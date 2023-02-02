 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 59)   ...The Aristocrats   (fox59.com) divider line
14
    More: Dumbass, Weapon, Narcotic, Alcoholic beverage, Security guard, School, Child, Bullet, Police officer  
•       •       •

1015 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Feb 2023 at 8:38 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
After a brief discussion, police told Williams he was free to leave, and he asked if officers were going to "shoot him in the back."

There was a time this could have been seen as textbook paranoia, perhaps evidence of need for psychiatric evaluation.  Nowadays, not so sure.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After a brief discussion, police told Williams he was free to leave, and he asked if officers were going to "shoot him in the back."

What's this guy's Fark handle.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: After a brief discussion, police told Williams he was free to leave, and he asked if officers were going to "shoot him in the back."

There was a time this could have been seen as textbook paranoia, perhaps evidence of need for psychiatric evaluation.  Nowadays, not so sure.


It's a fair question.  Guy has some serious issues with anger, alcohol, and probably a few other things as well, but I think it's a reasonable ask.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paul Giamatti's Wish clone didn't work out so well
 
focusthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "Williams is accused of telling the school he would bring his gun on the bus and handle things himself, stated the Daily Journal.
Police were called back to Williams' apartment the next day."

You threaten to shoot up a bus full of kids, and somebody didn't think that would be an immediate call to the police?!?
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I RTFA and I absolutely believe the perp pictured did all the things contained therein because he looks exactly like the person I expected to do them.
/It isn't so much stereotyping; it's the people you expect to be doing it are actually doing it.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SBinRR: koder: After a brief discussion, police told Williams he was free to leave, and he asked if officers were going to "shoot him in the back."

There was a time this could have been seen as textbook paranoia, perhaps evidence of need for psychiatric evaluation.  Nowadays, not so sure.

It's a fair question.  Guy has some serious issues with anger, alcohol, and probably a few other things as well, but I think it's a reasonable ask.


When a body meet a body coming through the rye
 
gunsmack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
investigators located a gun safe with THC edibles, marijuana, and a controlled substance inside.

Meth or PCP? place your bets.
 
dailygrinds
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
He continued to be belligerent in the hospital, at one point calling a doctor a "f****t" and using a racial slur on a security officer, court documents state.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

SBinRR: koder: After a brief discussion, police told Williams he was free to leave, and he asked if officers were going to "shoot him in the back."

There was a time this could have been seen as textbook paranoia, perhaps evidence of need for psychiatric evaluation.  Nowadays, not so sure.

It's a fair question.  Guy has some serious issues with anger, alcohol, and probably a few other things as well, but I think it's a reasonable ask.


Nah.  It's cool.  Can't possibly be a problem.  He's white.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

focusthis: FTFA: "Williams is accused of telling the school he would bring his gun on the bus and handle things himself, stated the Daily Journal.
Police were called back to Williams' apartment the next day."

You threaten to shoot up a bus full of kids, and somebody didn't think that would be an immediate call to the police?!?


they call that a busload of freedom where I come from
 
Shryke
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

foo monkey: SBinRR: koder: After a brief discussion, police told Williams he was free to leave, and he asked if officers were going to "shoot him in the back."

There was a time this could have been seen as textbook paranoia, perhaps evidence of need for psychiatric evaluation.  Nowadays, not so sure.

It's a fair question.  Guy has some serious issues with anger, alcohol, and probably a few other things as well, but I think it's a reasonable ask.

Nah.  It's cool.  Can't possibly be a problem.  He's white.


Whew. I thought this thread was actually going to avoid the same race-shiatting every other thread has here.

Thank God. You've saved us.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SBinRR: koder: After a brief discussion, police told Williams he was free to leave, and he asked if officers were going to "shoot him in the back."

There was a time this could have been seen as textbook paranoia, perhaps evidence of need for psychiatric evaluation.  Nowadays, not so sure.

It's a fair question.  Guy has some serious issues with anger, alcohol, and probably a few other things as well, but I think it's a reasonable ask.


I mean, just look at him...Angry looking middle age white man with ruddy complexion and a beard...
That pretty much sums up most of the kooky RWNJ pistol wavers in this country..
 
Aquapope
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

gunsmack: investigators located a gun safe with THC edibles, marijuana, and a controlled substance inside.

Meth or PCP? place your bets.


Cattle steroids.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.