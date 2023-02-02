 Skip to content
(People Magazine) Bruno the cat was returned to his shelter for being too affectionate, demanding lap time and cuddles. "People were coming to our door to meet Bruno, and we got almost all the cats in the shelter adopted in the meantime."
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
CATURDAY!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size


Jasper says hi!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 day ago  

Lsherm: CATURDAY!!!

[Fark user image 843x1500]

Jasper says hi!


Hai Jasper!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 day ago  
to Snuffybud.

We are all brokenhearted

for your loss.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 day ago  

Lsherm: CATURDAY!!!

[Fark user image 843x1500]

Jasper says hi!


Hi Jasper!
 
Otera [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 day ago  
Sounds like the perfect cat to me. We've had several like that. Miss them dearly.
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
1 day ago  

Lsherm: CATURDAY!!!

[Fark user image 843x1500]

Jasper says hi!


Oooh, handsome kitteh!
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 day ago  

valnt9: to Snuffybud.We are all brokenheartedfor your loss.[Fark user image image 315x400]


Thank you very much. For those of you who don't already know Desi crossed the bridge this past Tuesday afternoon.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
In a new place now and Olivia claimed this little closet as her room.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 day ago  

Snuffybud: valnt9: to Snuffybud.We are all brokenheartedfor your loss.[Fark user image image 315x400]

Thank you very much.  For those of you who don't already know Desi crossed the bridge this past Tuesday afternoon.


((((HUGS)))) We're going to miss that handsome boy. ♥
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
1 day ago  

Snuffybud: valnt9: to Snuffybud.We are all brokenheartedfor your loss.[Fark user image image 315x400]

Thank you very much.  For those of you who don't already know Desi crossed the bridge this past Tuesday afternoon.


Oh, Jesus man, I am so sorry. Desi was such a beautiful kitty. Regular old Brad Kitt, that one.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 day ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: In a new place now and Olivia claimed this little closet as her room.

[Fark user image 850x1133]


Congrats!! I hope everything settles down for you both!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 day ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: In a new place now and Olivia claimed this little closet as her room.

[Fark user image 850x1133]


It's wonderful to see this!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 day ago  
GAH!!! My computer is making me nuts! Ever since the last update, it keeps freezing up at random. Usually in the mornings, but not always. It's happened 4 times today!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 day ago  

Snuffybud: valnt9: to Snuffybud.We are all brokenheartedfor your loss.[Fark user image image 315x400]

Thank you very much.  For those of you who don't already know Desi crossed the bridge this past Tuesday afternoon.


((((((HUGS))))))
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
1 day ago  

lilyspad: GAH!!!  My computer is making me nuts!  Ever since the last update, it keeps freezing up at random.  Usually in the mornings, but not always.  It's happened 4 times today!

[Fark user image 600x400]


My PC is about seven years old now, I've been thinking about upgrading. Honestly, the only thing that tends to lock it up is if I try to load a long Caturday thread in Chrome, and even then it's only for a few seconds. It might finally be time for me to build my own.
 
HookedonOnyx [TotalFark]
1 day ago  

valnt9: to Snuffybud.
We are all brokenhearted
for your loss.
[Fark user image 315x400]


I couldn't have said it any better. Run free, reagal Dude!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HookedonOnyx [TotalFark]
1 day ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: In a new place now and Olivia claimed this little closet as her room.

[Fark user image 850x1133]


Glad to see you found another domicile. I hope you both like it.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 day ago  
Oh! Mo! Was helping me work today...
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yes, she is always adorable. It is her defining quality.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 day ago  
It's about damn time everyone showed up here.

Bubbles came frolicking to me over the snow today, and of course I didn't have a camera at the ready, but he's right pissed at you all -- he want's to know:

1) Why is it so cold
2) Why isn't there more disco
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
1 day ago  

Quick and Dirty: It's about damn time everyone showed up here.

Bubbles came frolicking to me over the snow today, and of course I didn't have a camera at the ready, but he's right pissed at you all -- he want's to know:

1) Why is it so cold
2) Why isn't there more disco


1) It's Winter and it is stupid cold..wait and it will change
2) disco died with Andy Gibb
2) disco died with Andy Gibb
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 day ago  

Quick and Dirty: It's about damn time everyone showed up here.

Bubbles came frolicking to me over the snow today, and of course I didn't have a camera at the ready, but he's right pissed at you all -- he want's to know:

1) Why is it so cold
2) Why isn't there more disco


Hi, nephews!
For Bubbles- (This should keep him busy long enough for you to take a smoke break-)


Festival " Don't Cry For Me Argentina " ( Version Discotheque )
Youtube d5vPNXkcR8U
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
Hi everbuddy...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Several days worth of unmotivated work, then I get inspired and tried to do a week's worth of work in one evening. I hate WFH.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
All will work out in the end I guess. Morning physical at the clinic, then early weekend - in the middle of a cold snap! If I get frostbite, I'll need one of you to ship me a cat to thaw me out.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
1 day ago  

valnt9: [Fark user image image 620x499]


Fark user imageView Full Size

Well, not yet. Want to stay hangover-free when I get weighed and BP measured.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
1 day ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: In a new place now and Olivia claimed this little closet as her room.

[Fark user image image 850x1133]


Oh!  You found a new place to live??

That's great!  Here's to many many years of catastrophe free life.
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Coco really loves that hand weight. She sleeps on it or near it all the time.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
