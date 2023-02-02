 Skip to content
(UPI)   Ohio Man gets 10 years for trying to join ISIS, should've stuck with Y'all Qaeda   (upi.com)
    More: Dumbass, United States, Iraq, Jordan, Naser Almadaoji, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Organization, Islam, Islamic State of Iraq  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, subby is not kidding. This is very familiar.

He would then return to the United States with the ultimate goal of starting an armed conflict between the federal government and anti-government militias
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
***Sobbing on the witness stand**** 
"I thought it was the Saturday Morning show fan club!!"
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Well, subby is not kidding. This is very familiar.

He would then return to the United States with the ultimate goal of starting an armed conflict between the federal government and anti-government militias


My first reaction to that was...do the anti-government militias really need encouragement to do that? Like, it seems like ISIS just needs a little patience and could simply plot to:

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Anderson's Pooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's from Columbus so wouldn't that be The Islamic State?
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The International Space Station....in Space?

Ohhh, that ISIS. I see.

\it's a different ISIS, altogether
 
Trocadero
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Anderson's Pooper: He's from Columbus so wouldn't that be The Islamic State?


THE
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Ohio man gets 10 years in prison for trying to join ISIS

/I can dream
 
dkimball
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Why would he admit to anything?

Me:  Yeah, I'm flying to China so I can sneak across the border to Russia to fight against Ukraine.
Agent:  Why are you telling me this?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If he attempted to join Y'all Qaida he'd be facing a strongly worded letter from BLM or ATF.    How many years did Clive and Ammon Bundy get?
 
olorin604
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

edmo: Well, subby is not kidding. This is very familiar.

He would then return to the United States with the ultimate goal of starting an armed conflict between the federal government and anti-government militias


How Did the indictment misspell gop as isis.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Man, I know people want to get out of Ohio but you don't need to commit a felony to do it!
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Haha, now he's stuck in Ohio.
 
fzumrk [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: If he attempted to join Y'all Qaida he'd be facing a strongly worded letter from BLM or ATF.    How many years did Clive and Ammon Bundy get?


A name change and pretending to be non-muslim would likely help him with joining one of those groups.  At least some of these groups are not fully white supremacist and have non-white members.  If he could do that, it's probably his best bet for some militia training in the U.S.  As we've seen most of our domestic right-wing militia terror groups get to operate with impunity.  On the other hand, based on what we've seen of most of these guys in the U.S., the training he would get would probably be shiat.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
He would then return to the United States with the ultimate goal of starting an armed conflict between the federal government and anti-government militias.

I'm not certain he would've received the warm welcome he expected from right wing militias.

Also, he could've just gone to the state school of the US military rather than enrolling in a study abroad program.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That's how bad some people want out of Ohio
 
jackmalice [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

edmo: Well, subby is not kidding. This is very familiar.

He would then return to the United States with the ultimate goal of starting an armed conflict between the federal government and anti-government militias


Yeah, because a man named Naser Almadaoji  is all about the white supremacy.  Subby is offsides.  Five yard penalty. No first down.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Don't laugh too loud. The American extreme right isn't as White and Scotch-Irish any more as it often pretends to be. There is a limit to how accepting they are of non-White recruits, though.

By way of analogy, the "loyalist" Ulster Defence Association only accepted the Shoukri brothers because they happened to be of historically Christian stock (in their case an Egyptian Coptic father and Ulster Protestant mother). Even then they were dubbed "the Pakis" or "the Turks," though they were neither one nor the other.

Andre Shoukri rose to become UDA "Brigadier" in his native north Belfast, but was eventually expelled by the other, whiter "Brigadiers." Apparently Andre and his brother Ihab had "embezzled" funds from the UDA, the proceeds of extortion and drug-running (a key source of income for most Irish paramilitary groups). In reality, the UDA wanted to make a show of cleaning up its image, and the Shoukris had long been resented for being more handsome than your average UDA man (not being quite so inbred will do that for you).

Even if Naser had managed to earn the trust of Y'All Qaeda, after talking his way in by playing up their common fear of the Elders of Zion, he could have counted on being the fall guy on the dark day law enforcement were finally forced to do their damn job.

("My clients will happily plead guilty and divulge all he knows about the criminal activities of the Muslim in exchange for a lenient sentence. The Court will save years of time and the People great expense. The Muslim goes to prison. The Americans, whom you well know, officers, are only truly guilty of patriotism, go free in short order. You, officers, get your scalp. My clients look forward to the People's prompt acceptance of their offer.")
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jackmalice: edmo: Well, subby is not kidding. This is very familiar.

He would then return to the United States with the ultimate goal of starting an armed conflict between the federal government and anti-government militias

Yeah, because a man named Naser Almadaoji  is all about the white supremacy.  Subby is offsides.  Five yard penalty. No first down.


And Ohioans don't say "Y'all". It's as poor a headline as I've seen in some time, and standards have been falling for years.
 
Troy McClure
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You know a dude is dumb when even a group like ISIS wants nothing to do with him. This guy went through a lot of effort trying to join ISIS and couldn't even get a courtesy reply.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: He would then return to the United States with the ultimate goal of starting an armed conflict between the federal government and anti-government militias.

I'm not certain he would've received the warm welcome he expected from right wing militias.

Also, he could've just gone to the state school of the US military rather than enrolling in a study abroad program.


I doubt the plan was to join, more likely to cause chaos that would pit each side against the other and then to be a hidden third party that sets the other two groups fighting each other.

Like imagine some ISIS dudes use social media to get some local RWNJ militia to stage their own version of that public land showdown between the Dildonians and the Feds. Except this time the ISIS dudes show up and do a little shooting or some exploding to catalyze a gun battle between both sides.  Ta-da now you've got some anti-government militia fighting the FBI or ATF or whoever.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
What if I just joined ISIS for the discount card and wasn't actually a practicing member?
 
