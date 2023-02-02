 Skip to content
(WGAL 8)   They're going to tell you it was just a load shift, but come on: the cab of a semi getting impaled by an I beam, that was definitely the result of Go Bots   (wgal.com) divider line
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Step 2: Kiss relatives
Step 3: Buy lottery tickets
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tvline.comView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The driver was transported to a local hospital for unknown injuries.

I'm going with headache.
And poopy pants.
 
DeadGeek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had lots of gobots growing up.   Yes, we were poor, why do you ask?
 
crzybtch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But the most important question is did he get the Covid vaccine?

Link to proof of Covid vaccines causing random beam accidents:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xfr64zoBTAQ
 
MsStatement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably was cut off by a buggy.
 
Iamos [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The driver was transported to a local hospital

And his pants were taken to an even closer incinerator.
 
daffy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That was almost his "Final Destination".
 
The5thElement
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Pfffftt. That's nothing. These guys took out the baddie with a surf board through the vehicle. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Well, I'm pretty sure the driver shifted a load.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
many years ago I saw a trailer load of wood shift and penetrate a big rig cab. it was horrible. why the heck is there not a blocker wall on these type of rigs?


/ not intended to be Hate Speech. this is a legitimate question regarding driver safety.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Shift happens.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: many years ago I saw a trailer load of wood shift and penetrate a big rig cab. it was horrible. why the heck is there not a blocker wall on these type of rigs?


/ not intended to be Hate Speech. this is a legitimate question regarding driver safety.



Cost benefit analysis said: we could buy them pre-installed or modify it after purchase ouselves, but that'll eat into this years profit margins.

Design time, material, installation, QA inspection & maintenance are all weighed up against the probability of a shifting load event happening. The burden is then put on the driver to ensure they secure the load correctly. Then the driver is put under increased pressure to 'just get the job done, pal, time's a ticking' etc.

When shiat happens insurance pays out to replace the truck & the cycle continues.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: I had lots of gobots growing up.   Yes, we were poor, why do you ask?


They were fine.  I liked the rock ones.
 
khatores
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ElFugawz [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Nice one, subby.

sinko swimo: many years ago I saw a trailer load of wood shift and penetrate a big rig cab. it was horrible. why the heck is there not a blocker wall on these type of rigs?


I'm not that type of engineer, but it would make more sense to me that issues related to the load be addressed on the trailer. What kind of blocker wall is going to stop the myriad types of load that go on the back of those things? Steel I beams are pretty heavy. They could go through many a wall, especially with the momentum that has already carried them from the trailer to the wall. This is not somethign I hear about much so the lack of sufficient wall is ostensibly very rarely an issue.

/conjecture, better informed ppl speak up
//Also, this thread is not doing phrasing any more.
 
nytmare
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: many years ago I saw a trailer load of wood shift and penetrate a big rig cab. it was horrible. why the heck is there not a blocker wall on these type of rigs?


/ not intended to be Hate Speech. this is a legitimate question regarding driver safety.


On cabs they're called cab racks, or "headache racks". On trailers they're called bulkheads. And would probably be a good idea.

Or else don't stack the i-beams so high on the trailer.
 
JeffSon069
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"The driver was transported to a local hospital for unknown injuries."

I'm guessing it was either head trauma or a prolapsed rectum from spontaneously crapping himself that hard after dodging a farking I-beam slamming through the cab of his truck...
 
lymond01
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Came for man of steel reference.

Leaving disappointed.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: many years ago I saw a trailer load of wood shift and penetrate a big rig cab. it was horrible. why the heck is there not a blocker wall on these type of rigs?


/ not intended to be Hate Speech. this is a legitimate question regarding driver safety.


A layer of sheet metal won't stop 80,000 pounds of wood on the move. It would just push that "wall" through the cab as well.

Drivers have to understand the physics of the loads. Slamming on the brakes because a car pulled out in front of the truck won't stop the momentum of the load. Hitting the car won't help either.

Was once run off the road by 3 fully loaded logging trucks coming from the opposite direction. They were going far too fast for that country road, and my '73 Beetle wouldn't have stood a chance against them.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The driver was transported to a local hospital

Seems to me like they should have transported him to a local laundromat.
 
