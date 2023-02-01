 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Salon)   Good, maybe the anti-vaxxers will shut the f*ck up now   (salon.com) divider line
13
    More: Spiffy  
•       •       •

447 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Feb 2023 at 3:05 AM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HumanDecency [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They will just be annoying and insufferable about something else.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

HumanDecency: They will just be annoying and insufferable about something else.


This. They're the same ones attacking school boards and trying to ban books and screeching at drag queens.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I was hoping death would solve that problem for us... but they persist with their living and b*tching.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They're going to be claiming victory.  As companies are dropping their vaccine requirements they're going to say they were right all along.  Some will sue for wrongful termination and try to get back pay.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still going to mask up in public.  This isn't over, and it's dumb to pretend otherwise.
 
robodog
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I was hoping death would solve that problem for us... but they persist with their living and b*tching.


Yeah, a 1-2% case fatality rate wasn't nearly high enough to flush out the idiots. I'm just happy that modern medicine gave us safe and effective vaccines so when my immunocompromised mother did finally get it her double boosted body was able to fight it off without hospitalization (though she had a pretty rough 3 weeks of it).
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
A year ago, they held Ottawa hostage for several weeks over Covid-19 restrictions that had already been repealed. It doesn't matter that there's nothing to protest, and if past is prologue, I'd expect them to get violent.

// And I still wear a mask in enclosed public spaces. These past four years have been an unending stream of non-Covid-19-related health problems. I'm not going to as another farking risk to my life.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Has the 'unlikely' tag died suddenly?
 
RowdyPants
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
There's always gas prices... oh wait
 
hoohoodilly
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Does anyone actually believe insufferable anti-science morons will somehow see the light?
 
groppet
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Well now they will scream how it is a conspiracy and run out to get vaccinated.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The moral is if you complain loud and long enough, you will eventually get your way.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
There's a lot of truth in that article. I think this was the highlight:

It's made worse by the fact that conservatives always need some B.S. story about how they're the "real" victims to justify adhering to a political ideology that is about oppressing others. That's why right-wing media is a steady stream of lies about how white people are the "real" victims of racism, that feminism has gone "too far," or that LGBTQ rights are somehow a threat to conservative families. Anti-vaccination ideology suits this desire on the right to play the victim, giving them the chance to pretend to be persecuted by vaccine mandates.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.