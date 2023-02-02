 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Come for UK's great beaches in Devon, stay for the abandoned 'Chernobyl-on-Sea' toxic waste eyesore that's just a stone's throw away   (devonlive.com) divider line
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Who the fark wants to see them?"

Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The graffiti includes an obscene message in spray paint - aimed at former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Know what else is close by?

Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Okay I skimmed the article and it looks like chemical contamination, not radioactive material.

Chernobyl invoked for chemical byproducts? Really? I read the headline and I was like, what's wrong with Windscale NOW? Because England did have a reactor fire. It was Windscale in 1957.

/radiation safety
 
