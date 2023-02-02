 Skip to content
(UPI)   Prosecutors to PG&E: Kneel before Zogg   (upi.com)
21
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like they're gonna put PG&E in jail.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm impressed they brought real charges. Of course whatever judge PG&E pays off will throw it out of court but at least it was symbolic
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It will be forced to wear an ankle monitor and can't leave the state.
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I can't wait to see them lead the articles of incorporation out of the courtroom in handcuffs.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Thrakazoid Zog?
Laxative Log?
Susan?
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Throw a couple execs in jail for "saving money" rather than fining the company might get other company execs to be safer.


/haha, who am I kidding, they'll just lobby for "no fault laws" and get them passed.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What a farking joke.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
At first I thought it was P&G, and I was like "Great, finally, the people who make Tide are going to have to answer for all their crimes!"
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Rate increase coming soon. Victims (and people who had nothing to do with it) will pay for the settlement.
 
daffy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

edmo: Like they're gonna put PG&E in jail.


Yeah, that's just silly, how are they going lock up a whole company?
 
drewogatory
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: I'm impressed they brought real charges. Of course whatever judge PG&E pays off will throw it out of court but at least it was symbolic


Newsom is in bed with PG&E as well. There's a long history there.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
whats that?  time for PG&E to declare bankruptcy again?
 
Broktun
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Walker: Rate increase coming soon. Victims (and people who had nothing to do with it) will pay for the settlement.


Yep, then California will take over PG&E.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Make the entity known as PG&E face the same consequences as an entity made of meat.  If it can't, then find meat to face the consequences.  I suggest a CEO.  Try PG&E as meat.  Try all entities in court as meat.  Or allow meat to be tried as ethereal goloms.  Make killing just a finable offence.  So the elites can hunt people and just pay a fine.  Hell, fines are only if they bag one.  Have the elites purchase hunting tags.  And if they can't bag one in season, they don't get the money back.  What population do we need a culling in?  White males in the southern zone?  Have the government issue tags for them and let the rich hunt them.

One way or another.  But we can't have separate justice for fictional beings.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: I'm impressed they brought real charges. Of course whatever judge PG&E pays off will throw it out of court but at least it was symbolic


"Real charges".  LOL.

If this was a civilized country like Iceland, the entire C Suite would be doing prison terms (but being a civilized country, their prisons are really good). If it was Japan, the CEO might have offed himself already.

We already know that any fines will be passed along to customers, so this ain't nothing but performance law.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
PG&E will blame the trees instead of their poorly maintained equipment. "If only there were no trees to fall on any of our equipment, these fires wouldn't happen."
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The people currently working at PG&E are on the hook for over a century of bad decisions by executive management. It's a shame the guys who made those decisions are in the ground; seems worthwhile to dig up their bodies and beat them over the head.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
lol, come on... "Spiffy"?

Let's say they get convicted on all charges. What do you think the penalty will be, hmmn? I'll tell you what it'll be, a non-material amount of money. The company will pay out cash iat can afford. No one who was responsible for making the decisions responsible is going to go to jail.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

leviosaurus: The people currently working at PG&E are on the hook for over a century of bad decisions by executive management. It's a shame the guys who made those decisions are in the ground; seems worthwhile to dig up their bodies and beat them over the head.


Maybe we should.  And confiscate all wealth they passed down to their offspring.

Also make all future CEOs take actual full responsibility.  Including and up to execution if the company murders people.  If no CEO is willing to take over, shut the company down and sell off the assets.  Make the buyers take responsibility for whatever assets they buy.  If nobody will buy the assets, scrap it all.  If electricity can't get to places, good.  Move the people without electricity into the pods and make them eat the bugs.
 
