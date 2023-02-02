 Skip to content
(Insider)   Brazil is considering a dump & run of hazmat   (insider.com) divider line
Hinged
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two words:  Target practice.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
They're going to tie a cinder block to Bolsonaro and shove him into the Atlantic?

::click::

Oh, c'mon!
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
They did sink the USS America which is bigger than this carrier, though I am
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: They did sink the USS America which is bigger than this carrier, though I am


not sure about asbestos removal.

/Damn add comment button is too easy to hit on a phone
 
groppet
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Just take a loan out on it, don't repay it and it will get repo and be someone else's problem.
 
Alunan
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I don't care. I want to hear about the Amazon preservation and restoration plan. France, UK, Germany, Portual, and US should be pushing hard for something concrete. Brazillian military on the ground rounding up gold miners. Checkpoints to prevent recolonization. Internationally funded reforestation efforts. Economic incentives to bring more jobs out of ranching and mining and logging and into other industries.
 
AtlanticCoast63
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: They did sink the USS America which is bigger than this carrier, though I am


IIRC America - which was built in the early 60s - had no asbestos aboard, but the USN did spend months cleaning up anything that could have been an issue.
 
