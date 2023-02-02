 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBC)   Le Nouveau Duluth, Montreal's no. 1 restaurant on TripAdvisor, has 85 5-star reviews from satisfied customers. And like your Canadian girlfriend, it never existed   (cbc.ca) divider line
11
    More: Fail, Restaurant, Bar, Tourism, The Globe and Mail, Montreal, Beer, Ceiling, Business  
•       •       •

576 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Feb 2023 at 8:55 AM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
most reviews are fake so this seems fair.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's on the internet, so it must be true
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This was a whole thing in England five years ago:

https://www.vice.com/en/article/434gqw/i-made-my-shed-the-top-rated-restaurant-on-tripadvisor

Seems like someone in Canada decided to replicate it
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So is the point of these fake listings purely malicious - to push high-ranking real attractions further down on rankings? I can't see how anyone would benefit from this.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I know a restaurateur who gave up and sold the restaurant because of these sites:  groupon, grub hub, yelp, trip advisor, etc.  Groupon users were abusing the privilege; groupon and grub hub were basically extorting him, as were Yelp and Trip Advisor users and "influencers".
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Groupon users were abusing the privilege; groupon and grub hub were basically extorting him, as were Yelp and Trip Advisor users and "influencers".

Several times I posted detailed reviews of a small local Japanese restaurant and each time Yelp took it down.  The owner explained that reviews were being purged because they didn't advertise with Yelp.
 
CurmudgeonInDevelopment
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

erewhon the opinionated: It's on the internet, so it must be true


The internet reports that it exist and that it doesn't exist, all of which are simultaneously true and false.

Schrödinger's Restaurant
 
KWess
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Au Vieux Duluth (vieux = old) is a regional chain of greek restaurants in Quebec.  Not fancy at all, but you know what you're getting.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Le nouveau Duluth was clearly intended as a joke, or possibly an exercise in bot programming by a student who assumed that his work would be swiftly deleted. Apparently not.

Dead-tree guide books have their own problems. Listed restaurants for a given city may close after the latest edition goes to press (I've had that happen to me a lot), and unscrupulous travel writers are not above drafting reviews of restaurants (or whole cities) they've never visited.

Anyway, it's a rare restaurant that truly merits five stars. unless your eatery is Michelin-starred (and possibly not even then). Ditto one star. Read the four-stars, two-stars, and the more detailed reviews by frequent travellers.

Whatever you do, don't believe everything you see on the goddamn Internet.
 
George Santos' taint
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm getting a kick out of this as this supposed restaurant is located just around the corner from where a buddy of mine lives.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This is why I don't take the CBC seriously. I mean, the Santos family has run Le Nouveau Duluth for years, ever since George Santos took his Nobel prize money and gave his parents a new start with it in Montreal. To slam Holocaust survivors just trying to give Canadian diners an option - French-Brazilian food with Canadian flair - and convince TripAdvisor that this incredible fusion restaurant was a fake entry is appalling.

Where in the hell am I supposed to get my poutine & farofa now? Burn in hell, CBC. Burn in hell.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.