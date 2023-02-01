 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KLKN-TV Lincoln)   Not content with stealing toilet paper, thief steals toilet and plumbing, leaving Burger King with a "strange bulge" in her pants   (klkntv.com) divider line
21
    More: Murica, Toilet, Theft, Toilet paper, Crime, Paper, Bar, Bathroom, Burger King  
•       •       •

346 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Feb 2023 at 10:05 PM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Imperfect Pixels [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Hey there, hot stuff. Is that an S-bend in your pants or did you just eat at Burger King and shiat yourself?"
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sounds like he got busy in a Burger King bathroom.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm just glad we all agree that Burger King can be female.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Police say the woman has also been suspected of stealing toilet paper from the restaurant on previous occasions.

Look, if you need toilet paper that badly you can have it. But maybe consider installing a bidet.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Commercial no-touch flush valve.
Sells for around $150 to $500.
 
morg
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I like stealing from Burger King because you don't have to get dressed up like when you steal from Wendy's.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Someone on Fark said never to eat at Burger King. For nearly 10 years I haven't. I only eat at Taco Bell these days.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Can you not see our bul-ges?"

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
A toilet paper thief escalated

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

The Third Man: Sounds like he got busy in a Burger King bathroom.


So busy she took the pipe home with her, haha... but I have seen the horror of what goes on in restaurant bathrooms and I'm not sure I want that anywhere near my naughty bits.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: Commercial no-touch flush valve.
Sells for around $150 to $500.


Shhh, probation remember
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Police say the woman has also been suspected of stealing toilet paper from the restaurant on previous occasions.

Look, if you need toilet paper that badly you can have it. But maybe consider installing a bidet.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Imperfect Pixels: "Hey there, hot stuff. Is that an S-bend in your pants or did you just eat at Burger King and shiat yourself?"


🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Bootleg: Police say the woman has also been suspected of stealing toilet paper from the restaurant on previous occasions.

Look, if you need toilet paper that badly you can have it. But maybe consider installing a bidet.

[i.ytimg.com image 262x147][Fark user image image 221x147]


Might as well take a 🚿
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: Commercial no-touch flush valve.
Sells for around $150 to $500.


I'm more of a "bad touch" valve kinda guy...How much are those?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
She didn't have a square to spare.
 
LaurelT
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Would anyone really notice?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

waxbeans: New Rising Sun: Bootleg: Police say the woman has also been suspected of stealing toilet paper from the restaurant on previous occasions.

Look, if you need toilet paper that badly you can have it. But maybe consider installing a bidet.

[i.ytimg.com image 262x147][Fark user image image 221x147]

Might as well take a 🚿


Good call. Swap that out for one of these:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I knew a guy who stole a canoe out of a Canadian Tire store. But he had no place to use it, so he tried to sell it. He got caught, and was sent up the river. lol
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: I knew a guy who stole a canoe out of a Canadian Tire store. But he had no place to use it, so he tried to sell it. He got caught, and was sent up the river. lol


At least your friend didn't claim Satan, or in this case the Pointy Tail of Satan made him do it.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.