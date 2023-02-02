 Skip to content
(Long Island Press)   Long Island groundhogs Holtsville Hal and Malverne Mel had conflicting takes this morning on when spring will arrive. Second year in a row for these two so pay them no mind   (longislandpress.com) divider line
Lostkacz
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
OK, who let the Long Island Press have a logo?  *looks around accusingly*
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Groundhog Thunderdome!

It's the only way.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
In the future, every town will have a groundhog for 15 minutes.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Does one groundhog count more than others? Like I feel that Phil's prediction carries more weight than others
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
About as confused as anything else that comes out of Lawn Guyland.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They have groundhogs on long island?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Maybe they just don't like each other
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
About the only thing groundhogs do well is make more groundhogs. They're kinda on the dumb side otherwise. They give hunters something to shoot at, I guess.
 
Lostkacz
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: They have groundhogs on long island?


They do. The eastern part is still very farm and forest land. Deer, wild turkeys, and even coyotes.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Groundhog Thunderdome!

It's the only way.


This
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
