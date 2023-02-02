 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Cops on murdering a double amputee: "He was coming right at us"   (nypost.com) divider line
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hadn't he just left his w/c to stab a guy? He should not have been murdered. And he sounds like  strong, mobile guy with a great big knife who had no hesitancy to stab someone.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Same energy, only with more reactionary shooting.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The guy had a knife and no legs.

At this point, you'd have a hard time convincing me cops aren't using their body cams to produce and sell snuff material.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anthony Lowe Jr., 36, stabbed a person in Huntington Park on Jan. 26 and was wielding a butcher's knife when cops tased and shot him about 10 times after he leaped out of his chair, officials said.

Gotta admit, that's an impressive performance.  People are still talking about that time Michael Jordan played basketball with the flu.  "Leaped"!
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In their defense, he may not have had legs, but he was still armed.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor cops.
Imagine the dry cleaning bill when you wet your pants with fear daily.
Never mind all that suspect and dog blood getting splattered all over you.
Cops are the real victims.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Jeff5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not senselessly killing amputees would violate the Americans With Disabilities Act...
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone want to find that woman's texts about how they're being taught to scream out shiat like that because witnesses will be unable to reliably determine which event came first, the screaming or the shooting? How she was kicked out of a police academy for questioning it? I'm lazy.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anthony Lowe Jr., 36, stabbed a person in Huntington Park on Jan. 26 and was wielding a butcher's knife

Dude sounds totally harmless.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


He was absolutely a threat; his code name in 'nam was Agent Orange, and I have it on good authority that he is also a karate man that mastered the "quart of blood technique".
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This family claims the guy lost his legs due to some "altercation" with police in Texas, but they have no details of it. They claim they don't know how or why or where or when it happened... but they're out there making the claim that it happened because [insert reason that is popular now] without facts to back it up. I for one do not believe a word they are saying.
 
iaazathot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: In their defense, he may not have had legs, but he was still armed.


Yes, and they could have tased him into submission. There was a cop literally just following him with his hands at his sides, just lackadaisically following along at a safe distance, that is all it would have taken. 

Dangerous, yes. Immediately dangerous to those cops, not really. Plenty of scenarios where that man didn't need to die. 

Warrior cop mentality spread by that lunatic David Grossman is to blame for a lot of this. It creates paranoid, tunnel vision cops who believe that killing folks protects them at all costs.
 
aremmes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet he threatened to bite their legs off.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me guess, somehow he was immune to electricity and pepper spray? Cops encounter these superhumans all the time for some reason.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police in the USA ought to do like Scotland. When Scottish police respond to a call for someone with a knife, they carry plexiglass riot shields and they surround the person to kettle them. The person can flail away with the knife and they are surrounded with plexiglass shields to corral them. Eventually, the person tires or falls or gives up and police take them into custody.

It wouldn't be hard to supply police with plexiglass riot shields in the patrol cars for cases like this.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tased? Yeah, I can see that.

Some baton usage? Yeah.

Bullets? No. Not that much of a threat.
 
iaazathot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: This family claims the guy lost his legs due to some "altercation" with police in Texas, but they have no details of it. They claim they don't know how or why or where or when it happened... but they're out there making the claim that it happened because [insert reason that is popular now] without facts to back it up. I for one do not believe a word they are saying.


But the cops just unnecessarily murdered him on video.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Achilles Heels are a thing, libturds.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The guy looked like he maybe might throw something at me SO I KILLED HIM.

Cop logic
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: In their defense, he may not have had legs, but he was still armed.


i1.sndcdn.comView Full Size


/got my ticket
//chartered a bus
///3
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

cops
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: Police in the USA ought to do like Scotland. When Scottish police respond to a call for someone with a knife, they carry plexiglass riot shields and they surround the person to kettle them. The person can flail away with the knife and they are surrounded with plexiglass shields to corral them. Eventually, the person tires or falls or gives up and police take them into custody.

It wouldn't be hard to supply police with plexiglass riot shields in the patrol cars for cases like this.


Funny. Its as if police 'training' in the good ole USA is 'Piss and Shoot' instead of 'Protect and Serve'
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: This family claims the guy lost his legs due to some "altercation" with police in Texas, but they have no details of it. They claim they don't know how or why or where or when it happened... but they're out there making the claim that it happened because [insert reason that is popular now] without facts to back it up. I for one do not believe a word they are saying.


So you have no proof to the contrary other than you don't believe them. The cops shot an unarmed man with no legs fleeing from them on his stumps. Shot him 10 times. But an altercation with police in Texas resulting in the loss of his legs is what you have a hard time believing. Ok.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Let me guess, somehow he was immune to electricity and pepper spray? Cops encounter these superhumans all the time for some reason.


Tasers actually kind of suck.  Dart mode is pretty useless if the person you shoot it at is wearing thicker clothing.  And then there's the chance that the guy holding the knife falls on it when being tased.  Honestly, the safest thing to do is not stab people and wave a knife at cops.
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"George Floyd's murder really affected him," Toy said of Lowe, NBC reported. "All this police brutality is why he ran. He feared for his life. He was terrified."

Regardless of the circumstances of this particular instance, police everywhere are going to see more and more of this. And of course, they'll shoot more and more and build up the bad will and mistrust.

U.K. police are able to deal with knife wielding suspects in an overwhelmingly non-lethal manner.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iaazathot: NeoCortex42: In their defense, he may not have had legs, but he was still armed.

Yes, and they could have tased him into submission. There was a cop literally just following him with his hands at his sides, just lackadaisically following along at a safe distance, that is all it would have taken. 

Dangerous, yes. Immediately dangerous to those cops, not really. Plenty of scenarios where that man didn't need to die. 

Warrior cop mentality spread by that lunatic David Grossman is to blame for a lot of this. It creates paranoid, tunnel vision cops who believe that killing folks protects them at all costs.


I agree with you, but the post you're replying to was just making an arm/leg joke.
 
Tailspin Tommy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Let me guess, somehow he was immune to electricity and pepper spray? Cops encounter these superhumans all the time for some reason.


Thank god the guy didn't have any fentanyl in his possession. Those poor, persecuted, upstanding officers of the law wouldn't have had a chance.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkitallletitend: mrmopar5287: This family claims the guy lost his legs due to some "altercation" with police in Texas, but they have no details of it. They claim they don't know how or why or where or when it happened... but they're out there making the claim that it happened because [insert reason that is popular now] without facts to back it up. I for one do not believe a word they are saying.

So you have no proof to the contrary other than you don't believe them. The cops shot an unarmed man with no legs fleeing from them on his stumps. Shot him 10 times. But an altercation with police in Texas resulting in the loss of his legs is what you have a hard time believing. Ok.


He was apparently unlegged, but not unarmed.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's not much more they can do to up their game except to go to the funeral of an innocent guy they killed and shoot up his coffin trying to serve a warrant that doesn't exist.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: HotWingConspiracy: Let me guess, somehow he was immune to electricity and pepper spray? Cops encounter these superhumans all the time for some reason.

Tasers actually kind of suck.  Dart mode is pretty useless if the person you shoot it at is wearing thicker clothing.  And then there's the chance that the guy holding the knife falls on it when being tased.  Honestly, the safest thing to do is not stab people and wave a knife at cops.


It is possible to have no sympathy at all with this violent individual, and still object to his summary execution without benefit of trial.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK granted waving a knife around & attacking people was not a good move on his part. But when will cops learn they dont always have to shoot center mass. Put 2 into someones hips & see how much fight they have left at that point. Pain & immobility will win the day as quickly as death.
 
nvmac [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: Police in the USA ought to do like Scotland. When Scottish police respond to a call for someone with a knife, they carry plexiglass riot shields and they surround the person to kettle them. The person can flail away with the knife and they are surrounded with plexiglass shields to corral them. Eventually, the person tires or falls or gives up and police take them into custody.

It wouldn't be hard to supply police with plexiglass riot shields in the patrol cars for cases like this.


Are you seriously suggesting this nation, the greatest nation of all time, listen to some other tiny little country on how to conduct policing?  On how to do anything at all?  We are exceptional!

\how dare you
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: Police in the USA ought to do like Scotland. When Scottish police respond to a call for someone with a knife, they carry plexiglass riot shields and they surround the person to kettle them. The person can flail away with the knife and they are surrounded with plexiglass shields to corral them. Eventually, the person tires or falls or gives up and police take them into custody.

It wouldn't be hard to supply police with plexiglass riot shields in the patrol cars for cases like this.


Police and their unions in the USA would never go for that because there's a chance of them being injured or killed.  Cops are taught in training their only duty is to go home at the end of the day.  There is no duty to protect.  Full stop.
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was invincible!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A yes. Summary execution is justified if it's a bad dude(tm)
 
Jeff5
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bighairyguy: There's not much more they can do to up their game except to go to the funeral of an innocent guy they killed and shoot up his coffin trying to serve a warrant that doesn't exist.


Oh, great, give them ideas...
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
kboo.fmView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"For them to do anything, it could have been done in a non-lethal way. What happened to rubber bullets? What happened to the beanbags they used to shoot?" she continued.

"Set handguns to 'stun'."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ShamanGator: OK granted waving a knife around & attacking people was not a good move on his part. But when will cops learn they dont always have to shoot center mass. Put 2 into someones hips & see how much fight they have left at that point. Pain & immobility will win the day as quickly as death.


LOL. Cops are lucky to hit center mass most of the time as it is. Even the military pretty much only uses pelvic girdle shots as an "anchor" to make the follow up shots easier.
 
capn' fun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: Police in the USA ought to do like Scotland. When Scottish police respond to a call for someone with a knife, they carry plexiglass riot shields and they surround the person to kettle them. The person can flail away with the knife and they are surrounded with plexiglass shields to corral them. Eventually, the person tires or falls or gives up and police take them into custody.

It wouldn't be hard to supply police with plexiglass riot shields in the patrol cars for cases like this.


Look, between the body armor, duty belt, handgun, taser, radio, pepper spray, baton, knife, and body cam, American cops are already weighed down and barely able to move as it is. Now you want them to carry a shield?
 
proteus_b
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iaazathot: mrmopar5287: This family claims the guy lost his legs due to some "altercation" with police in Texas, but they have no details of it. They claim they don't know how or why or where or when it happened... but they're out there making the claim that it happened because [insert reason that is popular now] without facts to back it up. I for one do not believe a word they are saying.

But the cops just unnecessarily murdered him on video.


Remove the word "unnecessarily"
 
eagles95
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christ....can't they use a beanbag gun or something if the tasers didnt work. It wasn't like he was running away quickly

Also I thought of this


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
ahasp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To everyone saying that they should have just tased him: "Lowe ignored police commands as he "threatened to advance or throw the knife" at the cops, who then tased him, the statement said.
When that didn't work, they shot him and he died on the sidewalk, police said."

While I generally agree with the ACAB sentiment, there weren't a lot of options in this case.  The guy had just stabbed someone and now was fleeing the police with the weapon that he had just used to try to murder someone.  They had attempted to stop him in a non-fatal manner.
 
Melvin Lovecraft
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Major Payne (1995) - The Little Engine That Could Scene (6/10) | Movieclips
Youtube 0T7huuYNEBA
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ahasp: To everyone saying that they should have just tased him: "Lowe ignored police commands as he "threatened to advance or throw the knife" at the cops, who then tased him, the statement said.
When that didn't work, they shot him and he died on the sidewalk, police said."

While I generally agree with the ACAB sentiment, there weren't a lot of options in this case.  The guy had just stabbed someone and now was fleeing the police with the weapon that he had just used to try to murder someone.  They had attempted to stop him in a non-fatal manner.


Yeah it's crazy that they keep encountering these mutants that are immune to electricity.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB time.

A couple years ago we were dispatched on a man down call, the kind of Monday and welfare check the things that the cell phone heroes call in to get rid of homeless people. There was apparently someone screaming on someone's porch. So expecting nothing in the middle of the night on a moonless, cloudy overcast, we pull up to the address we're given, and it's a dark house with nothing on. So we grab our lights and step out and we hear rustling from the wood line.

We shine our lights over and hear this ungodly scream. All of a sudden some thing on all fours is crawling towards us at a high rate of speed screaming and biting. Of course, we probably lose our shiat and run back to the truck and flip all the illumination lights on.

The guy is not running on all fours, he's running on stumps. He is drooling, foaming at the mouth, and trying to slam himself at the door.

The guy has a urinary catheter that is trailing behind him like a tail, and he is buck ass, naked with mud, and what I can only assume by the smell is feces all over him.

Do you know what we didn't do? We didn't shoot the guy in a farking wheelchair.

It turns out the guy has been on a crack, cocaine binge for several days, and the guy who owned the house, had left out that the guy had tried to bite the shiat out of him, and attack him like some kind of zombie. Apparently he was well known for these binges and ending up in a psychotic state.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Squid_for_Brains: The guy had a knife and no legs.


He got out of his chair, "ran" up to a bystander, and stabbed them through a lung leaving them in serious condition in a hospital.

He was a serious threat to everyone out in public.
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ShamanGator: OK granted waving a knife around & attacking people was not a good move on his part. But when will cops learn they dont always have to shoot center mass. Put 2 into someones hips & see how much fight they have left at that point. Pain & immobility will win the day as quickly as death.


Why not just shoot the knife out of the guy's hand?  How many times do we have to relay that this isn't Fallout and you don't have the option to just "wing them".
 
