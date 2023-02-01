 Skip to content
(CNN)   Hong Kong criminalizes CBD as "dangerous drug" alongside heroin. Tiger Balm still ok though   (cnn.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Especially on hemorrhoids
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Beijing puppets in charge of Hong Kong criminalizes CBD as "dangerous drug" alongside heroin
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Actually the CBD rubs that work the best seem to be the ones that are most like Tiger Balm. Perhaps those folks don't like competition?
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Opium War sequel?
 
Hinged
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should do that with Rhino Horns.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Sin'sHero: Opium War sequel?


Decadent imperialist weeds are not wanted
 
