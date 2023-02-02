 Skip to content
(KOMU Columbia)   The news of Samuel Clemons' death cannot be exaggerated   (komu.com) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That's methed up.
 
whidbey
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Emmetha Adams.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
She was jealous that his hair was better than hers.
 
The Yattering
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: She was jealous that his hair was better than hers.


Must get jealous all the time
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Not to diminish this story one bit but:

"performed a wellness check at a dorm on MU's campus Jan. 10, around 5:30 p.m. A woman asked for police to check on her son, whom she had not spoken to since Jan. 9 around 10:30 p.m"

Mom called the police because she hadn't talked to her adult son in 20 hours?
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Are we sure the Devidians aren't involved in some way?  Is Data's head around somewhere?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Not to diminish this story one bit but:

"performed a wellness check at a dorm on MU's campus Jan. 10, around 5:30 p.m. A woman asked for police to check on her son, whom she had not spoken to since Jan. 9 around 10:30 p.m"

Mom called the police because she hadn't talked to her adult son in 20 hours?


If Mom knows he's got substance issues? Yep.
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Not to diminish this story one bit but:

"performed a wellness check at a dorm on MU's campus Jan. 10, around 5:30 p.m. A woman asked for police to check on her son, whom she had not spoken to since Jan. 9 around 10:30 p.m"

Mom called the police because she hadn't talked to her adult son in 20 hours?


Moms can be weird like that.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Not to diminish this story one bit but:

"performed a wellness check at a dorm on MU's campus Jan. 10, around 5:30 p.m. A woman asked for police to check on her son, whom she had not spoken to since Jan. 9 around 10:30 p.m"

Mom called the police because she hadn't talked to her adult son in 20 hours?


Different generations seem to feature a lot more meatspace ICMP messages, particularly for those who grew up with cell phones being a normal part of the routine.  Most of us on this site probably didn't have cell phones until adulthood, so it was different when calling home was a long-distance call and required coordination of location to make that call from.

I'm surprised that the cops would perform a wellness check that soon, but obviously she was able to convince them to do so.
 
TWX
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
As for the situation here, the only surprising part to me is that the accused murderer had enough of a home of her own to have a fire pit and be undisturbed long enough to engage in this sort of thing.  In my younger days I had some rather questionable girlfriends that she seems similar to, but none of them were well-off enough to have been able to try to dispose of a body in a firepit at home.  Most were apartment dwellers with roommates as they didn't have the income to have more than that at that age.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Not to diminish this story one bit but:

"performed a wellness check at a dorm on MU's campus Jan. 10, around 5:30 p.m. A woman asked for police to check on her son, whom she had not spoken to since Jan. 9 around 10:30 p.m"

Mom called the police because she hadn't talked to her adult son in 20 hours?


On one hand, seriously.

On the other hand....she was right.
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Was his body found twain two pieces of furniture? Perhaps a table, marked by a jar of relish?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Not to diminish this story one bit but:

"performed a wellness check at a dorm on MU's campus Jan. 10, around 5:30 p.m. A woman asked for police to check on her son, whom she had not spoken to since Jan. 9 around 10:30 p.m"

Mom called the police because she hadn't talked to her adult son in 20 hours?


Mom knows he's the kind of guy who ends up as a burnt corpse in a bonfire pit
 
TWX
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Let those of us who haven't risked death for some tail cast the first stone.
 
TWX
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Marcos P: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Not to diminish this story one bit but:

"performed a wellness check at a dorm on MU's campus Jan. 10, around 5:30 p.m. A woman asked for police to check on her son, whom she had not spoken to since Jan. 9 around 10:30 p.m"

Mom called the police because she hadn't talked to her adult son in 20 hours?

Mom knows he's the kind of guy who ends up as a burnt corpse in a bonfire pit


Doesn't have to go that far.  To put it politely, she may simply know the kind of company he keeps.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That's not a man, baby.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

TWX: As for the situation here, the only surprising part to me is that the accused murderer had enough of a home of her own to have a fire pit and be undisturbed long enough to engage in this sort of thing.  In my younger days I had some rather questionable girlfriends that she seems similar to, but none of them were well-off enough to have been able to try to dispose of a body in a firepit at home.  Most were apartment dwellers with roommates as they didn't have the income to have more than that at that age.


I don't know.  I grew up around a lot of people like this and she gives off the trailer on the outskirts of town vibe.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

TWX: Let those of us who haven't risked death for some tail cast the first stone.


He tried to tame some strange, the strange gave him the flame.

Btw, your "meatspace ICMP" phrase is a classic.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Not to diminish this story one bit but:

"performed a wellness check at a dorm on MU's campus Jan. 10, around 5:30 p.m. A woman asked for police to check on her son, whom she had not spoken to since Jan. 9 around 10:30 p.m"

Mom called the police because she hadn't talked to her adult son in 20 hours?

On one hand, seriously.

On the other hand....she was right.


Yep.  My thoughts' exactly.  Never discount a mother's intuition.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I wonder if the killer was catfished. The killed doesn't look like a man.

If a guy invited a girl over and the girl turned out to be a guy, things take a turn.
 
TWX
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: TWX: As for the situation here, the only surprising part to me is that the accused murderer had enough of a home of her own to have a fire pit and be undisturbed long enough to engage in this sort of thing.  In my younger days I had some rather questionable girlfriends that she seems similar to, but none of them were well-off enough to have been able to try to dispose of a body in a firepit at home.  Most were apartment dwellers with roommates as they didn't have the income to have more than that at that age.

I don't know.  I grew up around a lot of people like this and she gives off the trailer on the outskirts of town vibe.


Perhaps.  I hadn't accounted for that.

I guess that the ladies I knew, none within those dysfunctional roommate-households individually were reliable enough to make rent every month, but usually at least one had the extra cash to ensure that rent for the group got paid.  That would end up rotating among them, depending on who had a windfall.

Admittedly I wasn't associating with these particular gals for their strong decision-making skills.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

TWX: Marcos P: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Not to diminish this story one bit but:

"performed a wellness check at a dorm on MU's campus Jan. 10, around 5:30 p.m. A woman asked for police to check on her son, whom she had not spoken to since Jan. 9 around 10:30 p.m"

Mom called the police because she hadn't talked to her adult son in 20 hours?

Mom knows he's the kind of guy who ends up as a burnt corpse in a bonfire pit

Doesn't have to go that far.  To put it politely, she may simply know the kind of company he keeps.


Probably overthinking it. Some parents and children actually like each other (weird, I know!), and so she just knows that it's uncharacteristic enough that something could be wrong when her son didn't answer her for 24 hours. It might just be normal that she'd text him and expect an answer back by phone, email, or text within a day and that it was weird for him not to answer at all.

Would've been a couple years before my father wondered what became of me, and my mother mighta been the one to have killed me, so I'm jelly of folks like that - but I also know they exist. My wife and her mom don't talk every day, but if she didn't answer her mom back for 24 hours her mom would figure something funky was up. It just wouldn't be normal for them.
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: TWX: As for the situation here, the only surprising part to me is that the accused murderer had enough of a home of her own to have a fire pit and be undisturbed long enough to engage in this sort of thing.  In my younger days I had some rather questionable girlfriends that she seems similar to, but none of them were well-off enough to have been able to try to dispose of a body in a firepit at home.  Most were apartment dwellers with roommates as they didn't have the income to have more than that at that age.

I don't know.  I grew up around a lot of people like this and she gives off the trailer on the outskirts of town vibe.


It's a house, in that kind of 90s neighborhood that every city has. I could imagine it's her folks' house.

I lived in that part of Missouri for a while, and still have friends there. Apparently whatever part of the state does not have a major issue with opioids is struggling with meth. Too bad. I liked Missouri.
 
Mithraic_bullshiat
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Not to diminish this story one bit but:

"performed a wellness check at a dorm on MU's campus Jan. 10, around 5:30 p.m. A woman asked for police to check on her son, whom she had not spoken to since Jan. 9 around 10:30 p.m"

Mom called the police because she hadn't talked to her adult son in 20 hours?


I'd wager 20 hours is the longest stretch of time he'd gone without talking to his mother. Without her guiding discernment, this is flower he picked
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
