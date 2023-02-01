 Skip to content
(US Food and Drug Administration)   Food Pyramid to reintroduce Taco Bell and donuts group   (fda.gov)
blacknite [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Three seashells, etc.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Con-artist products
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No big deal. Just expand the Fritos level.
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice to see the fda take this somewhat seriously for a change. Lord knows this would be impossible under a Republican administration
 
dj_bigbird
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user image

I made this for a Fark photoshop contest many years ago.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I don't miss consuming edibles at all, but I do miss making them and giving them to my imaginary friends in my tummy.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I don't miss consuming edibles at all, but I do miss making them and giving them to my imaginary friends in my tummy.


*wise knowledgeable sensible nod*
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
CBD weakens the immune system and should have a warning label since many people use it thinking it's harmless. I'm not saying it's bad or not to use it, but frequent use will raise your likelihood of illness or infection
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: [Fark user image image 576x432]
I made this for a Fark photoshop contest many years ago.


Fark user image


New and improved.

Also fun fact and CSB: I found an old Delta 8/9/whatever/CBD vape pen and it was leaking it's contents.  I was about 2 weeks into weed sobriety and so I was pretty happy to have found it. I put it to my lips and was immediately disgusted to find my lips all sticky from the oil or whatever. I had to take an Uber to the airport (and wanted to toke up before the flight) but I was so disappointed so I threw it away.

Fast forward 15 mins, Im sitting in the Uber, licking my lips and scraping off the stickiness from them when suddenly I'm stoned. Like blink blink my eyes omg I'm so stoned my eyes are cashed. I texted my son to go dig in the trash and save that sh*t because it was super effective.

I don't even know if that stuff was toxic but I was so stoned I couldn't believe it. Perhaps it was because I hadn't smoked in a while but holy smokes that made the plane trip awesome.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: dj_bigbird: [Fark user image image 576x432]
I made this for a Fark photoshop contest many years ago.

[Fark user image image 425x314]

New and improved.

Also fun fact and CSB: I found an old Delta 8/9/whatever/CBD vape pen and it was leaking it's contents.  I was about 2 weeks into weed sobriety and so I was pretty happy to have found it. I put it to my lips and was immediately disgusted to find my lips all sticky from the oil or whatever. I had to take an Uber to the airport (and wanted to toke up before the flight) but I was so disappointed so I threw it away.

Fast forward 15 mins, Im sitting in the Uber, licking my lips and scraping off the stickiness from them when suddenly I'm stoned. Like blink blink my eyes omg I'm so stoned my eyes are cashed. I texted my son to go dig in the trash and save that sh*t because it was super effective.

I don't even know if that stuff was toxic but I was so stoned I couldn't believe it. Perhaps it was because I hadn't smoked in a while but holy smokes that made the plane trip awesome.


Plot twist:  You don't have a son.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
foo monkey:

LMAO
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.com
 
