(CTV News)   Perhaps the groundhog is just resting   (montreal.ctvnews.ca) divider line
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I didn't even know groundhogs could pine for fjords.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Beautiful plumage, though!
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Phil doesn't like competition.  He ended Milltown Mel in the same way in 2022, just days before GHD.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Do you want to come back to my place?
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Wait, so, that's definitely 6 more weeks of winter, right?
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Munden: Phil doesn't like competition.  He ended Milltown Mel in the same way in 2022, just days before GHD.


Phil just shows up to work day after day after day after day after day...
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Wait, so, that's definitely 6 more weeks of winter, right?


Or months? Nobody knows - this has never happened before!
 
CheetahOlivetti [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I read that as "just resisting."
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Meh, the one in DC (Potomac Phil) has been dead for years and still probably has a better accuracy rate than the one in PA.
dcnewsnow.comView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Anyone seen Bill DeBlasio?
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Been there - buried that.
 
