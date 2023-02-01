 Skip to content
(UPI)   New York, tired of losing to Chicago at pizza, tries again with its own "Bean" sculpture   (upi.com) divider line
    Cloud Gate, New York City, Anish Kapoor, Stainless steel, Chicago, Sculpture, New York, Concrete  
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
New York, tired of losing to Chicago at pizza,

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Why is an oversized  chrome pill being hailed as art ? It has no grace, movement or elegance. It inspires no philosophical wondering, soul searching or flights of fancy. Some Farker who likes this thing educate me, because I am not seeing it.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Biscuit Tin: Why is an oversized  chrome pill being hailed as art ? It has no grace, movement or elegance. It inspires no philosophical wondering, soul searching or flights of fancy. Some Farker who likes this thing educate me, because I am not seeing it.


Plus, it's not even as big as Chicago's.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The 40-ton squashed version of Chicago's 110-ton sculpture has been under construction at the Jenga building since February of 2019. Work on the installation, which sits below a second-floor overhang

Nothing says "likely to stand the test of time" like "under the second floor overhang at the Jenga building".
 
jennycom [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Feels like New York is trying too hard
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Biscuit Tin: Why is an oversized  chrome pill being hailed as art ? It has no grace, movement or elegance. It inspires no philosophical wondering, soul searching or flights of fancy. Some Farker who likes this thing educate me, because I am not seeing it.


It's "Instagramable."

That's it.
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Biscuit Tin: Why is an oversized  chrome pill being hailed as art ? It has no grace, movement or elegance. It inspires no philosophical wondering, soul searching or flights of fancy. Some Farker who likes this thing educate me, because I am not seeing it.


It blocks the sidewalk quite well.
 
starlost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet it will make me look fat(ter).
 
Crooked Ref
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It doesn't have a name? I'm sure Stuart Semple would LOVE to suggest some.

/not Anish Kapoor
//not an agent or representative of Anish Kapoor
/// completing the triptych of slashes, which does not endorse Anish Kapoor
 
Hinged
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're so ugly you could be a modern art masterpiece! | FULL METAL JACKET
Youtube Kmtqp9KWICs
 
DynamiteHeaddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Hinged
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Biscuit Tin: Why is an oversized  chrome pill being hailed as art ? It has no grace, movement or elegance. It inspires no philosophical wondering, soul searching or flights of fancy. Some Farker who likes this thing educate me, because I am not seeing it.



It challenges your concept of 'bean'.
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JulieAzel626: Biscuit Tin: Why is an oversized  chrome pill being hailed as art ? It has no grace, movement or elegance. It inspires no philosophical wondering, soul searching or flights of fancy. Some Farker who likes this thing educate me, because I am not seeing it.

It's "Instagramable."

That's it.


Oh. Good point. Thanks.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Biscuit Tin: Some Farker who likes this thing educate me, because I am not seeing it.


This piece is about the inadequacy of traditional imagery and symbols to convey meaning in todays world. By abandoning representationalism the artist is free to express themself with pure form.  Specific interpretation gives way to a more visceral response

/admittedly though, their oeuvre is monochromatic
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So how many Beans can you fit in a Vessel?
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Oh shut up about the pizza already. The whole world is swimming in pizza good and bad.
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Biscuit Tin: Some Farker who likes this thing educate me, because I am not seeing it.

This piece is about the inadequacy of traditional imagery and symbols to convey meaning in todays world. By abandoning representationalism the artist is free to express themself with pure form.  Specific interpretation gives way to a more visceral response

/admittedly though, their oeuvre is monochromatic


"If youse like things that insist upon themselves, eyyy...fuggeddaboudit."
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Biscuit Tin: Why is an oversized  chrome pill being hailed as art ? It has no grace, movement or elegance. It inspires no philosophical wondering, soul searching or flights of fancy. Some Farker who likes this thing educate me, because I am not seeing it.

Plus, it's not even as big as Chicago's.


Of course not. NYers are more efficient, capable of much more condensed stupidity.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Biscuit Tin: Why is an oversized  chrome pill being hailed as art ? It has no grace, movement or elegance. It inspires no philosophical wondering, soul searching or flights of fancy. Some Farker who likes this thing educate me, because I am not seeing it.


It's a funhouse mirror.  I bet it's great when it's reflecting the sun right into your face.
 
Izunbacol [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Since it's the NYC version, I assume it's folded in half and floppy?
 
MagicChicken
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I thought International Artist and Dickbag Anish Kapoor didn't like his Chicago art wobble being called a Bean.

If so...I'm happy that the NY one is being called a bean already.

That'll really annoy him...so much so, that he'll need to roll in his piles of money a few minutes longer to take the sting away.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If you want to call cheesy hot dish "pizza".
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Subby, you misspelled Casserole
 
Bin_jammin
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Zoidberg One Art
Youtube nQVnRKIpzAU
 
George Santos' taint
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It needs to be tagged, then it might be considered art.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If New York's bean is smaller than Chicago's does that mean tourists will have a harder time finding it, making it less pleasurable for New Yorkers?
 
bmix
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
sculpture has been under construction at the Jenga building since February of 2019

Think I found your problem. Also:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
