(KTVU Bay Area News)   Cowlision takes out Tesla. Cow was in self-driving mode. Tesla investigating because steaks are high   (ktvu.com) divider line
44
    More: Scary, loose brown cow, Pleasanton police, Pleasanton Wednesday evening, cow, PLEASANTON, Tesla, calls, injuries  
posted to Main » on 02 Feb 2023 at 3:50 PM (1 hour ago)



44 Comments     (+0 »)
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Caption: "Cow."

I laughed way too hard at this.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Squid_for_Brains: [Fark user image image 425x285]

Caption: "Cow."

I laughed way too hard at this.


At least it's the actual cow and not a stock photo of a water buffalo.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Squid_for_Brains: [Fark user image image 425x285]

Caption: "Cow."

I laughed way too hard at this.


At least it's no longer a self driving cow
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet the car is totaled.

*Picture shows cracked windshield, a few dents*

Yeah it's totaled. Teslas are never repaired.
 
JackAssHole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like it shiat itself all over the Tesla...
 
KeithLM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did it also shiat on the Tesla? It sure looks like it. Wow, even farm animals are getting sick of Elon.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: Squid_for_Brains: [Fark user image image 425x285]

Caption: "Cow."

I laughed way too hard at this.

At least it's no longer a self driving cow


It's self driving, it doesn't have the handle bars you need to steer.

/get it? Steer?

vmcdn.caView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But Lando Cowlision promised he'd bring the Tesla back without a scratch!

/I'm so sorry.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"lassoed Yellowstone-style"

What the f*ck?

The hell is that even supposed to mean?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Squid_for_Brains: [Fark user image 425x285]

Caption: "Cow."

I laughed way too hard at this.


The word "cow" is intrinsically funny. Say it with me:

"cow"

See?
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JackAssHole: Looks like it shiat itself all over the Tesla...


Joke's on you. That's my fetish.
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cow really had to moooooove it.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: "lassoed Yellowstone-style"

What the f*ck?

The hell is that even supposed to mean?


Overly dramatic with lotsa scenery.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Squid_for_Brains: [Fark user image image 425x285]

Caption: "Cow."

I laughed way too hard at this.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: "lassoed Yellowstone-style"

What the f*ck?

The hell is that even supposed to mean?


The cowboy was in his mid-40's and you could see his bare ass.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What an udder catastrophe
 
uncoveror
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't have a cow, man!
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KeithLM: Did it also shiat on the Tesla? It sure looks like it. Wow, even farm animals are getting sick of Elon.


As a farm boy, let me share something with you - you don't want to startle or alarm member of the bovine race - especially if you are standing directly behind them at the moment.
The first thing they do when alarmed is "clear the decks" so to speak.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How now, loose brown cow?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You folks in this thread are really milking these cow puns.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: "lassoed Yellowstone-style"

What the f*ck?

The hell is that even supposed to mean?


Expensively, by an untalented Hollywood fascist.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kids In The Hall Night of the Cow
Youtube ija1SOkWWqU
 
Opiate of the Lasses
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Udder chaos!
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which one got t-boned?
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Inaccurate.
 
Devo Cornholiosky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cows With Guns - The Original Animation
Youtube FQMbXvn2RNI
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wayward cow on the moooooove near Bernal and Stanley is lassoed, Yellowstone-style, and taken back home, per @pleasantonpd. Way pasture bedtime. No one hurt, but there was a cow-llision w/this @Tesla Model S - sources say heifer blames musk ox

Leave the puns to the experts. Us.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like this should only be an issue for cowpokes and Tesla-bros, so why are we the ones being PUNished?
 
mjbok
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

toraque: But Lando Cowlision promised he'd bring the Tesla back without a scratch!

/I'm so sorry.


Fastest cow in the fleet.

jso2897: Expensively, by an untalented Hollywood fascist.


Are you honestly saying Costner is untalented?  You could say he's a POS, but untalented?
 
seanpg71
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: [Fark user image image 425x285]

Caption: "Cow."

I laughed way too hard at this.


Of course that's hilarious.

Unfortunately its also not an especially good description of the image for the people who those are actually there for...
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Looks like the cow left its impression of Elon on the hood.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ZMugg: Squid_for_Brains: [Fark user image 425x285]

Caption: "Cow."

I laughed way too hard at this.

The word "cow" is intrinsically funny. Say it with me:

"cow"

See?


I think goat is just as funny.
Say "goat", see?
 
jso2897
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

mjbok: toraque: But Lando Cowlision promised he'd bring the Tesla back without a scratch!

/I'm so sorry.

Fastest cow in the fleet.

jso2897: Expensively, by an untalented Hollywood fascist.

Are you honestly saying Costner is untalented?  You could say he's a POS, but untalented?


Yes.
I'm hardly alone, either. You may not agree, and it's subjective, but it is a widely held opinion.
I don't troll. At least in the sense that I do not say things I don't really think in order to rile people.
 
Lochaber_Axe [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Yay a completely unnecessary story that just happens to involve a Tesla. Where were all the reporters when the Toyota Tercel I was in crashed into a cow on the way back from Bodega Bay? We flippin killed that cow and had to get the volunteer fire dept out there in the middle of the night! That's a story!
 
jso2897
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: ZMugg: Squid_for_Brains: [Fark user image 425x285]

Caption: "Cow."

I laughed way too hard at this.

The word "cow" is intrinsically funny. Say it with me:

"cow"

See?

I think goat is just as funny.
Say "goat", see?


It was funny until he kissed up to Trump and Giselle left him and he decided to play one season too many.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
when was a kid the neighbor's kid hit the other neighbor's full grown Clydesdale.with a Ferrero.  the horse came through it better than either the kid or the car.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Looks like the cow left its impression of Elon on the hood.

[Fark user image 650x487]


What a shiatty way for that poor cow to die.
 
ok boomin
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: "lassoed Yellowstone-style"

What the f*ck?

The hell is that even supposed to mean?


Some first-year journalist is trying to be clever by quoting referencing Yellowstone as if it's the first ever popular western show
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: when was a kid the neighbor's kid hit the other neighbor's full grown Clydesdale.with a Ferrero.  the horse came through it better than either the kid or the car.


cdn.shopify.comView Full Size

Well yeah, that wouldn't do much to a full-sized horse.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: tom baker's scarf: when was a kid the neighbor's kid hit the other neighbor's full grown Clydesdale.with a Ferrero.  the horse came through it better than either the kid or the car.

[cdn.shopify.com image 850x667]
Well yeah, that wouldn't do much to a full-sized horse.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: "lassoed Yellowstone-style"

What the f*ck?

The hell is that even supposed to mean?


He started out coaching chickens.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Well, the Tesla should have moooooved out of the way.
 
mjbok
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jso2897: Yes.
I'm hardly alone, either. You may not agree, and it's subjective, but it is a widely held opinion.
I don't troll. At least in the sense that I do not say things I don't really think in order to rile people.


I guess.  I don't see how you could watch Dances with Wolves and say he can't direct.  Or see No Way Out and say he has not talent.  Untouchables.  Bull Durham.  Tin Cup.  Etc.

Different strokes I guess
 
