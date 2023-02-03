 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Italian mob boss arrested after posing as pizza maker for 17 years. Leave the gun; take the pepperoni   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
10
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If he actually made pizzas for 17 years I don't think he was posing.
 
Brynden Rivers
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: If he actually made pizzas for 17 years I don't think he was posing.


Yeah, the headline made me think he was running a front. "You wanna order a pizza HERE?! Fuhgeddaboutit!!"
 
magneticmushroom [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
But how was the pie?
 
Fano
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"But you gat onerat..."
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: If he actually made pizzas for 17 years I don't think he was posing.


The fact that he named himself after a famous mobster and openly ran a popular restaurant and it still took them 17 years to arrest him is insane.

He practically called it "Shady Sal's Definitely Not a Mob Front Pizza" and it still took them almost two decades. Epic trolling, I guess.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Dictatorial_Flair: born_yesterday: If he actually made pizzas for 17 years I don't think he was posing.

The fact that he named himself after a famous mobster and openly ran a popular restaurant and it still took them 17 years to arrest him is insane.

He practically called it "Shady Sal's Definitely Not a Mob Front Pizza" and it still took them almost two decades. Epic trolling, I guess.


Maybe the pizza was that damn good. I'm honestly curious now.
 
guinsu
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
He looks like a stereotype of an Italian American mob boss. Even the smirk.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Captured in Saint Etienne?  He's in a bad way now!

You're In A Bad Way - Saint Etienne
Youtube 4szHXagmryo
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I always wanted to see "Moonshiner takes the fifth".
 
MsStatement
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
