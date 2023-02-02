 Skip to content
(Abc.net.au)   You're never too old to take up smuggling   (abc.net.au) divider line
    More: Fail, 82-year-old woman, Organized crime, Criminal Investigation Department, 30-year-old man, Crime, Australia, Illegal drug trade, Arrest  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ganja Smuggling
Youtube Svekpf56P0c
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Some people's snuggling is other people's assault and battery...

OH -- SMUGGLING!

/drtfa
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hubris Boy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Stupid Flinders.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nationalreview.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With exchange rates that would work out to something like $300 USD per gram. I guess the Australians are either getting pretty good at cop math or they REALLY like them some marching powder.
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, at 82? Why the hell not.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An 82-year-old woman arrested for drug smuggling? Can you imagine how much drugs she's smuggled over her lifetime?
 
wiredroach
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: [Fark user image 750x422]


They're smuggling something in those Speedos, amirite ladies?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: An 82-year-old woman arrested for drug smuggling? Can you imagine how much drugs she's smuggled over her lifetime?


Like all smugglers that get caught, this was her first time.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Never too young for a vietnam flashback
Youtube U6LUcgP284I

And you're never too young to have a Vietnam flashback.
 
