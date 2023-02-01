 Skip to content
(CNN)   There'll be laughing and singing, and goin' to prison, for dancing in the streets
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Didn't we already do an Iran Alabama thread this week?
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Damn.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gilead Supreme Court seen taking notes.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good, stop breaking the law.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Little preachers with long shadows.  Fark off fascists everyone.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were they unaware they lived in a shiat hole country?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can see fining them for the violation, but definitely 10 years for the shiatty lighting and looping.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I woulda been cool with it when this abortion aired.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HasaQvHCv4w

/It was never good no matter how much you loved Bowie or Jagger
//Horrible
 
dailygrinds
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I legit clinked on the link wondering what shiathole US state this was gonna be in.
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
vrax [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BunchaRubes: I woulda been cool with it when this abortion aired.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HasaQvHCv4w

/It was never good no matter how much you loved Bowie or Jagger
//Horrible


Typical anti-abortion rhetoric!
 
Mole Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sentireascoltare.comView Full Size


/not obsure.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Were they unaware they lived in a shiat hole country?


Probably not aware of much: An Iranian couple, both social media influencers
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to Biden's Iran
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't this the same country that just killed a woman because her head covering wasn't on correctly?

Did these two not hear about it?
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
David Bowie & Mick Jagger - Dancing In The Street (Official Video)
Youtube HasaQvHCv4w
 
Pincy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop being culturally insensitive.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Footloose II: Electric Boogaloo
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: Didn't we already do an Iran Alabama thread this week?


Mississippi is the most Baptist State of the union.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Q:  Why don't Church of Christ members have sex while standing up?

A:  They are afraid it will lead to dancing.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: Didn't we already do an Iran Alabama thread this week?


Whatabouted in the boobies.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dancing in the Street // Silent Music Video
Youtube BHkhIjG0DKc
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  

morg: AmbassadorBooze: Were they unaware they lived in a shiat hole country?

Probably not aware of much: An Iranian couple, both social media influencers


Just on that alone I'm sorta OK with this.
 
look! a robot!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zlLU1VK0Wmc

Worst story ever to promote my favorite band.
 
Dj Orange Threat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jojo Rabbit Ending
Youtube BfL5V3WHhqM
 
look! a robot!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zlLU1VK0Wmc
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dailygrinds: I legit clinked on the link wondering what shiathole US state this was gonna be in.


There's a surprise
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everybody cut, everybody cut, everybody cut headloose!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: dailygrinds: I legit clinked on the link wondering what shiathole US state this was gonna be in.

There's a surprise


This would never happen in the US.  They'd just get shot 45 times apiece.
 
cefm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alabama?
 
KidGoat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Footloose (1984): In defense of dancing, town council speech
Youtube OVHBSAxN7G8
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Van Halen - Dancing In The Street
Youtube 7iBpJUzz79c

The whole world has gone to hell in a handbasket ever since David Lee Roth left Van Halen.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BunchaRubes: I woulda been cool with it when this abortion aired.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HasaQvHCv4w

/It was never good no matter how much you loved Bowie or Jagger
//Horrible


Yep.

I have something like 90 Bowie songs and several Stones songs.

I deleted that track.
 
Lillya
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"assembly and collusion with the intention of disrupting national security."

National securty??  Dancing???
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

khatores: johnny_vegas: dailygrinds: I legit clinked on the link wondering what shiathole US state this was gonna be in.

There's a surprise

This would never happen in the US.  They'd just get shot 45 times apiece.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's Forbidden To Dance! | Xena: Warrior Princess
Youtube BVhIMqlvmHQ
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

dailygrinds: I legit clinked on the link wondering what shiathole US state this was gonna be in.


I was too at first, but realized it was more likely an Islamic state. Though in all fairness, the christian states are catching up at a right rapid rate.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Ok so you can be against oppressive laws, but when you break the oppressive laws you can't cry about it, you write a letter from the jail cell detailing your oppression.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GreenSun
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
American Activists: America sucks, we're always being oppressed! We don't have equal rights even if the laws says we're equal!

Iranians: We're being imprisoned for performing shieetty dances 0_0
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Lillya: "assembly and collusion with the intention of disrupting national security."

National securty??  Dancing???


You've heard about rain dances? Dances to invoke rain?

Imagine nuclear rain dances and you have national security nightmares.
 
ozarkmatt
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: The whole world has gone to hell in a handbasket ever since David Lee Roth left Van Halen.


It's been a while, but that was Mike Binkley, right?
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

mistahtom: Good, stop breaking the law.


Which red state are you from?  😄
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

GreenSun: American Activists: America sucks, we're always being oppressed! We don't have equal rights even if the laws says we're equal!

Iranians: We're being imprisoned for performing shieetty dances 0_0


So we should wait till the religious right takes everything away before we start complaining? We shouldn't object to losing our rights because someone somewhere has it worse? I think that this is a warning about how shiatty religious people can get and that we should stop them before it's too late.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ozarkmatt: Straight Outta Wells Branch: The whole world has gone to hell in a handbasket ever since David Lee Roth left Van Halen.

It's been a while, but that was Mike Binkley, right?


Yes sir!
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ozarkmatt: Straight Outta Wells Branch: The whole world has gone to hell in a handbasket ever since David Lee Roth left Van Halen.

It's been a while, but that was Mike Binkley, right?


Also, nothing's been the same since Marie Osmond's divorce.
 
ozarkmatt
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: ozarkmatt: Straight Outta Wells Branch: The whole world has gone to hell in a handbasket ever since David Lee Roth left Van Halen.

It's been a while, but that was Mike Binkley, right?

Also, nothing's been the same since Marie Osmond's divorce.


And if I remember right, his dad had a MotleyCrue CD hidden behind the toilet tank. Damn that was good stuff.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Kris_Romm: mistahtom: Good, stop breaking the law.

Which red state are you from?  😄


All of them
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Crap. I was thinking for going to Iran for a nice vacation, but this story changed my mind. It doesn't seem like a fun place to go anymore.
 
