers, participants, complicit cops.  All of them.

Just stop the "hang" bullshiat. It makes you sound like a Trumper, only changing three words.  It also makes you sound like a provocateur assigned to stir up hate.


No. This is a case of a member of the military attacking his own country. That's treason, no matter how you change the words.

"I must face my actions head on,"

Lucky guy. He should be facing his actions with his head off.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Lonestar: dbirchall: lilbjorn: 68 months is leniency.

Yeah, this.  He was eligible for up to 20 years, right?

Gotta ask, though - is this 68 months including the 24 he's spent locked up awaiting the disposition of his case?  Or a fresh 68 months?

Either way, his Marine buddies back in Texas are gonna give him side-eye when he comes back and isn't allowed to possess a firearm any more.

Probably 68-24=44 or 3.6 years. Does the time served before sentencing count double or triple?


1 for 1 in the Fed.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
He got more time than the horns guy? His lawyer must really suck.
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Next conservative president (probably Marjorie Taylor green) will blanket pardon all insurrectionists, announce that the democrat police are being arrested, and all of the newly freed traitors will be given cushy jobs on Fox News telling us how the world is rigged in their favor.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Aquapope: You know how Marines will tell you that there's no such thing as an ex-Marine?  "Once a Marine, always a Marine", that kind of thing.  The marine's I've known wouldn't insist on that distinction for this guy.



Close, but not quite: "ex-marine" already has an established definition.

The term is used specifically to identify someone who, for example, received a dishonorable discharge (or engages in other f*ckery) such that the Corps basically disowns that person.

This is in contrast to "former marine", which is the correct way to refer to someone who was honorably discharged and hasn't, you know, joined an insurrection.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Why are all these insurrectionists such crybabies? Jesus Christ, let's bring back Joan of Arc to teach these pansies a little bit about courage and grit.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


As requested
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
He must not have told the court he was there by special appearance or signed his legal documents with a bloody fingerprint. They have to let you go if you do that.
 
jso2897
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: dbirchall: lilbjorn: 68 months is leniency.

Yeah, this.  He was eligible for up to 20 years, right?

Gotta ask, though - is this 68 months including the 24 he's spent locked up awaiting the disposition of his case?  Or a fresh 68 months?

Either way, his Marine buddies back in Texas are gonna give him side-eye when he comes back and isn't allowed to possess a firearm any more.

I've never liked the prison-industrial complex, and I'm not going to start liking it based on the politics of a defendant.  It sounds like you have adopted the common American view of prison as a form of revenge.  But if you really want to change people's behavior, certainty of consequences and actual rehabilitation will give you much better results than state-imposed brutality.


Interesting occasion to go full Pollyanna.
Question our penal institutions JUST as they are about to punish someone actually evil.
 
Displayed 50 of 93 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.