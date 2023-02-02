 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Let's visit the sleepy town of Bungay in the UK, known as the Satanist capital with many residents identifying as devil-worshippers. Probably due to a devil dog, known as Black Shuck, which terrorised the town in 1577 (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The Darkness- Black Shuck
Youtube jeRY-jxKuqA
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
images.heb.comView Full Size


/Got nuthin'
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Came for the Darkness, leaving satisfied.

/wipes hands on pants
 
BATMANATEE
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's for the greater good.
 
jso2897
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
How does the birthplace of the English language manage to have worse journalism than even America?
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


pro tip.  always summon your hell hounds first.  they have fire breath and effectively attack twice per round.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

jso2897: How does the birthplace of the English language manage to have worse journalism than even America?


Fark user imageView Full Size

are you saying this news source can't be trusted?
 
Ostman
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
70 out of 8,500 people?

/eyeroll
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

neongoats: Came for the Darkness, leaving satisfied.

/wipes hands on pants


"that dog don't give a fark!"
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

johnny queso: jso2897: How does the birthplace of the English language manage to have worse journalism than even America?

[Fark user image 425x418]
are you saying this news source can't be trusted?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
having lived on the Isle of Man with its own black dog, the Moddey Dhoo, I can tell you that the local folk definitely believe this shiat...
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Prionic Woman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Mayor Tony Dawes said: "I was very surprised to hear this. I have never come across a Satanist in the town to my knowledge.

Christians get splooged on regularly though.
 
