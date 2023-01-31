 Skip to content
(CNN)   First police report in Tyre Nichols case turns out to be filled with lies. Subby is trying to find his shocked face hidden in this giant stack of Obvious and 'murica tags   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Did anybody expect it to be the truth?
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


pigs lie, cameras don't. film every cop you see.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: film every cop you see.


Nope. Nu-uh. Not me. I'm not the hero you need.

I see a cop in the wild I'm dipping into the nearest bank to inquire about a new credit card, or the closest bakery to mull over their baked goods selection.

F*ck that.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everybody knows cops lie routinely and profusely, and yet the legal system and the media treat police reports as far more credible than the word of citizens.
This needs to change. Anybody can write anything into a 'report', but that report should be treated as hearsay until it's backed up with Evidence. No more automatic deference to the police that their 'official report' is worth more than exactly what it is: the alibi of a potential criminal who is trying to avoid prosecution.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crime Reporting: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube kCOnGjvYKI0
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone knows you can't trust a report written with thin blue ink.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DannyBrandt: Giant Clown Shoe: film every cop you see.

Nope. Nu-uh. Not me. I'm not the hero you need.


I got me some middle-aged white guy privilege, I'll use it for the greater good.

"Sir, you can't record this.  Put your camera away."

"Don't mind me, I'm just gathering evidence to back up your initial police report."

"Oh, very well then.  Please proceed."
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops should never kill any unarmed suspect. If they are that scared they shouldn't be cops.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These bad apples don't represent real police. Real police officers don't get caught so blatantly on camera.
 
fzumrk [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DannyBrandt: Giant Clown Shoe: film every cop you see.

Nope. Nu-uh. Not me. I'm not the hero you need.

I see a cop in the wild I'm dipping into the nearest bank to inquire about a new credit card, or the closest bakery to mull over their baked goods selection.

F*ck that.


Aren't you likely to run into even more cops by going into a bakery?

/remember the good old days when the stereotype was cops are lazy and hang out in donut shops, but now it's cops are racist lying thug killers
//they were always racist lying thug killers
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yellow Beard: Cops should never kill any unarmed suspect. If they are that scared they shouldn't be cops.


And they REALLY shouldn't be pizza delivery guys
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image 850x520]

pigs lie, cameras don't. film every cop you see.


and get shot anyway.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yellow Beard: Cops should never kill any unarmed suspect. If they are that scared they shouldn't be cops.


with a username like that, I expect you are an expert on being scared.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police reports should be treated as legal documents.  There should be a clear chain of custody, all LEO personnel involved should have to sign off on them and subject to perjury charges should evidence show willful prevarication or obfuscation.
 
fzumrk [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Everybody knows cops lie routinely and profusely, and yet the legal system and the media treat police reports as far more credible than the word of citizens.
This needs to change. Anybody can write anything into a 'report', but that report should be treated as hearsay until it's backed up with Evidence. No more automatic deference to the police that their 'official report' is worth more than exactly what it is: the alibi of a potential criminal who is trying to avoid prosecution.


Maybe also treat them as sworn court testimony subject to the same penalties as perjury.
 
Crocoduck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a sneaking suspicion that there may be other police reports out there that are less than entirely accurate.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Did anybody expect it to be the truth?


No.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Everybody knows cops lie routinely and profusely, and yet the legal system and the media treat police reports as far more credible than the word of citizens.
This needs to change. Anybody can write anything into a 'report', but that report should be treated as hearsay until it's backed up with Evidence. No more automatic deference to the police that their 'official report' is worth more than exactly what it is: the alibi of a potential criminal who is trying to avoid prosecution.


This. So much this. Now consider the sources (law enforcement) for a lot of the stats for a lot of other popular movements and ask yourself how credible are they?
 
jso2897
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: Cops should never kill any unarmed suspect. If they are that scared they shouldn't be cops.


The cops on TV are all trained badasses - even the beautiful women cops will kick the shiat out of you.
Real life cops put fifty bullets in a 4'10" down syndrome kid, because they are "in reasonable fear of their lives".
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
ACAB
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image 850x520]

pigs lie, cameras don't. film every cop you see.



We should all be policing the police 24/7

They are known criminals, bullies, and liars.
We don't need to tolerate that.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I had said in an earlier thread that the quickest way for a Cop to get thrown under the bus is to lie to Senior Brass to the point they have to do damage control. This report is an excellent example.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

DannyBrandt: Giant Clown Shoe: film every cop you see.

Nope. Nu-uh. Not me. I'm not the hero you need.

I see a cop in the wild I'm dipping into the nearest bank to inquire about a new credit card, or the closest bakery to mull over their baked goods selection.

F*ck that.



Before I judge you I have to ask: What color are you?

White: You are part of the problem.
Black: Good call. Stay safe.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Everybody knows cops lie routinely and profusely, and yet the legal system and the media treat police reports as far more credible than the word of citizens.
This needs to change. Anybody can write anything into a 'report', but that report should be treated as hearsay until it's backed up with Evidence. No more automatic deference to the police that their 'official report' is worth more than exactly what it is: the alibi of a potential criminal who is trying to avoid prosecution.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Anybody can write anything into a 'report', but that report should be treated as hearsay until it's backed up with Evidence


This is literally the reason police reports are not admissible as evidence in court.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Cops behave this way because of the lack of consequences.

If people started shooting cops when they behaved badly we wouldn't have this problem.
 
alizeran
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Word on the street:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
We need to stop using using words like inaccuracies and misinformation, and call them what they really are, lies.  Subby has drawn the line, let's hold it.
 
jso2897
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This is going to be another daily reveal story, like Uvalde.
Every day, something a little bit worse is going to come out.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: Cops behave this way because of the lack of consequences.

If people started shooting cops when they behaved badly we wouldn't have this problem.


Ask Christopher Dorner how that turned out.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

bughunter: DannyBrandt: Giant Clown Shoe: film every cop you see.

Nope. Nu-uh. Not me. I'm not the hero you need.

I got me some middle-aged white guy privilege, I'll use it for the greater good.

"Sir, you can't record this.  Put your camera away."

"Don't mind me, I'm just gathering evidence to back up your initial police report."

"Oh, very well then.  Please proceed."


White guy privilege helps often, but only goes far. While cops enjoy beating black people, they will beat white people if the opportunity comes up. Much like this bisexual guy I used to work with.  He was 'mostly' gay, and preferred men, but would never turn down a girl if an opportunity presented itself.

I've seen several videos of some white person filming an arrest on the street from their own porch, and cops yelling at them to go back inside. When they didn't, they got arrested for "obstruction." For being on their porch.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: We need to stop using using words like inaccuracies and misinformation, and call them what they really are, lies.  Subby has drawn the line, let's hold it.



Yesterday there was an NPR article on FARK detailing how much cops lie.
They never used the word LIE once.

They used about a dozen euphemisms for lying like "inconsistency", "inaccuracy", "discrepancy", etc. but never ONCE did they use the word lie.

Nice Polite Republicans
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

DannyBrandt: Giant Clown Shoe: film every cop you see.

Nope. Nu-uh. Not me. I'm not the hero you need.

I see a cop in the wild I'm dipping into the nearest bank to inquire about a new credit card, or the closest bakery to mull over their baked goods selection.

F*ck that.


Not every town has a PD that is rotten to the core but I wouldn't argue with a cop telling me to stop filming or else.  That shiat can escalate in hurry and the next thing you know, you're "interfering", "resisting arrest" and have a knee on your neck.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
There are multiple apps for Android that allow secret video recording.
You start recording and the app disappears, but keeps recording.
The recordings don't go in to your gallery, they are kept in the app.
Nothing on the screen indicates you are recording.
Even if a cop grabs my Android (before I can lock it) he'll see nothing.
It keeps recording when locked too.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Lying in official documents is a crime and these cops should face criminal charges for this as well, as should every other cop who lies in their reports.
 
Dr Dreidel
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Mills' attorney, Blake Ballin, said Mills arrived later than other officers and his vision was impaired by the pepper spray used during the traffic stop.

The fark? His defense is gonna be "I got there late and couldn't see too good, so I had to beat wholesale ass"?

// as cop defenses go, it's maybe not the worst I've heard (the successful "I didn't know stealing from a crime scene was illegal" holds that prize), but it's probably top 5
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: DannyBrandt: Giant Clown Shoe: film every cop you see.

Nope. Nu-uh. Not me. I'm not the hero you need.

I see a cop in the wild I'm dipping into the nearest bank to inquire about a new credit card, or the closest bakery to mull over their baked goods selection.

F*ck that.

Not every town has a PD that is rotten to the core but I wouldn't argue with a cop telling me to stop filming or else.  That shiat can escalate in hurry and the next thing you know, you're "interfering", "resisting arrest" and have a knee on your neck.



Say "Ok" and lower the phone to your side
Keep recording. Upside down video is easy enough to fix later.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Another technique to film discretely. Turn your back and use the screen side camera over your shoulder. Just pretend you are using your phone.
 
palelizard
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

alizeran: Word on the street:
[Fark user image 850x1133]


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Everybody knows cops lie routinely and profusely, and yet the legal system and the media treat police reports as far more credible than the word of citizens.
This needs to change. Anybody can write anything into a 'report', but that report should be treated as hearsay until it's backed up with Evidence. No more automatic deference to the police that their 'official report' is worth more than exactly what it is: the alibi of a potential criminal who is trying to avoid prosecution.


I've been to traffic court a few times and I've seen so many people go up before the judge, tell their side, the cop says something different happened, and the person says "wait, that's not what happened at all." And the judge looks at them with distain and says "yeah, I think I'll take the officer's word over yours. You are the one who didn't come to a complete stop at the sign and then did an improper lane change. Why would the officer lie about that? "

Just because they can. I mean unless you have the whole thing on video, you're just farked every time.  And whatever rare time someone does have proof the cop was lying, the judge just says "Okay, you can go then." And then moves right on to the next person who is there because of a ticket from the same cop, without the judge ever saying anything to the officer. And then the judge goes right back to accepting the word of the officer (who was just proven to be a liar) over the word of the next guy.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Police lie!?!?!?
Like just write down stuff in a report that they know isn't true!?!?!?!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
1funguy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Most cops are (were) white, conservative, male.

They are traditionally allowed to lie.

It's how republicans are created.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Repay the police, in full and in kind.
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

fzumrk: Private_Citizen: Everybody knows cops lie routinely and profusely, and yet the legal system and the media treat police reports as far more credible than the word of citizens.
This needs to change. Anybody can write anything into a 'report', but that report should be treated as hearsay until it's backed up with Evidence. No more automatic deference to the police that their 'official report' is worth more than exactly what it is: the alibi of a potential criminal who is trying to avoid prosecution.

Maybe also treat them as sworn court testimony subject to the same penalties as perjury.


I sat on a jury once and I'm convinced that the cop lied on the stand. Couldn't prove it, but the defendant's test was vastly more convincing than the cop's.

/weed possession case
//we acquitted
///cop was a wanker
 
KitchenBacon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

bughunter: DannyBrandt: Giant Clown Shoe: film every cop you see.

Nope. Nu-uh. Not me. I'm not the hero you need.

I got me some middle-aged white guy privilege, I'll use it for the greater good.

"Sir, you can't record this.  Put your camera away."

"Don't mind me, I'm just gathering evidence to back up your initial police report."

"Oh, very well then.  Please proceed."


This is the way.
 
BoneSmuggler
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Private_Citizen: Everybody knows cops lie routinely and profusely, and yet the legal system and the media treat police reports as far more credible than the word of citizens.
This needs to change. Anybody can write anything into a 'report', but that report should be treated as hearsay until it's backed up with Evidence. No more automatic deference to the police that their 'official report' is worth more than exactly what it is: the alibi of a potential criminal who is trying to avoid prosecution.

I've been to traffic court a few times and I've seen so many people go up before the judge, tell their side, the cop says something different happened, and the person says "wait, that's not what happened at all." And the judge looks at them with distain and says "yeah, I think I'll take the officer's word over yours. You are the one who didn't come to a complete stop at the sign and then did an improper lane change. Why would the officer lie about that? "

Just because they can. I mean unless you have the whole thing on video, you're just farked every time.  And whatever rare time someone does have proof the cop was lying, the judge just says "Okay, you can go then." And then moves right on to the next person who is there because of a ticket from the same cop, without the judge ever saying anything to the officer. And then the judge goes right back to accepting the word of the officer (who was just proven to be a liar) over the word of the next guy.


Yeah. My family's attorney turned down an offer to become a judge. He did so because he knew he would have to accept cop's testimony as the truth. He knew better. As we all do.
 
Dr Dreidel
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

bughunter: DannyBrandt: Giant Clown Shoe: film every cop you see.

Nope. Nu-uh. Not me. I'm not the hero you need.

I got me some middle-aged white guy privilege, I'll use it for the greater good.

"Sir, you can't record this.  Put your camera away."

"Don't mind me, I'm just gathering evidence to back up your initial police report."

"Oh, very well then.  Please proceed."


Ask Martin Gugino - a 75 year old white man - how well that privilege worked for him. (Although technically he's not "middle aged".)

Or I'll just tell you: Gugino so scared the officers that they shoved him hard enough that he fell backwards and started bleeding from the ear (and the back of his head - both telltale signs of a skull fracture, which anyone even lightly trained as a first responder should know), then one officer prevented another from checking on the fallen man, and the cadre stepped over/around him to continue intimidating people who had the gall to protest police brutality after 8pm.

To bring it back around, the police report of the incident says Gugino "was injured when he tripped and fell".
 
Congo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

alizeran: Word on the street:
[Fark user image image 850x1133]


All
Mondays
Are
Bad
 
JohnnyFark
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
#blackcopsmatter
is the new
#blacklivesmatter

/two false equivalencies still add up to zero
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

1funguy: Most cops are (were) white, conservative, male.

They are traditionally allowed to lie.

It's how republicans are created.


I woulda thought there'd be some, you know, intercourse involved...

But yea, a union of lies and corruption checks out.
 
