 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(SFGate)   Latest American-tourist-in-Italy excuse (spins wheel): "I couldn't find parking"   (sfgate.com) divider line
14
    More: Facepalm, Arno, Uffizi, World War II, Ponte Vecchio, Palazzo Pitti, Sidewalk, Middle Ages, Adolf Hitler  
•       •       •

270 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Feb 2023 at 10:41 PM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How drunk was he? I've been there; there's no mistaking it for a vehicle bridge.
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The story doesn't give the American tourist's name, but I suspect that it is Carey Mahoney.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It wasnt me.

<_<

>_>
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Italian Job" Sweded.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Since this isn't the first instance, maybe signage in Italy is for smarter people and isn't a blight on the landscape as Americans have come to expect.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
A ticket for not having "an international permit"?

I thought those were a scam?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Since this isn't the first instance, maybe signage in Italy is for smarter people and isn't a blight on the landscape as Americans have come to expect.


This country has a habit of catering to the lowest common denominator.  It makes us all dumberer.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Calif. tourist fined for driving rental car...

Faaackin blow me, I spent 7 years of my life in the rental car world in Florida, US of farkin A.

Here's a fun fact for ya:  All tourists are stupid and they do stupid shiat.  Why?  Because they're tourists!  I'm sure shrinks can songwriters can explain it in great detail but it's as though the majority of tourists leave their brains in the safe back at home.

He drove across a bridge the car could get to?  In a country where he may not have been able to read the words or recognize their version of "do not enter?"

shiat, they do that kind of shiat in their country of birth.

There is a huge difference between tourists and travelers.  Travelers don't lost thier goddam minds when something in their itinerary goes sideways.

/Howzzat for a drunk-o-rant
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

edmo: How drunk was he? I've been there; there's no mistaking it for a vehicle bridge.


Why no bollards? It's solid enough (as proved by the guy in the Fiat) and wide enough.

Judging from this picture (and nothing else, that's the extent of my knowledge) it looks like a normal street (admittedly packed with pedestrians).

s.hdnux.comView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
operating a vehicle without an international permit

"So, we've got this piece of paperwork that is available upon payment of a fee, and since you didn't pay the fee we have now increased the fee to something larger than the original fee."
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

jaytkay: edmo: How drunk was he? I've been there; there's no mistaking it for a vehicle bridge.

Why no bollards? It's solid enough (as proved by the guy in the Fiat) and wide enough.

Judging from this picture (and nothing else, that's the extent of my knowledge) it looks like a normal street (admittedly packed with pedestrians).

[s.hdnux.com image 850x569]


Looks like a farmer's market!
 
morg
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Put in some bollards to prevent cars from entering pedestrian areas.

/bollards wouldn't have helped the time I took a wrong turn in Amsterdam and ended up facing a train on a one-way street.
//this was before good GPS and the concierge was trying to coach me in over the phone.
 
olorin604
‘’ less than a minute ago  

morg: Put in some bollards to prevent cars from entering pedestrian areas.

/bollards wouldn't have helped the time I took a wrong turn in Amsterdam and ended up facing a train on a one-way street.
//this was before good GPS and the concierge was trying to coach me in over the phone.


I'm going to need more explanation about Amsterdam having trains on their streets.

Although I've heard their red light district is pretty wild.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ less than a minute ago  

BunchaRubes: In a country where he may not have been able to read the words or recognize their version of "do not enter?"


Yeah, real farking puzzle this is
entouriste.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.