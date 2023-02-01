 Skip to content
(Toronto Star)   Driver creates night time drive-thru shopping mall   (thestar.com) divider line
13
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They broke my lots of space in new Oldmobiles this Pier One Miss Piggy.

/ in a hurry
 
germ78
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: They broke my lots of space in new Oldmobiles this Pier One Miss Piggy.

/ in a hurry


This meme has everything!
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A mall with retail stores?  I thought malls were mostly community college annexes and storage units these days.
 
WLTwitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet they were on a mission from God. God needs his electronics.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Blues Brothers (1980) - Mall Chase Scene (2/9) | Movieclips
Youtube IIdGxR-aU6o
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something different- shopping spree

Richard Hammond and team play Supermarket Sweep in Hatchbacks | Top Gear - BBC
Youtube gCJpWzDMVnE
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That mall no longer has everything...
 
Charles52
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Couldn't believe the number of 'man on the street' interviews where they said something to the effect of, 'I've never seen anything like this,' or I couldn't have imagined this happening.' Wanted to ask them, 'Do you have windows in your house?'
 
zez
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm in a truck!
Fark user imageView Full Size


/obscure?
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

chitownmike: [YouTube video: The Blues Brothers (1980) - Mall Chase Scene (2/9) | Movieclips]


And done...
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Woah. That's so far north it's almost at Canada's Wonderland. Deepest suburbia.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
They broke my watch!
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Something different- shopping spree

[YouTube video: Richard Hammond and team play Supermarket Sweep in Hatchbacks | Top Gear - BBC]


Ford Fiesta Shopping Centre Chase | Top Gear | BBC
Youtube 7e7R3y-qwZ0
 
