(WTAE)   Punxsutawney Phil predicts six more weeks of winter. East Coast cities break out their jorts   (wtae.com) divider line
27
211 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Feb 2023 at 8:41 AM (1 hour ago)



27 Comments     (+0 »)
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's supposed to be -10 here in Jersey Saturday morning, I'm not even going outside except to get wood to burn. Shorts are for the 'manly' idiots.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do we bother spending billions to put satellites into space when we can just ask the rat?
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnryan51: [Fark user image 425x571]


Fun fact: there is a Phyllis.  She's there to keep Phil... uh... happy.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Safe prediction since, you know, spring is actually 6 weeks away and all.  Well 6 weeks and 4 days but he's a groundhog so we'll give him some leeway.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me check the calendar... Yup, Phil is correct.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In MN it would be a miracle if we only had 6 more weeks of winter.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Shorts and hoodie weather. Please wear clean ones if you're meeting the President.

miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
One sniper in the tree line and Phill never sees his shadow again.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I just asked Alexa about the groundhog's prediction and she didn't know. Yet Fark knew. Fark knows all.
 
mrwknd
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Well I for one don't listen to ROUSes that can't read a farking calendar, it's always 6 more weeks of Winter, Spring doesn't start until the 19th, 20th, or 21st of EVERY FARKING YEAR...
 
eKonk
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
How big of a geographic area does Punxsutawney Phil cover, anyway? There can be some pretty significant swings as you go towards either the Great Lakes or especially towards the Atlantic, so I imagine his reach isn't too far.  Pittsburgh is probably similar, weather-wise. But what about Cleveland? Should they have their own gopher? Or what about Philadelphia - very different weather, should they get a local woodchuck to predict the weather?

Or maybe there's a whole secret whistlepig weather network (we never hear about it because they would keep it underground, amiright?) and the prediction is a general average of the whole Northeast? but then it becomes rather irrelevant.

I'm starting to think this might be some marmot moneymaking scam - they're just flipping a coin before popping out to give some bullshiat answer to keep the tourists happy while selling cheap merchandise or pushing lousy insurance policies...
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: It's supposed to be -10 here in Jersey Saturday morning, I'm not even going outside except to get wood to burn. Shorts are for the 'manly' idiots.


Same here in PA. But then it jumps up into the 50s by Tuesday.

/This is fine...
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Shorts and hoodie weather. Please wear clean ones if you're meeting the President.

[miro.medium.com image 224x223]


Those were at least his formal shorts.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The DC area has only had one week of winter so far, that super cold snap in December.  There was only only day in January with daily temperatures below normal.  No measurable snow until yesterday, which was barely enough to be considered measurable.  Starting Sunday, we're looking at a week and a half of mid-50s.  Not say we won't still get clobbered at some point, but:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: johnryan51: [Fark user image 425x571]

Fun fact: there is a Phyllis.  She's there to keep Phil... uh... happy.


And thus the name of the township: Gobbler's Knob.

/now you know the rest of the story
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: It's supposed to be -10 here in Jersey Saturday morning, I'm not even going outside except to get wood to burn. Shorts are for the 'manly' idiots.


add that to the other cold day there has been this winter to bring the grand total to 2
 
th0th [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Why do we bother spending billions to put satellites into space when we can just ask the rat?


It's not even that.  I'm curious if any non-American Farkers routinely set aside a day for such useless holidays.
 
kb7rky [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

UberNeuman: One sniper in the tree line and Phill never sees his shadow again.


Came in here to say this.

Leaving satisfied.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

th0th: NewportBarGuy: Why do we bother spending billions to put satellites into space when we can just ask the rat?

It's not even that.  I'm curious if any non-American Farkers routinely set aside a day for such useless holidays.


If it becomes an excuse to drink, then yes.
 
punishmentforshoplifting
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Richmond, Va has had a very warm winter overall but we did get the first snowflakes of the season this morning.

Supposed to be back in the 60s next week...
 
brilett
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Kill the wodent!
 
Lokilaw2012 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: The DC area has only had one week of winter so far, that super cold snap in December.  There was only only day in January with daily temperatures below normal.  No measurable snow until yesterday, which was barely enough to be considered measurable.  Starting Sunday, we're looking at a week and a half of mid-50s.  Not say we won't still get clobbered at some point, but:
[Fark user image image 566x572]


Yet the idiots on 495 still drive like it's the apocalypse.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: johnryan51: [Fark user image 425x571]

Fun fact: there is a Phyllis.  She's there to keep Phil... uh... happy.


Is it a different Phyllis every year?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It was 85 while I was in PR this week, but I'm home now and looking at -15 Friday night and single digits till Sunday. I'll turn the heater in my chicken coop up to high til then and keep the wood stove stoked.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
