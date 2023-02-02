 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Politico (Europe))   Now is not the best time to fly to Moscow, buy a cow, name it Doctor Cow, and parade it down Red Square while yelling "animals are not food"   (politico.eu) divider line
36
    More: PSA, Animal rights, Animal, Red Square, Activism, United States, London, animal rights activist, New Jersey-born  
•       •       •

872 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Feb 2023 at 9:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
yahyahyah [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Okay, wow. Read the room.

The fact that they gave her just a small fine tells me either this particular judge understands mental illness, or the regime wants her to return home and inflict herself upon western nations.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Doctor Cow is my Blues Traveler coverband name
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
First maybe the first time in history, the lack of a mental health care system works in the US's favor.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Picture of the activist and his cow.

static.tvmaze.comView Full Size
 
emersonbiggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yahyahyah: Okay, wow. Read the room.

The fact that they gave her just a small fine tells me either this particular judge understands mental illness, or the regime wants her to return home and inflict herself upon western nations.


aka she'll be appearing at your local school board meeting by March
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin finally did something right. Arrest that meat hater!

普京干得好!
 
palelizard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, that's just twelve kinds of dumb.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She shared baths with a pet pig. I'm going to go out on a limb and say this woman has a few screws loose.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
TheraTx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
what's that name again?
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wxboy: [Fark user image image 640x331]


Including the calf? You must like veal.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, duh, if there's moss on your cow it's probably way beyond being food.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the one hand: at least she isn't prisoner-exchange bait.

On the other hand: Y no gulag?!
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wxboy: [Fark user image 640x331]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GalFisk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least she didn't yell "Putin is an idiot!"
She would've gotten in trouble for insulting the president and for divulging top secret information.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheraTx: what's that name again?


Dunkaccino?
DUNKACCINO
Youtube AeLuQQH1OHA
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That poor cow.
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NSFW language:

Scenes We'd Like To See - Vegetarian option at dinner party
Youtube uh7v7WstX-s
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dr. Cow is so pretty. I want to kiss him/her/they with my teeth.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We yearn to swim for home but our only home is bone. How sleepless is the egg that which throws the stone foresees the bone the bone, our only home is boned.
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GypsyJoker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They call me Dr. Cow
Good morning, how are you
I'm Dr. Cow
I'm interested in things
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RoboZombie: wxboy: [Fark user image image 640x331]

Including the calf? You must like veal.


I missed breakfast, so I'm pretty hungry.
 
nytmare
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

wxboy: RoboZombie: wxboy: [Fark user image image 640x331]

Including the calf? You must like veal.

I missed breakfast, so I'm pretty hungry.


Only chickens and pigs for breakfast. No cows.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The New Jersey-born vegan activist made headlines in 2019 when she was living in London and kept a pet pig in her flat, spoiling it with trips to restaurants and sharing baths with it.

Sad they didn't show her picture in the story.  She's such an attention hound.  I almost went out to buy a pig costume -- free dinner and baths.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brilett
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That's just smart prepping. Plenty of long term storage food.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Animals are food. I am all for the ethical and humane treatment of animals that are raised for food, but these people are nuts. We are omnivores. Deal with it.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Oblig:

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
He may have a PhD, but clearly all he learned at that liberal dump called Bovine University is how to be hippie trash.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Natural Causes"
Youtube Y2Kq-0Xw53Q
 
The Martian Manhandler
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

GypsyJoker: They call me Dr. Cow
Good morning, how are you
I'm Dr. Cow
I'm interested in things


I'm just glad that I didn't have to post this.
 
Tranquil Hegemony [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

TheraTx: what's that name again?


Dr. Cow
that's my name
that name again
is Dr. Cow
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: She shared baths with a pet pig. I'm going to go out on a limb and say this woman has a few screws loose.


Is she single?
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Eh, I think she mostly got what she wanted out of it.

She went somewhere she knew she'd likely be arrested and potentially become involved in the tensions between the US and Russia.
She'd probably have been happier if she'd gotten herself arrested, forcing the US to decide whether to negotiate for her release.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: RoboZombie: She shared baths with a pet pig. I'm going to go out on a limb and say this woman has a few screws loose.

Is she single?


No, pretty sure she's multiple. . .
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.