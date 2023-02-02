 Skip to content
(CNN)   "You can do that?" -Texas   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
ajgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those who don't RTFA:
1) This was in Spain
2) The alleged asked to be euthanized
3) Assisted suicide there is legal
4) The families of the victims appealed to get a trial
5) The high court refused to hear the case.

/Assuming *I* RTFA properly.
//Where is my caffeine IV?
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yeah, but if you're not in a womb, you can be killed by Texas at any time.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Hmmm...

The families of the Injured are denied their pound of flesh, but ultimate justice prevails

I don't see a problem.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Texas would reject this out of hand because it's too humane.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I was wondering why I didn't see this on the front page of every major Spanish news website.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Seems alright to me. Prison, amputation, paralysis, chronic pain, suicide. That seems like plenty of justice for someone who didn't even kill anybody.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
FTFA:
Courts allowed the man's assisted death after rejecting several appeals by his victims, who argued he should face justice. The case even reached the Constitutional Court, which refused to deliberate on it, saying there had been no violation of fundamental rights.

Sounds like he IS facing justice. The consequences of his actions were that he was paralyzed - forever - and in chronic pain. His life in any meaningful way was now over, to such a degree he's choosing to die.

There's no perfect justice, nothing will bring back the dead, but your justice system couldn't do better a better job of dispensing justice than what he's getting.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Did he at least offer a full confession first?
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Oh shoot, that's right, he didn't even actually manage to kill anyone. So there isn't even anyone who died...
 
Trocadero
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
When people demand justice, they really just want somebody stabbed w/ a sword.

hittrophy.comView Full Size
 
olorin604
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I don't think I have a problem with this, here in America we "euthanize" suspected offenders all the time, the police just don't have to go through any of the peaky legal red tape or asking anyone for permission.
 
MBooda
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Yoot? In Asia?
 
davidv
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Sometimes the trash takes itself out.

/shrug
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

olorin604: I don't think I have a problem with this, here in America we "euthanize" suspected offenders all the time, the police just don't have to go through any of the peaky legal red tape or asking anyone for permission.


That's exactly why I'd have a problem with in in America.

We'd likely have cops competing with each other to inflict the most painful injury to cause suspects to choose euthanasia.

/We can't have nice things.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

I think the victims probably wanted him in the public record as a convicted criminal.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

That and $2.50 will get you a can of coke.
 
LyleJohn
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Texas would reject this out of hand because it's too humane.


Probably, but they'll be conflicted if there was profit to be had
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


/Probably still rejected like marijuana
 
MBooda
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
begging to be allowed to die

"Yes, you can do that." - Utah

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Wessoman
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Texas authorities- "Just say they *asked* to be euthanized. That's the trick!"
 
