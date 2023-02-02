 Skip to content
(Stoke Sentinel)   Fark challenge: This article contains before and after pictures of a brick sculpture during a road widening project. See if you can spot a difference   (stokesentinel.co.uk) divider line
26
    More: Fail, Staffordshire, Garden festival, Brick, Sculpture, Josiah Wedgwood, The Guardian, Wedgwood, destruction of a sculpture  
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OhYou!jpg
 
HomoHabilis
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I see it! One version has an eye, the other doesn't.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Sun obviously doesn't get Deconstructivism.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
*Subby not Sun
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"It is unclear whether the sculpture was demolished by mistake or whether it disintegrated while being moved."

Well fark it, Ima gonna be outraged no matter what!!

/Not really
 
LeroyB
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
They're the same picture.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Something is awry in Stork-on-Trout
 
Bob Down
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Art is in the eye of the beholder I guess.  eesh
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
At first I was like that's a pile of shiat art. Then I was like ok, that's good.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's intended to tell the story of how man, like everything, crumbles over time.  Man is born, man moves, man falls.  Breaking, returning to the blocks from which he was formed.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It didn't look finished to begin with, so...
 
Oysterman
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
rollingstone.comView Full Size
 
Monocultured
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Deconstructionism at its finest.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Can't blame under the table foreign workers.  This was home-grown morons. Thanks Brexit
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Stoke-on-Trent City Council has launched an investigation

It sounds like they think there's...

(•_•)
( •_•)>⌐■-■
(⌐■_■)

mortar this story.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Nope. I'm not seeing it.
 
Mock26
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Given how shoddily the sculpture is wrapped in wire and wood it looks like they botched the movie. I would hazard a guess they picked it up with out any support on the bottom and the whole thing just collapsed.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: *Subby not Sun


disapoint.jpg
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

freakdiablo: It's intended to tell the story of how man, like everything, crumbles over time.  Man is born, man moves, man falls.  Breaking, returning to the blocks from which he was formed.


Therefore, your Honor, my client pleads Not Guilty to all charges, on the grounds that he wasn't destroying art, he was participating in it.
 
balko
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mock26: Given how shoddily the sculpture is wrapped in wire and wood it looks like they botched the movie. I would hazard a guess they picked it up with out any support on the bottom and the whole thing just collapsed.


I think that's just a picture from when it was being hoisted into place originally. I'm guessing they tried to lever it up to get a pallet under it and it fell over an collapsed. Here's an image of it in happier times:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Just rebuild it! Big FARKIN' deal!
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


𝅘𝅥𝅮, 𝅘𝅥𝅮, 𝅘𝅥𝅮, She's a brick..pile.. 𝅘𝅥𝅮, 𝅘𝅥𝅮, 𝅘𝅥𝅮,
 
foo monkey
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I blame the sculptor.  Never build a piece of art with the assumption it will never be moved.  Once it's no longer yours, you can't control what's done with it.  If it's outside and exposed to the elements, better make sure the mortar holds.  Poor quality control, IMO.
 
gnarlywizzard
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
sounds like a good opportunity to just build a new sculpture.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Bricks?  If only there were some way to re-assemble the sculpture, and, perhaps, some sort of compound to use between the bricks to hold them together...

We have 3-D modeling programs and laser scanners.  I'm sure a local classroom of  inquisitive kids can figure out how the pieces go back together in a weekend.
 
