(NBC News) Down goes Frasure
44
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"The minivan reversed at a high rate of speed, before hitting a tree, at which point the vehicle accelerated rapidly at our officers," she said. "The officers fired four shots at the minivan as the minivan was accelerating towards them."

Well I for one can't wait to explicitly avoid seeing the body/dashcam footage that probably shows he was shot before the van accelerated wildly.

Or the media should just stop parroting what police say unless they release unedited camera footage each time.
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTFA:

"With the vehicle smoking and the engine still running, our officers forced their way into the minivan and pulled Mr. Frasure from it. They then provided life-saving careand he was transported to University Hospital," she said.

No, they didn't provide life-saving care. They shot him and he died.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She said Frasure was in a minivan and refused commands to exit.
I believe none of this. I no longer trust any cops to be honest.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is nothing true in the police statement, I'd bet.
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1. Don't believe anything about this other than cops shot him in cold blood.
2. Surprised by the victim being white.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

No, they really did.
They gave him two of these
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

It just didn't help

/and then they also added a DWI charge for the rum
 
basho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another round to the head?

WTF Ohio.

/ Life-long Ohioan
// Cincinnati is part of The South
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ERASURE - When I Start To (Break It All Down) [Rehearsal Video]
Youtube cEHf4KHSdDM
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sure, that happened
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I used to get those in my Xmas stocking. They were good
 
Ravage [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Came here to say this. See I was beat to the punch.
 
darinwil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That's b/c they gave him the worst flavor, instead of watermelon.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crime Reporting: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube kCOnGjvYKI0
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe if his grandmother had been on time instead of late, he wouldn't have had to speed and the officers wouldn't feel as threatened.
 
princhester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Speed is rate of change of position.  So a high rate of speed is the rate of rate of change of position.  Which doesn't make sense but doing the best I can, wouldn't the rate of rate of change of position be zero?
 
endosymbiont
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know it doesn't work like this, but I'm just posting this to show that this quote was already CTRL-C'd into my clipboard before coming into this thread (so I could comment, "Yeah, that didn't happen...").
Glad to see basically everybody is already way ahead of me.

/didn't happen
//cops like, and lie some more, kill people, and keep lying
///cops are NOT useful for anything
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old enough to laugh at this headline.
He's white, still sad.
Died at the wheel of a minivan.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey that's not true.  Cops are useful for SWATing people you don't like and potentially killing them.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd like to point out to certain bootlickers that we are all just as upset that a white guy got shot.  We just want cops to stop killing people at the drop of a hat, regardless of their race.

/ the fact that it seems to happen to a disproportionate number of minorities is a whole other matter
 
DonkeyDixon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BenSaw2: There is nothing true in the police statement, I'd bet.


Sure there is. "The officers fired ... shots"
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Notwithstanding trigger happy pigs, maybe there's a better time to clean out a family member's apartment.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Without the body cams, shouldn't the media be framing it with statements like

The police allegedly identified themselves and allegedly ordered him out of the vehicle

The police allegedly provided life saving measures

Because that's more accurate given any lack of proof
 
Elzar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maddogdelta: 1. Don't believe anything about this other than cops shot him in cold blood.
2. Surprised by the victim being white.


The American police force only exists to serve and protect their corporate masters/property. The majority of them have white nationalist/racist tendencies which they often choose to act upon. If you are unfortunate enough to cross paths with them, they will fark you up regardless of the color of your skin.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They then provided life-saving care and he was transported to University Hospital

They're a regular Jack Kevorkian
 
Loucifer
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

princhester: Speed is rate of change of position.  So a high rate of speed is the rate of rate of change of position.  Which doesn't make sense but doing the best I can, wouldn't the rate of rate of change of position be zero?


That's some first rate analysis.
 
daveb0rg
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

OMG I haven't had those in forever.....such a good flavor.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

They nevsr said whose life they were saving.

Hint: it was their own lives, endangered by the civilian assailant. That had been shot. And was possibly already dead at the time
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

BenSaw2: There is nothing true in the police statement, I'd bet.


Maybe the time and date of the incident.

Maybe
 
princhester
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Loucifer: princhester: Speed is rate of change of position.  So a high rate of speed is the rate of rate of change of position.  Which doesn't make sense but doing the best I can, wouldn't the rate of rate of change of position be zero?

That's some first rate analysis.


I like to think of it as first rate analysis of second order rate.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
defund disarm the police
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Friday bodycam dump? Bad sign.
 
Don't Lag Me Bro
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm putting money on it was pitch black, and nobody shouted "WE ARE POLICE, STEP OUT OF THE VEHICLE WITH YOUR HANDS UP".
So the victim just saw a bunch of guys with guns out and floored it.
But my guess is shots were fired before the tree was hiat. So the victim just saw guns blazing without a chance to respond. Or, he gunned it after the first shot, then the cops shot more.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

They sprinkled a van on him.

/Yes I know
 
tlars699
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

princhester: Speed is rate of change of position.  So a high rate of speed is the rate of rate of change of position.  Which doesn't make sense but doing the best I can, wouldn't the rate of rate of change of position be zero?


Incorrect.

The "rate of speed" in English typically means that the speed is high. Because speed is the rate you're judging to be high. There are more precise words out there, but it's common enough in Enlightenment and Industrial writings.

The physics "rate of speed" means acceleration. Meters/ (Second)^2  Police say it was High acceleration, come at you faster and faster, bad times, had to shoot em up.
Never mind the fact that the victim was probably shot first and missed the brake because he was shot.

We would call this acceleration a second derivative in calculus. You can always have a second rate of change with time as the independent variable. Like their position changed, and you want to see how fast that changed, and then you want to see if the changes are likely to keep increasing or decreasing.

You don't buy stocks, do you? Like there's the puts and the options or whatnot? The second level of rate changes? yeah. That.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

If you're poor, skin color doesn't matter. I'm wondering if this guy was poor.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Abolish the police.
 
darinwil
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: defund disarm the police


Until that happens, they should also be de-armed, eventually there won't be enough left with arms to have hands to pull the trigger.

/Who am I kidding they'd rig up something to fire by blinking or something.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: defund disarm the police


Defund disarm abolish the police.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I marked out the parts I would have believed 20 years ago.
 
darinwil
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Don't Lag Me Bro: I'm putting money on it was pitch black, and nobody shouted "WE ARE POLICE, STEP OUT OF THE VEHICLE WITH YOUR HANDS UP".
So the victim just saw a bunch of guys with guns out and floored it.
But my guess is shots were fired before the tree was hiat. So the victim just saw guns blazing without a chance to respond. Or, he gunned it after the first shot, then the cops shot more.


Could also have been the classic:
STOP! "blam blam blam blam" OR I'LL SHOOT!
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

bhcompy: They then provided life-saving care and he was transported to University Hospital

They're a regular Jack Kevorkian


i.imgur.comView Full Size


/for you, for subby, for me
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
princhester
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

tlars699: The "rate of speed" in English typically means that the speed is high. Because speed is the rate you're judging to be high. There are more precise words out there, but it's common enough in Enlightenment and Industrial writings.

The physics "rate of speed" means acceleration. .


All that needed to be said was that the speed was high.  "Rate" of speed is nonsensical.  Speed does not have a rate - it is a rate.

I agree it's not an uncommon thing for people who are desperate to sound scientificky to use tautologies like "rate of speed".  But they actually sound like a officious know-nothings, to anyone who actually understands what the words mean.

And BTW acceleration is rate of change of speed.  Not rate of speed.
 
