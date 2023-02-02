 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   "Mistakes are the portals of discovery." -James Joyce   (msn.com) divider line
9
    More: Florida, Charlotte County deputies, Parking, James Joyce, Size, traffic stop, parking lot of a gas station, PORT CHARLOTTE, Traffic  
•       •       •

297 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Feb 2023 at 1:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Then Florida is the portal to a whole 'nother dimension!
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I hear the ruin of all space, shattered glass and toppled masonry, and the shouts of, "Freeze! Police!"
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know how old he is, but that's a rough-looking 100 or so.
 
whatdafarkisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think I'd buy anything from this guy, let alone cocaine.  Eeek
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Mistakes are the portals of discovery." - James Joyce
 
chapmangregio
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark should start a mugshot of the year contest.  This guy could be in the top ten.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: I don't know how old he is, but that's a rough-looking 100 or so.


I think he just turned 141 yesterday-ish.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That portal done shut.
 
GrendelMk1
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
There's probably about 4 people on Fark that have paid enough attention to me to know that I used to be a maintenance/distillation geek for a recycling company.

I made a mistake once, and it was EXPENSIVE.

I was still in the honeymoon phase, except the company was getting ready to move the entire plant. So I was expected to spin up juuuuust a bit faster than average. I'm not entirely unintelligent, but I only have so much bandwidth, so I kinda let the actual physics and chemistry of industrial distillation slide, and did what the boss said was the right thing to do.

Oops.

Hey, he's my boss, and he's been here a while, if he says do "x", he's probably right.

Well, turns out said boss was a REALLY good millwright, but he did not grok distillation in its fullness, especially with something you distill under vacuum because it does mean things if it's anyplace near 1 atm. Ethylene glycol can't be distilled at 1 atm because it'll straight up try to become plastic, and there'll be a fire.

So I did things his way, and I discovered that glycol will burn in a vacuum if you open the vacuum dump valve after "killing" the machine. Exposed burner tubes are HOT, glycol will dissociate, and if you let oxygen in, you WILL have a fire. See above.

Due to there not being enough oxygen, I made short-chain polyethylene glycol and pushed it through the entire distillation column. Kinda like teying to burn gasoline too rich and getting a lot of CO.

I basically filled the entire "inside" of an industrial process with carbon-rich plastic.

I realised there was an issue when I'd turned everything off, and the temperature kept going UP.

Cleaning the unit was a cast-iron cnut. I farked it GOOD. Best estimate I've heard is that my mistake (opening the "dump valve") cost in the low 6 figures due to both costs to remediate and lost production.

OTOH, I realised the "boss" wasn't clueful and I started aggressively Googling. I left because I can make vastly more running Tonka toys, but I'm confident that that particular farkup made me one of the best non-petrochem distillation techs in North America. I had those machines eating out of my hands.

Their new head maintenance guy depends pretty much solely on my apprentice to keep those machines happy. I'm pretty damn happy knowing I was able to teach a teenager to make those machines behave. Plus, my apprentice is a pretty awesome kid.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.