(WESH Orlando)   White rhino moves to Florida wildlife park. Fark: Shot and killed on first day in new home. UltraFark: Local orthodontists and dentists all claim alibis, blame park for not being able to contain it   (wesh.com) divider line
44
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wild Florida? They placed a endangered white rhino in a commercial zoo theme park!?! No wonder it broke free, escaped.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Poor thing.  Probably realized it was stuck in Florida.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks for nothing.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
John McCain sends his condolences.
 
ICDedPpl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Humans are a farking virus.
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll bet that shot cost some big game hunter a pretty penny.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"tested the fence"?   So they're saying it was really a T-Rex.

/ Iguana invasion, suuuuuure
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ICDedPpl: Humans are a farking virus.


Woohooooo!!!!

Today this planetary system, tomorrow the galaxy!
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus Christ. I'm not Mr save all the animals whatever the cost gym. But these dumbasses shouldn't be allowed to own an ant farm.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
.375 H&H and a 45-70, those some hefty rounds, they came prepared apparently

Whoever brought the .270 though for a rhino? Da fuq you doing guy?
 
hammettman
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: They placed a endangered white rhino in a commercial zoo theme park!?! No wonder it broke free, escaped.


In their defense, they saved the rhino from experiencing Florida.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
For more than twelve years, Wild Florida's mission has been to provide an unforgettable Everglades experience

Ah yes, those Everglade native white rhinos are key to my experience
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Why do I get the feeling that the place is surrounded by signs that look something like this ...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
How the f*ck does anybody import a rhino without a metric asston of permits and certifications for the destination facility?

It's gotta be on the CITES list, right?
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It was cool before, but now it's a lot more awesome because it's dead!
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
They killed a rhino?

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fifteen rounds fired over a 1/3-mile does not sound humane at all.
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Wild Florida? They placed a endangered white rhino in a commercial zoo theme park!?! No wonder it broke free, escaped.


With public funding being an average of 40% of most actual zoo funding, building a new enclosure even for endangered animals is so rare that the majority of endangered animals are housed/preserved in similar venues here in the US.

It's sad, but until we get around to another FDR stuff like this is going to be the norm.
 
saywhonow
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Maybe if the rhino had just complied and done as instructed, they wouldn't have had to shoot him. Btw has anyone checked if the gun is okay?
 
Olthoi
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The people who killed the rhino should be shot. Once in the back of the head will do... no need to drag it out like they did.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: .375 H&H and a 45-70, those some hefty rounds, they came prepared apparently

Whoever brought the .270 though for a rhino? Da fuq you doing guy?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

JohnBigBootay: Jesus Christ. I'm not Mr save all the animals whatever the cost gym. But these dumbasses shouldn't be allowed to own an ant farm.


th.bing.comView Full Size

Has some bad news concerning 'ant farms'...
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: .375 H&H and a 45-70, those some hefty rounds, they came prepared apparently

Whoever brought the .270 though for a rhino? Da fuq you doing guy?


.375 Weatherby is better and actually recommended for Rhinos. .270 Weatherby is acceptable for most big African game including Water Buffalo because while it's not as big it's going to penetrate better than .375 due to the increased velocity.

The guy with the .45-70 is the dumbass. Most African guides are only going to let you use it if it's a lever-gun because they figure you're going to need the whole tube.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Munns explained that the young rhino had arrived at the park on Sept. 18 and was acting "very wild."

A wild animal acting wild? Oh, I'm sorry, very wild?
This guy should lose his license and be fined heavily.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
How the fark did this park get a Rhino and NOT have an enclosure that's able to with stand it?  WTF?!  There's a reason why they're one of the deadliest animals in Africa.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
White rhino lives matter.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

6nome: John McCain sends his condolences.


live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What about those with GEDs in dentistry?
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
But for one glorious moment (and until it succumbed to 15 shots over a quarter mile) that beautiful farker was free.

We have a 6' fence in our backyard and no trees. The rabbits who live under the deck have about as safe of an existence that fodder can have.

But they still loop around the house to check on shiat, every day.

The snow at this time of year makes it easy to see when a fox or coyote makes a lunge at them while they're on a walkabout.

Also, we're monsters since every few weeks we toss out a handful of leftover corn chips to them. They're not healthy for them, but those cute little bastards will eat the hell out of them.
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: Fifteen rounds fired over a 1/3-mile does not sound humane at all.


But it does sound like Florida.
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
A white rhinoceros was shot dead less than a day after it arrived at a Florida wildlife park last year, wildlife officials said.

Munns explained that the young rhino had arrived at the park on Sept. 18 and was acting "very wild."

I guess they should have sent it to a verywildlife park....

...

...

fark this planet.
 
Huggermugger
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet: AirForceVet: Wild Florida? They placed a endangered white rhino in a commercial zoo theme park!?! No wonder it broke free, escaped.

With public funding being an average of 40% of most actual zoo funding, building a new enclosure even for endangered animals is so rare that the majority of endangered animals are housed/preserved in similar venues here in the US.

It's sad, but until we get around to another FDR stuff like this is going to be the norm.


I mourn all the infrastructure we could build with a decent budget and a modernized Civilian Conservation Corps clone.

A lot of our best stuff was built between the early 30s and the late 50s, and a lot of it has held up pretty well.
 
Hinged
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: How the fark did this park get a Rhino and NOT have an enclosure that's able to with stand it?  WTF?!  There's a reason why they're one of the deadliest animals in Africa.



Agreed.
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: How the fark did this park get a Rhino and NOT have an enclosure that's able to with stand it?  WTF?!  There's a reason why they're one of the deadliest animals in Africa.


Because the only safe enclosure is a pit surrounded by steep concrete with a moat between the concrete and the living area.

Basically only public funded works such as public zoos are ever going to be able to accommodate them "completely" safely.

To these guys' credit, they were welded steel sheet metal fences, I'm sure most FL-area engineers figured that was an extra precaution over the barbed-wire enclosures they use for their livestock.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Creoena: bluorangefyre: Fifteen rounds fired over a 1/3-mile does not sound humane at all.

But it does sound like Florida.


Sad but true.  Texas would've used more ammo.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
F••king morons.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: But for one glorious moment (and until it succumbed to 15 shots over a quarter mile) that beautiful farker was free.

We have a 6' fence in our backyard and no trees. The rabbits who live under the deck have about as safe of an existence that fodder can have.

But they still loop around the house to check on shiat, every day.

The snow at this time of year makes it easy to see when a fox or coyote makes a lunge at them while they're on a walkabout.

Also, we're monsters since every few weeks we toss out a handful of leftover corn chips to them. They're not healthy for them, but those cute little bastards will eat the hell out of them.


I have a small patch of woods out back and a larger park about a block away. One of my favorite things on snow days is to check out the tracks.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Someone watched the rhino cut a fart and simply could not abide?
 
NINEv2
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Bonzo_1116: How the f*ck does anybody import a rhino without a metric asston of permits and certifications for the destination facility?

It's gotta be on the CITES list, right?


Or at least a goddam TRANQ GUN
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Typical Farkers. I never see you assholes defending BLACK rhinos on here.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Typical Farkers. I never see you assholes defending BLACK rhinos on here.


And miss the opportunity to shoot the one that Jim Carrey is piloting? No, sir.
 
dailygrinds
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet: HighlanderRPI: .375 H&H and a 45-70, those some hefty rounds, they came prepared apparently

Whoever brought the .270 though for a rhino? Da fuq you doing guy?

.375 Weatherby is better and actually recommended for Rhinos. .270 Weatherby is acceptable for most big African game including Water Buffalo because while it's not as big it's going to penetrate better than .375 due to the increased velocity.

The guy with the .45-70 is the dumbass. Most African guides are only going to let you use it if it's a lever-gun because they figure you're going to need the whole tube.


Wrong. It's actually approved for T-Rex hunting by the manufacturer. A little ole rhino is no problem.
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
BiffSpiffy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Pretty sure Nugent was in the area...
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Does no think of farking TRANQUILER DARTS??? Why does every freakin' altercation resolve with shooting something dead? Is it that no one knows how to deal with situations with less-than-lethal responses?

/I feel like I'm taking crazy pills...
 
