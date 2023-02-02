 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Over 350,000 Texans without power after ice storm. This is not a repeat from every other previous ice storm in Texas   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Ice storm, Freezing rain, United States, Southern United States, Mississippi River, Ice, Wednesday, Valley  
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, maybe if they'd have made a wall from the North a bit stronger than the one from the south, they'd have been able to keep all that cold out. Guess, the Governor's gonna need more money to bus out all that snow and ice to somewhere like DC or Boston that will totes be locked up by more snow showing up...

Or...and I'm riffing here...regulate their damn power industry and HOLD their feet to the fire on this sh*t?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
s.abcnews.comView Full Size

An accident involving an overturned 18-wheeler on Toll road 290 in north Austin stopped all traffic both ways, Jan. 31, 2023 in Austin Texas.

Ummm....
 
August11 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, they're Texans. After hearing how rough and tough they are, how you better not mess with them, how they are so self reliant they might just become their own country...for the goddamn past fifty years, I think they'll be ok.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

August11: Well, they're Texans. After hearing how rough and tough they are, how you better not mess with them, how they are so self reliant they might just become their own country...for the goddamn past fifty years, I think they'll be ok.


They're tough and they're Texan with necks good and red. 🎶
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clearly our glorious small businessheroes running those Mom & Pop oil and gas drilling companies need some tax cuts and reduced regulations to fix this right up.

Sure, it didn't work the last 34,428 times, but THIS TIME it cannot fail!
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
You would think that eventually the voters in the state would decide that a change in leadership is needed... I mean, yeah, it's Texas, but this is several times in the past 2-3 years now that they've had this issue.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
They're freezing to death for FREEDUMB! They should thank their republican masters for the opportunity!

/s
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

OldRod: You would think that eventually the voters in the state would decide that a change in leadership is needed... I mean, yeah, it's Texas, but this is several times in the past 2-3 years now that they've had this issue.


Right? Starting to think that a fair chunk of Texas voters might be kinda dumb. Bless their hearts.
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Am I confused, because I swore I saw a video only three or four days ago where Abbott said the grid would hold?

It must be my lying eyes.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
He'll fix the grid by sending more migrants north.
 
Northern
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Well, maybe if they'd have made a wall from the North a bit stronger than the one from the south, they'd have been able to keep all that cold out. Guess, the Governor's gonna need more money to bus out all that snow and ice to somewhere like DC or Boston that will totes be locked up by more snow showing up...

Or...and I'm riffing here...regulate their damn power industry and HOLD their feet to the fire on this sh*t?


One of the largest investors in Texas power is Ted Cruz's wife who is a general fund manager at Goldman Sachs.
Who's your God now Texas?
 
Hinged
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Happens everywhere... (shrug)

/not a Texas thing
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Tannhauser: Am I confused, because I swore I saw a video only three or four days ago where Abbott said the grid would hold?

It must be my lying eyes.


Well, I don't think he said it would hold forever... or even 4 days...
 
NINDroog
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Well, this creates a conundrum for me in how I should best go about aiding the rootin', tootin' rugged individualists of the toughest state or whatever. Should I send thoughts and prayers? Or bootstraps?

You know what? I'll just skip straight to scorn and derision.
 
ScrimBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Hinged: Happens everywhere... (shrug)

/not a Texas thing


This.

Happens in New England often.  And 350k w/o power doesn't seem that bad to me considering the power loss is from downed lines, not a failed power grid.

Not much you can do about ice pulling down lines.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
How's the wall and lack of regulation working out for you now....
 
12349876
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Tannhauser: Am I confused, because I swore I saw a video only three or four days ago where Abbott said the grid would hold?

It must be my lying eyes.


Don't know the particulars of these outages, but trees taking down power lines and the grid failing are two completely different things.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: [s.abcnews.com image 304x171]
An accident involving an overturned 18-wheeler on Toll road 290 in north Austin stopped all traffic both ways, Jan. 31, 2023 in Austin Texas.

Ummm....


Fark user imageView Full Size

/got nothin'
 
Felgraf
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
From what I understand they've gotten about an inch of freezing rain. Rather, an inch of freezing rain accumulation on trees, and stuff. (Someone showed an image earlier).

That's---gonna pull down LOTS of limbs and even whole trees.
 
ko_kyi
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I hate to interrupt the gangbang, but...

Big parts of Texas have little topsoil and it isn't feasible to put most of the power lines underground.  An ice storm poses problems.  Individual utilities may have not handled vegetation management well, but nothing about the power outages in THIS event are political.  There is no lack of generation caused by failure to winterize natural gas pumping stations.

https://www.ercot.com/gridmktinfo/dashboards
 
ScrimBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Like the local Jeep club helping out.  Not sure how many they helped but looks like they had a good time doing it.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If only there was some way to support leadership that was actually conservative instead of simply being Texas grifters and carpet baggers.
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Everybody just hold on a tic.

Are these power outages due to electric plants shiatting themselves in the cold like last time or is it just ice bringing down power lines like happens everywhere else that gets freezing rain?

I honestly don't know. And if you don't know either, than I suggest you take a nice deep breath and think a little.

Texas has no shortage of legit points of criticism. Heck, maybe this power outage is one of them after all.
 
greatgodyoshi [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: [s.abcnews.com image 304x171]
An accident involving an overturned 18-wheeler on Toll road 290 in north Austin stopped all traffic both ways, Jan. 31, 2023 in Austin Texas.

Ummm....


It means they overturned its classification as an 18-wheeler. It's now considered a mini-van.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Goddam Ice.

i5.walmartimages.comView Full Size
 
0MGWTFBBQ
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Well, at least we now know that global warming is a myth because it still freezes in Texas.
 
ko_kyi
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Riche: Everybody just hold on a tic.

Are these power outages due to electric plants shiatting themselves in the cold like last time or is it just ice bringing down power lines like happens everywhere else that gets freezing rain?

I honestly don't know. And if you don't know either, than I suggest you take a nice deep breath and think a little.

Texas has no shortage of legit points of criticism. Heck, maybe this power outage is one of them after all.


Easy there hoss, we're having a 2 minute hate.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: They're freezing to death for FREEDUMB! They should thank their republican masters for the opportunity!

/s


Well, *most* of them...where's Ted Cruz?
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ko_kyi: I hate to interrupt the gangbang, but...

Big parts of Texas have little topsoil and it isn't feasible to put most of the power lines underground.  An ice storm poses problems.  Individual utilities may have not handled vegetation management well, but nothing about the power outages in THIS event are political.  There is no lack of generation caused by failure to winterize natural gas pumping stations.

https://www.ercot.com/gridmktinfo/dashboards


They've tried nothing and they're all out of ideas
 
0MGWTFBBQ
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Or does this mean that hell has frozen over?
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Riche: Everybody just hold on a tic.

Are these power outages due to electric plants shiatting themselves in the cold like last time or is it just ice bringing down power lines like happens everywhere else that gets freezing rain?

I honestly don't know. And if you don't know either, than I suggest you take a nice deep breath and think a little.

Texas has no shortage of legit points of criticism. Heck, maybe this power outage is one of them after all.


Don't know about you but my non-Texas community takes steps to avoid exactly this sort of easily foreseeable outcome instead of shrugging and saying "well nothing we can do about ice"
 
darkeyes
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I haven't heard about any issues with the grid, seems to be damage from the ice.  Thankfully no issues at my place, just got to get thru the next 24.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This ice storm was different than last year. Last year was snow. This was freezing rain, accumulating on power lines and trees. It gets heavy and shiat breaks.

This is because our power grid is all above ground strung from poles and around trees for some reason.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

0MGWTFBBQ: Well, at least we now know that global warming is a myth because it still freezes in Texas.


We can expect all sorts of chaos now that Hell has frozen over.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

question_dj: This ice storm was different than last year. Last year was snow. This was freezing rain, accumulating on power lines and trees. It gets heavy and shiat breaks.

This is because our power grid is all above ground strung from poles and around trees for some reason.


Because it would cost money to bury infrastructure and they need that money to create more jobs.
 
No Line For Beer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Texans, you better figure this whole winter concept out if you're going to continue to fight efforts to address climate change.

/But you won't
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Yeah, ice on the wires is hard to mitigate (short of burying the wires). But when that happens up here (New England), we get trucks from all over the eastern US to come and help fix things. Mutual aid. Gonna go out on a limb (trimmed back, of course) and say that might not be happening in bootstrappy Texas...
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

question_dj: This ice storm was different than last year. Last year was snow. This was freezing rain, accumulating on power lines and trees. It gets heavy and shiat breaks.

This is because our power grid is all above ground strung from poles and around trees for some reason.


How much do you enjoy digging in caliche and limestone?

If you don't say you love it, then you know the reason for large parts of Texas having above ground wires.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It'll be news when Texas drops the power grid isolation and hits up renewables more instead of dealing with those power companies that mess around so much they end up sending huge Texas sized bills to their customers who then can't pay.
 
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Ercot (last week): The grid is stable and functional

Ercot (now): Hey, look over there *runs away when you turn to look*
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Well, maybe if they'd have made a wall from the North a bit stronger than the one from the south, they'd have been able to keep all that cold out. Guess, the Governor's gonna need more money to bus out all that snow and ice to somewhere like DC or Boston that will totes be locked up by more snow showing up...

Or...and I'm riffing here...regulate their damn power industry and HOLD their feet to the fire on this sh*t?



It is their gawd given RIGHT to pay more from power, not connect to the national grid, and receive inferior service and reliability.

Why do you hate Democracy and gawd and guns you commie pinko {{{liberal}}}
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: [s.abcnews.com image 304x171]
An accident involving an overturned 18-wheeler on Toll road 290 in north Austin stopped all traffic both ways, Jan. 31, 2023 in Austin Texas.

Ummm....


See also "Texas public schools"
 
sleze
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ko_kyi: I hate to interrupt the gangbang, but...

Big parts of Texas have little topsoil and it isn't feasible to put most of the power lines underground.  An ice storm poses problems.  Individual utilities may have not handled vegetation management well, but nothing about the power outages in THIS event are political.  There is no lack of generation caused by failure to winterize natural gas pumping stations.

https://www.ercot.com/gridmktinfo/dashboards


What does top soil have to do with burying powerlines below the ground?  Without topsoil, is the ground hollow or something?
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Felgraf: From what I understand they've gotten about an inch of freezing rain. Rather, an inch of freezing rain accumulation on trees, and stuff. (Someone showed an image earlier).

That's---gonna pull down LOTS of limbs and even whole trees.


I've been in that sort of storm, and relatively few trees come down.  The problem is that some of the branches that come down are a foot across.

Fark user imageView Full Size


The one that broke off on the side of the house might've been bigger where it broke free.  But the one in the picture crushed the car on the left and smashed the windshield on the other vehicle.

We ended up draining the vehicles to use their gas in the generator from the guy who lived behind us, and took it from house to house to warm back up people's homes (most of us had oil heat and water filled radiators).

And drained the batteries to charge up cell phones and such.

But I don't recall any full trees coming down.  That usually requires rain and wind (wet soil that can't hold the roots down, then wind to push them over). LOTS of branches though.   And PEPCO continued claiming for years that tree trimming did nothing so wasn't needed.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: [s.abcnews.com image 304x171]
An accident involving an overturned 18-wheeler on Toll road 290 in north Austin stopped all traffic both ways, Jan. 31, 2023 in Austin Texas.

Ummm....



Maybe it was driving upside down until it hit the ice?
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Here's a fix
 
jso2897
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Riche: Everybody just hold on a tic.

Are these power outages due to electric plants shiatting themselves in the cold like last time or is it just ice bringing down power lines like happens everywhere else that gets freezing rain?

I honestly don't know. And if you don't know either, than I suggest you take a nice deep breath and think a little.

Texas has no shortage of legit points of criticism. Heck, maybe this power outage is one of them after all.


Yes, indeedy. There's nothing mere Man can do in the face of Mother Nature.
Says that right in the Good Book, Clem.
Yup.
Hurr.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
they'll make sure ol' sparky is still running though...

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

darkeyes: I haven't heard about any issues with the grid, seems to be damage from the ice.  Thankfully no issues at my place, just got to get thru the next 24.


There are videos out there about how to make candle heaters.

Basically, a candle with something to catch the heat above it (inverted large can, flower pot with the weep hole plugged up, etc)

Also how to make oil lamps and long burning candles from crisco.

I don't have those links memorized, but here's How to Craft Safety from Japan: https://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLFEzXnIQVwV8JBaiP0Zu1O5P_PItdn9B5
 
