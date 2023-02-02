 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   LAPD arrest man with enough red flags to fill Tiananmen Square   (ktla.com)
65
    Los Angeles Police Department, Rifle, Los Angeles, Apartment, Hollywood, Los Angeles County, California, Police, Los Angeles police officers  
•       •       •

AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks, LAPD, for preventing yet another mass shooting by a gun owner.
 
whidbey
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You mean these laws actually work, and deter tragedies from happening?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That's a lot of crap to plant.
 
goodncold
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Is American even a free country anymore? I mean he was just minding his own business out in public with 3 rifles, 3 pistols, a shotgun and lots of ammo. This is completely normal behavior.
 
Guntram Shatterhand
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Suddenly Gov. Whitmer's bill for red flags here in Michigan sounds like a damn good idea.
 
walrusonion
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Bake 'em away toys!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Looks like a normal day's hawl by a game warden seizing the equpment used in a "sporstmanlike" day of deer season hunting crime.

I had a freeware game in which you could play the hunters or as Bambi and his friends. Same weapons. Now that is sport. Skin in the game as Nicholas Nassim Taleb says. Maybe I should say skins in the game.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Police say Braxton Johnson, 24, was arrested in Hollywood after officers responded to a report of a possible man with mental illness acting erratically.

Braxton was arrested on a complaint of making criminal threats, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

No gun charges lol

It's all legal, and I bet we can meme the right in to getting the idea of "criminal threats" tossed out as a first amendment violation at the SC.
 
hammettman
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Top of the 2nd, still down 38 to 1.
 
darkmayo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Large Cache?   maybe for the UK...
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
a yt dude would've been given a warning and some extra ammo for having to experience the inconvenience
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Probably owned a lot of red hats too

/MAGA!
 
p51d007
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
No mug shot??
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's good that the LAPD did this, but after watching the first episode of The Rookie and seeing how they treated Castle, I don't really like them any more.
 
jso2897
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Police say Braxton Johnson, 24, was arrested in Hollywood after officers responded to a report of a possible man with mental illness acting erratically.

Braxton was arrested on a complaint of making criminal threats, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

No gun charges lol

It's all legal, and I bet we can meme the right in to getting the idea of "criminal threats" tossed out as a first amendment violation at the SC.


I think there will be gun charges - he had illegal magazines. Live in LA, heard it on the local news.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Golly gosh gee - I sure am glad to live in a country floating on a vast sea of firearms that any random murderous asshole can have just about as many of as they want.

What a wonderful idea that turned out to be, with absolutely no downsides at all.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They can't ban and confiscate guns.  But I sure am glad they added body armor to the weapons display.  So they can ban body armor.  Which we all should have since they can't won't ban and confiscate all guns.
 
jso2897
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Walker: Probably owned a lot of red hats too

/MAGA!


Apparently he was already in trouble back East with some sort of violence-related thing.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: That's a lot of crap to plant.


Yeah, so kind of blows the whole 'plant' scenario to Hell, doesn't it?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Thanks, LAPD, for preventing yet another mass shooting by a gun owner.well-regulated militia.


FTFY
 
The5thElement
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Are the guns ok?
 
drewogatory
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Police say Braxton Johnson, 24, was arrested in Hollywood after officers responded to a report of a possible man with mental illness acting erratically.

Braxton was arrested on a complaint of making criminal threats, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

No gun charges lol

It's all legal, and I bet we can meme the right in to getting the idea of "criminal threats" tossed out as a first amendment violation at the SC.


Eh,some of it looks at first glance to not be Ca. compliant, but the cops could have removed any fixed mags. So probably some charges there. Although they never charge actual felons with that shiat, or just let them plead it away if they do.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"...officers responded to a report of a possible man with mental illness acting erratically. " - TFA

As opposed to a report of an IMPOSSIBLE man ... with mental-illness-acting-erratically.
 
jso2897
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Lochsteppe: It's good that the LAPD did this, but after watching the first episode of The Rookie and seeing how they treated Castle, I don't really like them any more.


Meh. They're okay as cops go, but you have to be careful around them - they startle easily.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Police say Braxton Johnson, 24, was arrested in Hollywood after officers responded to a report of a possible man with mental illness acting erratically.

Braxton was arrested on a complaint of making criminal threats, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

No gun charges lol

It's all legal, and I bet we can meme the right in to getting the idea of "criminal threats" tossed out as a first amendment violation at the SC.


I'm always kind of amazed how little farkers understand about how the legal system works.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office will review the case to determine if charges will be formally filed.

This happened this morning.  The DA and the cops need to investigate before they file charges.  They arrested him on the obvious charge, and I'm sure more charges will follow.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
He must not have been wearing his camouflage body armor. Idiot!
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Guntram Shatterhand: Suddenly Gov. Whitmer's bill for red flags here in Michigan sounds like a damn good idea.


Suddenly? Go pretty much anywhere I to the developed world and even the most right wing nutters will think that's a good idea. The US is a psychotic outlier.
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Love the headline, subs
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Let's guess which nearby state he's from. I'm gonna guess ... Washington.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
WhAt MaKeS a WeApOn HiGh PoWeReD HuH LiBs?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Thanks, LAPD, for preventing yet another mass shooting by a gun owner.


you can say a lot of things about the guy, but he was clearly not a law abiding gun owner.

Also once again demonstrating that if people are acting in a threatening manner and/or have obvious violent tendencies, actually doing something about it stops them before they can do absolutely horrible shiat most of the time.

As <throws up a little> whidbey said, red flag laws actually work when they're used.
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: WhAt MaKeS a WeApOn HiGh PoWeReD HuH LiBs?


Honestly alternating cases isn't funny.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED
 
Wessoman
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: He must not have been wearing his camouflage body armor. Idiot!


Exactly. Truly this man was certifiably insane: He prepared for an inner city mass shooting rampage but went with the  woodland camo instead of urban camo. What a complete maniac.
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: He must not have been wearing his camouflage body armor. Idiot!


Or he had it on inside out and was extra-noticeable.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: Guntram Shatterhand: Suddenly Gov. Whitmer's bill for red flags here in Michigan sounds like a damn good idea.

Suddenly? Go pretty much anywhere I to the developed world and even the most right wing nutters will think that's a good idea. The US is a psychotic outlier.


Even most people in the US think it's a good idea. It's just not always going to be used properly considering our justice...I mean, just-us system.
 
jso2897
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Let's guess which nearby state he's from. I'm gonna guess ... Washington.


Wrong.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
officers responded to a report of a possible man with mental illness acting erratically.

yes you already said he owned guns
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: WhAt MaKeS a WeApOn HiGh PoWeReD HuH LiBs?


The phrase "high powered" was used for the same reason they used the term "assault pistol" to describe a common gun.  It's scary words to drive an agenda.

Now if a .50 BMG was part of his collection, high powered would apply.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: officers responded to a report of a possible man with mental illness acting erratically.

yes you already said he owned guns


media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
He'll be released and his weapons will be returned to him with an apology and a list of security codes for the homes and offices of several high profile liberal politicians.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

p51d007: No mug shot??


Let me guess - you need to know his race before you offer your pro-gun-nut opinion, right?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The name Braxton is the biggest flag of all
 
Chagrin
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

The5thElement: Are the guns ok?


The government can seize your guns in ultraliberal California where red flag laws exist. It's a horrible violation of 2nd mendment rights and due prostate. Those guns should be free.
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark] [SwearJar]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

whidbey: You mean these laws actually work, and deter tragedies from happening?


They work just fine if the agencies involved to their fucking jobs. The cops in Uvalde and Parkland would have stopped both of those shootings if they'd actually carried out their duties.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Hoblit: "...officers responded to a report of a possible man with mental illness acting erratically. " - TFA

As opposed to a report of an IMPOSSIBLE man ... with mental-illness-acting-erratically.


th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Chagrin: The5thElement: Are the guns ok?

The government can seize your guns in ultraliberal California where red flag laws exist. It's a horrible violation of 2nd mendment rights and due prostate. Those guns should be free.


3/10: Too many deliberate typos.
 
harryk7551
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
California's been demonstrating this month that the Second Amendment was a mistake.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Chagrin: The5thElement: Are the guns ok?

The government can seize your guns in ultraliberal California where red flag laws exist. It's a horrible violation of 2nd mendment rights and due prostate. Those guns should be free.


The problem isn't red flag laws.  It's red flag laws where a single anonymous tip with no additional information is enough to have your property seized, forcing you to spend a small fortune to prove your innocence.
 
