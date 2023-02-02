 Skip to content
(8 News Now)   Mel Gibson arrested for murder after being caught urinating on the Las Vegas Strip   (8newsnow.com) divider line
31
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
                          
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had always thought second-degree murder implied intent to kill in the heat of the moment, and that accidental death caused by being a dumbass was manslaughter.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Peeing Las Vegas
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mel Gibson Best Moments! South Park
Youtube UT6QY954O9c
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A real Road Warrior - to be sure..
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what Jesus would have done.
 
bronskrat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.amomama.comView Full Size
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: I had always thought second-degree murder implied intent to kill in the heat of the moment, and that accidental death caused by being a dumbass was manslaughter.


Might be true where you live, but legal definitions of many crimes vary per location.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hit him again, Endo.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had heard Mel was having mental issues.
 
gregario
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PirateKing: Hit him again, Endo.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mojongo: [Fark user image image 338x399]


All Scottish accents are terrible
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sad thing is, I wouldn't be surprised at all if it was the actor.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn! Mel been hitting the crack pipe way too hard!
 
WTP 2
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
time has not been good to him, i would not even know it was him...

dab57h0r8ahff.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
alltim
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
he won't be homeless anymore.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

xanadian: I had always thought second-degree murder implied intent to kill in the heat of the moment, and that accidental death caused by being a dumbass was manslaughter.


Depends on the state, I think. Some don't have a charge called manslaughter.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Oh, drat. I am disappoiinted and surprised that it wasn't THE Mel Gobson and only a Mel Glibson. It't the old Fark Bait and Switch from the Chump Bucket. They gets me ebery time like a four year old Dobald Trim and Slender.

/ I have completely given up on my typing as you can see. If I make a type now I evaluate it for humourous possibility and ignore the errors if they work as well as the proof-read version. Today is fake typo day! Er, real Typo Day. Opposite Day.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

WTP 2: time has not been good to him, i would not even know it was him...
[dab57h0r8ahff.cloudfront.net image 850x446]


I am guessing Mel Gibson the Abo,
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

xanadian: I had always thought second-degree murder implied intent to kill in the heat of the moment, and that accidental death caused by being a dumbass was manslaughter.


It's Vegas... that's the gamble you take there.
 
Darth_Lukecash
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

xanadian: I had always thought second-degree murder implied intent to kill in the heat of the moment, and that accidental death caused by being a dumbass was manslaughter.


From Cornell University Law Website:

Second-degree murder is typically murder with malicious intent but not premeditated. The mens rea of the defendant is intent to kill, intent to inflict serious bodily harm, or act with an abandoned heart (e.g., reckless conduct lacking concern for human life or having a high risk of death).


So basically anytime you want intentionally wanted to do bodily harm, but not necessarily meaning or plan to murder someone.

Manslaughter is more like not keeping up maintenance on a vehicle and then the breaks goes out and an accident causes death. Or encouraging someone to do an action that they may not be able to do safety and then they get killed.
 
UvalDeez Nuts
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
$50,000 bail for murder seems a little low.
 
Hobo as a nerd
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Darth_Lukecash: xanadian: I had always thought second-degree murder implied intent to kill in the heat of the moment, and that accidental death caused by being a dumbass was manslaughter.

From Cornell University Law Website:

Second-degree murder is typically murder with malicious intent but not premeditated. The mens rea of the defendant is intent to kill, intent to inflict serious bodily harm, or act with an abandoned heart (e.g., reckless conduct lacking concern for human life or having a high risk of death).


So basically anytime you want intentionally wanted to do bodily harm, but not necessarily meaning or plan to murder someone.

Manslaughter is more like not keeping up maintenance on a vehicle and then the breaks goes out and an accident causes death. Or encouraging someone to do an action that they may not be able to do safety and then they get killed.


Curse you for bringing facts into an argument.  What type of rodent are you?  A Demoncratter?
 
Hobo as a nerd
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Hobo as a nerd: Darth_Lukecash: xanadian: I had always thought second-degree murder implied intent to kill in the heat of the moment, and that accidental death caused by being a dumbass was manslaughter.

From Cornell University Law Website:

Second-degree murder is typically murder with malicious intent but not premeditated. The mens rea of the defendant is intent to kill, intent to inflict serious bodily harm, or act with an abandoned heart (e.g., reckless conduct lacking concern for human life or having a high risk of death).


So basically anytime you want intentionally wanted to do bodily harm, but not necessarily meaning or plan to murder someone.

Manslaughter is more like not keeping up maintenance on a vehicle and then the breaks goes out and an accident causes death. Or encouraging someone to do an action that they may not be able to do safety and then they get killed.

Curse you for bringing facts into an argument.  What type of rodent are you?  A Demoncratter?


Sorry, I misspelled Demoncritter.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
He looks like what a clone trooper would look like after the empire fired them
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

xanadian: I had always thought second-degree murder implied intent to kill in the heat of the moment, and that accidental death caused by being a dumbass was manslaughter.


Second degree murder usually requires intent to inflict serious bodily harm, not intent to kill. So say you throw a tennis ball at someone's head and it kills them, that's probably manslaughter. But say you drop an anvil on someone's head and it kills them, that's second degree murder.
 
NYCNative
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Man, being an antisemite sure does age you...
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

talkertopc: xanadian: I had always thought second-degree murder implied intent to kill in the heat of the moment, and that accidental death caused by being a dumbass was manslaughter.

Might be true where you live, but legal definitions of many crimes vary per location.


Yeah I had that exact thought *just after* I hit "Add Comment."

:/
 
IDisposable
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Darth_Lukecash: xanadian: I had always thought second-degree murder implied intent to kill in the heat of the moment, and that accidental death caused by being a dumbass was manslaughter.

From Cornell University Law Website:

Second-degree murder is typically murder with malicious intent but not premeditated. The mens rea of the defendant is intent to kill, intent to inflict serious bodily harm, or act with an abandoned heart (e.g., reckless conduct lacking concern for human life or having a high risk of death).


So basically anytime you want intentionally wanted to do bodily harm, but not necessarily meaning or plan to murder someone.

Manslaughter is more like not keeping up maintenance on a vehicle and then the breaks goes out and an accident causes death. Or encouraging someone to do an action that they may not be able to do safety and then they get killed.


Yeah, but every state is going to be different.  A lot of us internet lawyers learned law from watching Law & Order.  In New York (courtesy of Law & Order), the normal murder charge for premeditated murder is murder 2.  What they call murder 1 is what would be called capital murder a lot of other places (murder of a witness, murder of a police officer, etc).

I live in Virginia and to us, murder of a police officer, murder of a witness, etc, is "aggravated murder"; intentional murder while committing another violent felony like rape or arson is murder 1; all other intentional murder is murder 2.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Failing to find an open bathroom on the Las Vegas Strip is like failing to find Garfield merchandise in a Hallmark store.
 
