(WTSP)   Cops put a flier on murder suspect's car advertising a free meal at a local restaurant. He showed up and had his meal, then they submitted his fork and spoon for DNA testing and bam, cold case solved   (wtsp.com) divider line
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Motor Boat - The Simpsons
Youtube YJginOkS-SI
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That. That actually IS some fine police work.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Sounds like something a good lawyer would get thrown out.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

BigMax: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/YJginOkS-SI?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


That is the first thing I thought of when I read the headline.

Well done
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Petit_Merdeux: Sounds like something a good lawyer would get thrown out.


Clever.  And you're right, I wonder how well it will stand up in court?
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
No such thing as a free meal.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: No such thing as a free meal.


Not true. If convicted they'll get plenty of free meals.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Through investigating, detectives found that the suspect got into Weil's home after removing a single windowpane and entering the Florida room of the residence.

TIL there is a thing called a "Florida room", or rather that people in Florida call their sunrooms "Florida rooms"
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

capt.snicklefritz: farkitallletitend: No such thing as a free meal.

Not true. If convicted they'll get plenty of free meals.


Well... he did have to murder someone first.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If he was a murder suspect couldn't they just arrest him and get a sample?

/I ANAL and am not a lawyer
 
EddieMoscone
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: That. That actually IS some fine police work.


Slick as fark.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

capt.snicklefritz: Not true. If convicted they'll get plenty of free meals.


Trust me, someone is paying for those meals.

Nothing is free.

Maybe breathing but that's about it.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Petit_Merdeux: Sounds like something a good lawyer would get thrown out.


Not sure why you think that. It's done all the time except they usually just have some guy follow the suspect around and wait on them to toss a cigarette butt or a water bottle or something. He voluntarily accepted a free meal and left his DNA on his utensils.
No entrapment and no coercion. Not a chance they get the results excluded legally. The only way I see that there could be the slightest chance would be to challenge the actual science of DNA and it's collection methods. If there was any other DNA on those utensils other than his then they might have a case by saying yeah he went there and ate but apparently so did someone else which could lead to reasonable doubt.
 
AdrienVeidt
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
At the time of the murder, deputies learned that her killer fled the area prior to their arrival.

The hell?  FL Cops have a TARDIS?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Kids In The Hall - The Chase
Youtube cxY0-Qr_l78
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Ahem!

I didn't see anything in TFA saying anything about a free meal coupon. Where does it say that?
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: If he was a murder suspect couldn't they just arrest him and get a sample?

/I ANAL and am not a lawyer


You can't force someone without really solid proof, they can volunteer it. But I think they are going with he had no reasonable expatiation of privacy because he left the fork and knife in a public space. But they might get tripped up if they lured him, he could prob argue that they found his and other DNA on fork because cleaning cross contamination with plate table . But still nice attempt by law enforcement.
 
