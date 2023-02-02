 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Man with 102 children calls it quits, confessing "At first it was a joke... but now this has its problems"   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
22
    More: Facepalm, Birth control, Hut, Teacher, Marriage, Rural area, House, Education, Child  
22 Comments
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh.  I thought this was going to be about Boris Johnson.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus, Nick Cannon. Give it a f*cking rest already.
 
sjcpjh1
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Dude hasn't had a quiet day in decades.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Shawn Kemp?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

sjcpjh1: Dude hasn't had a quiet day in decades.


Maybe he's gone out for Smokes 101 times..?
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Jesus H. We only have three and the mere thought of having one more is enough to make me pray for a quick death.
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
He has twelve wives.

I cannot imagine that not being hell.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Dude's got 99 problems but...

lessee, carry the one, harmonize the residuals, 5 of his children and 10 of his wives are ok?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Shawn Kemp?


I was going to go with Antonio Cromartie
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What's his name, Randy Breedmore?
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Too late, bro.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This is genius. You see, the classic set up, from the Von Trapps to the Carters to the Jacksons, the family band, you still needed managers, roadies, recording techs, publicists, album cover artists, backstage security, etc. This way, the entire family is in the family band! It's brilliant, really.

/that would make a great Disney/Nickelodeon sitcom
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
As I was going to Bugisa,
I met a man with twelve wives,
Each wife had twelve sacks,
Each sack had twelve cats,
Each cat had twelve kits:
Kits, cats, sacks, and wives,
How many were there going to Bugisa?
 
beyondmycontrol
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: What's his name, Randy Breedmore?


Clevon
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
12 wives
.

Hopefully they were all village uggos, otherwise that's a completely dick move on his part.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
jnoel
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Idiocracy.
 
dkimball
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Isn't the idea to have lots of kids to get welfare...oops, wrong country
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm gonna guess there are a few guys in that village giving the side eye to see if anyone sees what they did.
 
Lillya
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Wiener tag exhausted
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

