(The Cambridge Chronicle)   You can now rent the headquarters where Skynet plotted and failed in their attempt to seize control of the United States in 2012   (wickedlocal.com) divider line
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
How many binders full of women are included with the rental?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
You can tell it's a classy joint by the hourly rate.
 
danielem1
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: You can tell it's a classy joint by the hourly rate.


And airbnb will still let them charge you 400 dollars to clean it after one hour.
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Belmont is one of the schittiest places of all time. Stuck between Watertown and Cambridge, its as if Belmont's founders went, 'enough with the uppity fun of everything, we're going to be beige AF.'

The police wear old-timey 1920s getups complete with brass buttons.

I believe it's still a dry town. Like someone stuck a frumpy ass in the middle of awesome. Belmont is very much the turd in the punchbowl.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Please rent."
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Does liftbro keep all the pots spic and span?

God, what an era.

Mitt Romney Style (Gangnam Style Parody)
Youtube yTCRwi71_ns
 
