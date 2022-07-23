 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   US Air Force: "That corn has ears"   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
    North Dakota, China, Manufacturing, Xanthan gum, Shandong, United States Air Force  
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I concur with the USAF assessment and the local residents' objections.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see zero problem with that.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fefung around and Fefung out.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Dummies, you let them build the $700 million plant, then kick them out.
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Maybe we can just STOP selling land to foreign powers?  I know money makes the world go round, but FFS - maybe stop letting them buy out land a politicians...
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Ooga-booga, China so scary. Let's sell more weapons.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Subby, that was brilliant.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

blatz514: [Ch'r'n of teh kornz _x_]


Dammitsoverymuch!

/Came here to say "He wants you too, Malachi!"
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's just their intelligence service doing some fieldwork, that's all.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Why does the article have a picture of a fighter jet that hasn't been used for 43 years?
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
THEY ARE STALKING US!
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Yet most don't have a problem with the president the Russians bought and operated in 2016.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I thought that it was the fields that have ears and the walls that have eyes, but both are possible because you very often find ears and eyes together in sets unlike you are dealing with blind snakes and skinks or deaf ones.

I blame Biden because they are now doing something about what Trump merely sold to the highest bidder, America's national secrets and security.
 
phoenix352
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm just imagining the contractors on that project:

"Don't forget, the Inverted Umbrella art piece needs to be mounted 6' above roof line and have a dedicated 120v power drop with Cat 6e data line, but the Cat 6e drop needs to run to this separate server room, not the one everything else in the building is connecting to."
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
A 370 acre farm? I Guess they are running out of land in China.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Dummies, you let them build the $700 million plant, then kick them out.


That's not how governments do it in my native land. You pay them or promies to build them everything they need  in your city, county or province and then they sneak out during the night without paying the rent.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"...which is home to U.S. intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance units, including its top-secret drone technology."
Hello.....
 
akallen404
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
With helpful photo of the fighter jet flown by the senile old fart who made this decision.
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: Why does the article have a picture of a fighter jet that hasn't been used for 43 years?


Shhh it's a Super Secret Sabre!
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
1988: "OOGA THE JAPANESE ARE BUYING ALL OUR LAND BOOGA!"

1992: "Hey, where did all those Japanese fellers go?"
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Not that I necessarily object, but it seems to me that 'someone'  knows somebody at that base and they lobbied for this. On behalf of the town's latest 'concerns'.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'd be scared.

s.yimg.comView Full Size
 
Luse
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
FTFA: "However, Fufeng USA's Chief Operating Officer Eric Chutorash has since denied that the mill would be used to spy on or harm the U.S."

It's ok guys! They pinkie swore!
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I agree the Chinese corn mill is a threat.  All Chinese nationals are a threat to the US.  Confiscate all property and deport them.  Cut off the data cables that go into china.  No data from a US citizen into china.  So they can't pay some maga to exfiltrate data.

Problem solved.
 
Luse
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Ooga-booga, China so scary is on a spy spree and only a moron wouldn't be worried about their activity. Let's sell more weapons.


https://www.bloomberg.com/news/features/2018-10-04/the-big-hack-how-china-used-a-tiny-chip-to-infiltrate-america-s-top-companies?leadSource=uverify%20wall

https://www.cnn.com/2022/07/23/politics/fbi-investigation-huawei-china-defense-department-communications-nuclear/index.html

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/world-news/2022/07/23/china-wanted-build-70ft-pagoda-perfect-spying-spot-near-us-capitol/
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Yet most don't have a problem with the president the Russians bought and operated in 2016.


They didn't buy him; they leased him.  They're not that stupid...
 
Cardinal Ximenez
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Luse: The Pope of Manwich Village: Ooga-booga, China so scary is on a spy spree and only a moron wouldn't be worried about their activity. Let's sell more weapons.

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/features/2018-10-04/the-big-hack-how-china-used-a-tiny-chip-to-infiltrate-america-s-top-companies?leadSource=uverify%20wall

https://www.cnn.com/2022/07/23/politics/fbi-investigation-huawei-china-defense-department-communications-nuclear/index.html

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/world-news/2022/07/23/china-wanted-build-70ft-pagoda-perfect-spying-spot-near-us-capitol/


It's hard right now in the Defense & Security sector to not think way more than twice about even peripheral involvement by any Chinese entities.

They've been the #1 threat for years in pretty much any type of espionage & have only stepped up their game.  Unfortunately there's always greedy folks willing to be their paid shills or look the other way for a few bucks
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The silk trade can be perilous.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
In the 1960's we had to close the Russian missile gap.

Today, we have to plug the Chinese corn hole.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: In the 1960's we had to close the Russian missile gap.

Today, we have to plug the Chinese corn hole.


The good news is we have a head start on Chinese corn hole plugging.  Fang Fang can confirm.
 
newsvertisement [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Dummies, you let them build the $700 million plant, then kick them out.


Remember that time we built an embassy in the USSR and let locals assist in the construction? Remember how well that worked?
 
Luse
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

newsvertisement: stuhayes2010: Dummies, you let them build the $700 million plant, then kick them out.

Remember that time we built an embassy in the USSR and let locals assist in the construction? Remember how well that worked?


I couldn't remember if that was USSR or China. Didn't we tear it down and order new materials only to find out that the building materials from drywall to 2x4's was all stuffed full of spyware so we had to spend an obscene amount of money shipping in our own material and guarding it along the way?
 
