'Batcave' found in 90-year-old Aussie mansion that's for sale. Bruce Wayne said to be sending Alfred to check it out as an additional lair
17
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Underground parking always makes me think of
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scalpod
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I guess now that Pennyworth's unemployed it'd keep him busy.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Do the bats hang up from the floor?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Oz? Then they're venomous bats and will try to kill you.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Bat?  Try again...

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"An eight-car garage."

Fark user imageView Full Size


...apparently eight cars and...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
but does it still have the Chocolate Room where Helen Keller hid from ze germans
 
morg
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

The rest of it dedicated roller rink space.
 
ssaoi
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The house can be so many things...bat cave, opium den, rave club, murder house...anything you want!
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I watched the video, There is no cave.  I am disappoint
 
princhester
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"found", subby?

Really?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Sure, next to the tennis court
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fun fact: Toorak is a suburb of Melbourne. A city founded by John Batman.

I shiat you not.
 
Markoff_Cheney [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

That is a pristine underground garage, man it would be nice to have enough interesting cars to fill half a place like that. I wouldn't need any other rooms.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
$30M of bells and whistles seems kind of wasted on a half-acre suburban lot where several neighbouring houses are approximately arm's length away and you have no views of anything.
 
Markoff_Cheney [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Seriously that garage has more square footage than quite a few people's entire home at 1880.
 
