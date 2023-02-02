 Skip to content
(Twitter) Blue State Problems vs Red State Problems (twitter.com)
Original [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Lyger
1 hour ago  
ohsnap.jpg
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Psylence
1 hour ago  
Jenny, your husband is farking some dude you have no idea about. But you go to church on Sundays so its all good.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lee in Texas
56 minutes ago  
What a stupid coont.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
55 minutes ago  
Wanna talk about a ratio, this tweet has over 116K likes, whereas Jenny's original tweet is just a little over 7K.

So there is an almost zero chance that this tweet has not yet come to her attention. If she has responded to it, I have yet to find it.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
54 minutes ago  
Great headline, Submitter.

The tweet was tragic.
 
Danger Avoid Death
53 minutes ago  
Red states and blue states have the same problem: red people. The ones who sold out their country for a red hat.
 
SurelyShirley
53 minutes ago  
Don't listen to those commiefornians!
 
Bith Set Me Up
53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jmr61
52 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

[iFrame https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-0&features=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&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1620998973531238400&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com%2Fcomments%2F12739694%2FBlue-State-Problems-vs-Red-State-Problems&sessionId=dfea65a2e81be78729a875fa32f120014b5b0343&siteScreenName=fark&theme=light&widgetsVersion=aaf4084522e3a%3A1674595607486&width=550px]


Jenny sounds like a Karen.
 
6nome
52 minutes ago  

Lee in Texas: What a stupid coont.


Which one?
 
SplittingAces
52 minutes ago  
JFC.

/ there is no threadjacking on Fark
 
Tailspin Tommy
51 minutes ago  
Red state problems - we're poor and stupid.
Blue state problems - We have to financially support poor, stupid red states.
 
SurelyShirley
51 minutes ago  

Danger Avoid Death: Red states and blue states have the same problem: red people. The ones who sold out their country for a red hat.


th.bing.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
50 minutes ago  

SplittingAces: JFC.

/ there is no threadjacking on Fark


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
50 minutes ago  
I love how she says the teacher "masked her", as if it were a verb, or otherwise something one does to something else. He "Gave her a mask. She put it on".

Further, apparently this somehow harmed the girl in some unspecified way, that is never fully apparent? You're whining and causing a stink, because he ... gave her a mask? Oh no the horror! Giving her a mask caused ... something? to happen!?
 
6nome
49 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: Danger Avoid Death: Red states and blue states have the same problem: red people. The ones who sold out their country for a red hat.

[th.bing.com image 348x234]


I didn't get the memo on this guy. Is there a reason to disregard him?
 
BunchaRubes
48 minutes ago  
Yeah, blame guns and not:
- The people that bullied the guy to hell and back when he was a kid.
- The drug-using mother of the guy that gave him such a farked up existence
- The guy that openly made social media postings about abusing and killing animals
- The guy that threatened to kidnap and rape girls
- The guy that threatened to shoot up a school
- The guy that shot at strangers with a BB gun
- The people that didn't report the guy for any of the red flags

There are some 400 million guns in the US.  If they were the problem they'd have risen up and killed us all by now.
 
Danger Avoid Death
48 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: Danger Avoid Death: Red states and blue states have the same problem: red people. The ones who sold out their country for a red hat.

[th.bing.com image 348x234]


Yep. Every once in a while I need to Beau binge, because he actually makes me calm down about some of the worst shiat going on in this country.
 
Mad-n-FL
47 minutes ago  
It just goes to show, republicans don't care where "their rights" end and your rights begin.

Ben Franklin was fond of the "end" point being, the point of one's own nose.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
47 minutes ago  
The horse paste eaters hiatched their wagon to nonsense about inhaling too much carbon dioxide, and despite nobody actually falling over dead from wearing a mask, they still insist on not wearing one. It's a shame that this Karen is passing this crap onto her kid.
 
Danger Avoid Death
47 minutes ago  

6nome: SurelyShirley: Danger Avoid Death: Red states and blue states have the same problem: red people. The ones who sold out their country for a red hat.

[th.bing.com image 348x234]

I didn't get the memo on this guy. Is there a reason to disregard him?


Beau of the Fifth Column. Give him a watch on YouTube.
 
krispos42 [BareFark]
46 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Yeah, blame guns and not:
- The people that bullied the guy to hell and back when he was a kid.
- The drug-using mother of the guy that gave him such a farked up existence
- The guy that openly made social media postings about abusing and killing animals
- The guy that threatened to kidnap and rape girls
- The guy that threatened to shoot up a school
- The guy that shot at strangers with a BB gun
- The people that didn't report the guy for any of the red flags

There are some 400 million guns in the US.  If they were the problem they'd have risen up and killed us all by now.


The false dichotomy and "what about the children" pearl-clutching is a nice touch.
 
SurelyShirley
46 minutes ago  

6nome: SurelyShirley: Danger Avoid Death: Red states and blue states have the same problem: red people. The ones who sold out their country for a red hat.

[th.bing.com image 348x234]

I didn't get the memo on this guy. Is there a reason to disregard him?


No, you regard him. Also, his t-shirts (and backgrounds) always carry a message, including the "selling out your country for a red hat" one.

Beau of the Fifth Column - YouTube
 
Hinged
46 minutes ago  
The colors should be reversed.

Too late now, though...
 
noitsnot
46 minutes ago  

Sim Tree: I love how she says the teacher "masked her", as if it were a verb, or otherwise something one does to something else. He "Gave her a mask. She put it on".

Further, apparently this somehow harmed the girl in some unspecified way, that is never fully apparent? You're whining and causing a stink, because he ... gave her a mask? Oh no the horror! Giving her a mask caused ... something? to happen!?


Maskurbated
 
Danger Avoid Death
45 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: [Fark user image 769x374]

[Fark user image 759x579]

[Fark user image 768x364]


This saddens me and enrages me both at the same time. Every time I see it.
 
SplittingAces
45 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: SplittingAces: JFC.

/ there is no threadjacking on Fark

[pbs.twimg.com image 625x468]


Our alt-right Proglodyte.

Fark user imageView Full Size


That shiat had nothing to with the topic. Abbott, Patrick and Paxton won their statewide, non-gerrymandered races in landslide fashion.
 
MikeyFuccon
45 minutes ago  

Psylence: Jenny, your husband is farking some dude you have no idea about. But you go to church on Sundays so its all good.


She knows. The kid ain't his.

The odd part is that she thinks he doesn't know.
 
Petey4335
44 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Yeah, blame guns and not:
- The people that bullied the guy to hell and back when he was a kid.
- The drug-using mother of the guy that gave him such a farked up existence
- The guy that openly made social media postings about abusing and killing animals
- The guy that threatened to kidnap and rape girls
- The guy that threatened to shoot up a school
- The guy that shot at strangers with a BB gun
- The people that didn't report the guy for any of the red flags

There are some 400 million guns in the US.  If they were the problem they'd have risen up and killed us all by now.


I blame both. Apparently we can do that.

Assholes will go assholing. We know that.
Making a point and click to smite thingy easy to obtain makes it easier for assholes go assholing. Why make it easier?
 
SurelyShirley
44 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Yeah, blame guns and not:
- The people that bullied the guy to hell and back when he was a kid.
- The drug-using mother of the guy that gave him such a farked up existence
- The guy that openly made social media postings about abusing and killing animals
- The guy that threatened to kidnap and rape girls
- The guy that threatened to shoot up a school
- The guy that shot at strangers with a BB gun
- The people that didn't report the guy for any of the red flags

There are some 400 million guns in the US.  If they were the problem they'd have risen up and killed us all by now.


Hey, you forgot video games, cause that's where its at.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
44 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: There are some 400 million guns in the US.  If they were the problem they'd have risen up and killed us all by now.


They are.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
makerofbadjokes
43 minutes ago  

krispos42: BunchaRubes: Yeah, blame guns and not:
- The people that bullied the guy to hell and back when he was a kid.
- The drug-using mother of the guy that gave him such a farked up existence
- The guy that openly made social media postings about abusing and killing animals
- The guy that threatened to kidnap and rape girls
- The guy that threatened to shoot up a school
- The guy that shot at strangers with a BB gun
- The people that didn't report the guy for any of the red flags

There are some 400 million guns in the US.  If they were the problem they'd have risen up and killed us all by now.

The false dichotomy and "what about the children" pearl-clutching is a nice touch.


If it's aLwAyS "mental illness" - why don't our gunnuts support free mental healthcare?  Stop getting your guns a bad name, and get all those mentally ill people treated before they lash out with a Gun.

Free Medical (Physical, Mental, and Dental) - and you catch the wouldbe shooters before they ever fire a shot.  See, now your guns aren't to blame - and won't be in the news every night.

This is a compromise for L and R and everyone should be good... right?
 
Danger Avoid Death
42 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: 6nome: SurelyShirley: Danger Avoid Death: Red states and blue states have the same problem: red people. The ones who sold out their country for a red hat.

[th.bing.com image 348x234]

I didn't get the memo on this guy. Is there a reason to disregard him?

No, you regard him. Also, his t-shirts (and backgrounds) always carry a message, including the "selling out your country for a red hat" one.

Beau of the Fifth Column - YouTube


Yeah, he's very informative, and tamps down my inarticulate rage into something more reasonable and manageable. If that makes any sense. He's always so even-keeled, never digressing into the profanity-laced tirades some of his topics would have me launching into.
 
Geotpf
41 minutes ago  
Random Tweet Pic to calm the mood here:

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
40 minutes ago  

SplittingAces: DarkSoulNoHope: SplittingAces: JFC.

/ there is no threadjacking on Fark

[pbs.twimg.com image 625x468]

Our alt-right Proglodyte.

[Fark user image 425x365]

That shiat had nothing to with the topic. Abbott, Patrick and Paxton won their statewide, non-gerrymandered races in landslide fashion.


The responding Twitter account was from Texas, the twitter chain that Bith posted was about Uvalde, Texas. You either need to take a chill pill or a shut-the-fark-up pill, or both.
 
Paradoxmaker
39 minutes ago  
After the pandemic, this should absolutely be a required public school protocol.

If you child shows up hacking and wheezing there are 2 choices. 1) You get your ass to the school and pick them up and keep them home until they are cleared by doctor, or 2) they wear a mask while at school until cleared by a doctor.
 
hinten
38 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Yeah, blame guns and not:
- The people that bullied the guy to hell and back when he was a kid.
- The drug-using mother of the guy that gave him such a farked up existence
- The guy that openly made social media postings about abusing and killing animals
- The guy that threatened to kidnap and rape girls
- The guy that threatened to shoot up a school
- The guy that shot at strangers with a BB gun
- The people that didn't report the guy for any of the red flags

There are some 400 million guns in the US.  If they were the problem they'd have risen up and killed us all by now.


You sound like a gun-loving communist.
 
SplittingAces
33 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: SplittingAces: DarkSoulNoHope: SplittingAces: JFC.

/ there is no threadjacking on Fark

[pbs.twimg.com image 625x468]

Our alt-right Proglodyte.

[Fark user image 425x365]

That shiat had nothing to with the topic. Abbott, Patrick and Paxton won their statewide, non-gerrymandered races in landslide fashion.

The responding Twitter account was from Texas, the twitter chain that Bith posted was about Uvalde, Texas. You either need to take a chill pill or a shut-the-fark-up pill, or both.


I've lived in Texas for twenty years. I empathize with her, but she's just wrong. Outside of the four big metros, Texas is dark red, even in the suburbs of said metros.

Statewide elections are not gerrymandered. He posted that to purely jack the thread. And you telling anyone to take a chill pill is hilarious.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Malenfant
32 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Random Tweet Pic to calm the mood here:

[pbs.twimg.com image 680x680]


But she was involved in getting The Buffy the Vampire Slayer TV show made, which is pretty cool.
There's a lot that's cool about Dolly.
 
6nome
30 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: 6nome: SurelyShirley: Danger Avoid Death: Red states and blue states have the same problem: red people. The ones who sold out their country for a red hat.

[th.bing.com image 348x234]

I didn't get the memo on this guy. Is there a reason to disregard him?

No, you regard him. Also, his t-shirts (and backgrounds) always carry a message, including the "selling out your country for a red hat" one.

Beau of the Fifth Column - YouTube


Thanks
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
30 minutes ago  

Sim Tree: I love how she says the teacher "masked her", as if it were a verb, or otherwise something one does to something else. He "Gave her a mask. She put it on".



*Sigh*

OK, before Fark embarasses itself further, I'm stepping in. "Mask" IS a verb:

https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/mask

mask
2 of 2
verb
masked; masking; masks
transitive verb


:to cover (the face or part of the face) with or as if with a mask
The low hood masked her eyes.
The leader masked his face with a scarf, her mother says, but she recognized the raspy voice of their neighbor ...-National Geographic

We're just going to pretend this never happened, and for Fark's sake quit smarting that post. Fark all you people for making me defend some rando antivaxxer, but you were wandering into some severely r/confidentlyincorrect territory there.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
28 minutes ago  
Blue state problems? Yeah, I just spent good money on a DOCSIS 3.1 modem as my service just got a free speed bump to 1200 Mbps. Some problems are nicer to have than others, I guess.

/got more than my moneys worth out of the old DOCSIS 3.0 modem
//might even fleaBay it for some beer money
 
Bondith
28 minutes ago  

hinten: BunchaRubes: Yeah, blame guns and not:
- The people that bullied the guy to hell and back when he was a kid.
- The drug-using mother of the guy that gave him such a farked up existence
- The guy that openly made social media postings about abusing and killing animals
- The guy that threatened to kidnap and rape girls
- The guy that threatened to shoot up a school
- The guy that shot at strangers with a BB gun
- The people that didn't report the guy for any of the red flags

There are some 400 million guns in the US.  If they were the problem they'd have risen up and killed us all by now.

You sound like a gun-loving communist.


Buncha gun-loving rubes in a trench coat.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
27 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Yeah, blame guns and not:
- The people that bullied the guy to hell and back when he was a kid.
- The drug-using mother of the guy that gave him such a farked up existence
- The guy that openly made social media postings about abusing and killing animals
- The guy that threatened to kidnap and rape girls
- The guy that threatened to shoot up a school
- The guy that shot at strangers with a BB gun
- The people that didn't report the guy for any of the red flags

There are some 400 million guns in the US.  If they were the problem they'd have risen up and killed us all by now.


We do blame all those things. But we also point out that the common denominator to all these gun massacres is that a highly disturbed person had zero difficulty in gaining access to automatic weapons.


But you knew that already.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
25 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Great headline, Submitter.

The tweet was tragic.


Not really. Looking at a list of school shootings, they seem fairly well distributed between red and blue states.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
22 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Yeah, blame guns and not:
- The people that bullied the guy to hell and back when he was a kid.
- The drug-using mother of the guy that gave him such a farked up existence
- The guy that openly made social media postings about abusing and killing animals
- The guy that threatened to kidnap and rape girls
- The guy that threatened to shoot up a school
- The guy that shot at strangers with a BB gun
- The people that didn't report the guy for any of the red flags

There are some 400 million guns in the US.  If they were the problem they'd have risen up and killed us all by now.


red flag
 
Monocultured
19 minutes ago  

hinten: BunchaRubes: Yeah, blame guns and not:
- The people that bullied the guy to hell and back when he was a kid.
- The drug-using mother of the guy that gave him such a farked up existence
- The guy that openly made social media postings about abusing and killing animals
- The guy that threatened to kidnap and rape girls
- The guy that threatened to shoot up a school
- The guy that shot at strangers with a BB gun
- The people that didn't report the guy for any of the red flags

There are some 400 million guns in the US.  If they were the problem they'd have risen up and killed us all by now.

You sound like a gun-loving communist.


It's a good troll, but I have to say it: he really doesn't.

First, we're not all tankies. Second, in no way was "any attempt to disarm the workers must be frustrated"meant to imply that there should unlimited access to any weapons under any situation. Even in Soviet Tankiestan, they were limited to 1 pistol or rifle, and it was registered.

What he sounds like a is loonie cultist.
 
