(Fox2 Detroit)   In a once in a lifetime event, someone returns found money to the cops... and it ends up in the right hands. (Bonus: she ends up with more than was in the bag)   (fox2detroit.com) divider line
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a bonus, the gofundme they set up to get her a car reached the goal:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/dianne-gordon?member=24791681&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_content=undefined&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer&utm_term=undefined

Good for her!
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being a fool again, after the money's gone
Once in a lifetime, found it laying on the ground
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
disappointmentmedia.comView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

rnatalie: [disappointmentmedia.com image 850x581]


Wait. Is that Peter or Paul?  I get confused.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
imageproxy.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
All she asks, is: "You find something that doesn't belong to you, don't keep it."

But that is contrary to the ancient legal principle of Finderus Keeperus Loserus Weeperus.
 
max_rebo_groupie
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If I find cash I'm keeping it
 
