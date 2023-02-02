 Skip to content
(Edmonton Journal)   Balzac Billy, a dude in a groundhog costume, didn't see his shadow, probably because his eyes were frozen shut by the -30 C windchill   (edmontonjournal.com) divider line
    More: Amusing, Groundhog Day, Wind chill, Weather station, Wiarton, Ontario, Wind, Temperature, Frostbite, reach -13 C  
daffy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That is why I live in Florida.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

daffy: That is why I live in Florida.


Enjoy your DeathSentence.
 
Altman
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Maybe Balzac Billy should stay inside where it's warm.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Early spring in Alberta means May 11th instead of May 21st.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size


RIP
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

nytmare: Maybe Balzac Billy should stay inside where it's warm.


This week, he's also Blue Balzac Billy.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
-30 degrees? That'll sure shrink your Balzac.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Waiting to hear the results from Scrotum Sam.
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Could be worse...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Waiting to hear the results from Scrotum Sam.


Don't forget Yambag Yogi.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Stile4aly: Could be worse...
[Fark user image 425x314]


But at least he wasn't scared by his shadow.
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Last Man on Earth: Stile4aly: Could be worse...
[Fark user image 425x314]

But at least he wasn't scared by his shadow.


He predicted eternal winter.
 
Lando Lincoln
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Rev.K: Early spring in Alberta means May 11th instead of May 21st.


That's what I was thinking. It would be pretty goddamn depressing talking about the end of spring on February 2nd in Canada, in my opinion.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Balzac
Youtube U2ZVUvf6Pa0
 
