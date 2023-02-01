 Skip to content
(Gothamist)   Mod squab nabbed in Mad Square   (gothamist.com) divider line
Xanadone [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Upvoted for "Mod Squab".

/also, gender reveals just get dumber and dumber
 
Galaxie500 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Start calling it what it is...a What's Between the Baby's Legs Reveal Party.

/poor birdy
 
i_dig_chicks [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I've seen a few pink elephants in my day.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That poor bird: They kidnapped me and dyed me. I thought it was some ritualistic cult that was going to offer me to their god. Then they freed me and cheered 'it's a girl! It's a girl!' as I flew back to freedom

Then they captured me again
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Pink pigeon protected per park practice.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Capt. Adam Greer: We are recruiting for a new police squadron called "The Mauve Squad". Ya in?
Recruit: ... maybe...
CAG: What's your name
R: Hayes.
CAG: First name?
R: *whips off sunglasses* PINK-ON!
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's a pigeon, just kill it. It's not like aren't a billion to replace it .
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Who cares, it's a rat with wings.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ProfessorTerguson: Who cares, it's a rat with wings.


Seagulls are rats with wings.
Pigeons are roaches with feathers.
 
The Ice Cream Man
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Okay, who's the racist?

/bad joke is REALLY bad
 
MBooda
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Fara Clark: It's a pigeon, just kill it. It's not like aren't a billion to replace it .


ProfessorTerguson: Who cares, it's a rat with wings.


ZMugg: ProfessorTerguson: Who cares, it's a rat with wings.

Seagulls are rats with wings.
Pigeons are roaches with feathers.


Same thing goes for humans.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ZMugg: Capt. Adam Greer: We are recruiting for a new police squadron called "The Mauve Squad". Ya in?
Recruit: ... maybe...
CAG: What's your name
R: Hayes.
CAG: First name?
R: *whips off sunglasses* PINK-ON!


I understood that reference.

Young me liked the Mod Squad. As with Julie Newmar, the girls at the Shay Rest Hotel, Susan Dey, and others, Peggy Lipton was someone that made me feel things I didn't quite understand until later. RIP.

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
