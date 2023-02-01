 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   I love my FedEx guy because he's a drug dealer and he doesn't even know it   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
17
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
RIP Mitch :(
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This has been not news for decades.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark you, legalize it.
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Let them fight...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
AKA Mike Jones lol.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Pot Traffickers Bought Homes, Mercedes, Guns and Chinchilla Fur Vest by Shipping Thousands of Kilos Using UPS and FedEx: Feds

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Fark you, legalize it.


But then how are state and federal agencies going to fill their pockets with that sweet, sweet civil asset forfeiture money?
 
The All-Powerful Atheismo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I used to love Mitch Hedberg.  I still do, but I used to too.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
A real Chinchilla fur vest?   This is an outrage!  How dare they kill animals to clothe themselves.

My leather jacket, shoes, best, wallet are different.  Also, I'm pretty sure the fur in a pair of gloves I have is real rabbit, but rabbits don't count.  I also have a rabbit's foot somewhere, but rabbits have no souls so it doesn't matter.  Also, they're good eatin'.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
wow, sending drugs via FedEx and the post office?   that's like *totally* illegal.

I've heard.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Dwight A. Singletary II, aka "Nutt"

The names that says "I jerk off into a sock every night"
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: mongbiohazard: Fark you, legalize it.

But then how are state and federal agencies going to fill their pockets with that sweet, sweet civil asset forfeiture money?


For Profit prisons won't fill themselves, yanno.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So not only are my anime girl huggy pillow cover not going to show up but my weed isn't either.

Now what am I supposed to do?
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What the fark is a sesame?
 
Godscrack
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Thank god they caught them. THE WAR ON DRUGS IS FINALLY WORKING
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: mongbiohazard: Fark you, legalize it.

But then how are state and federal agencies going to fill their pockets with that sweet, sweet civil asset forfeiture money?


The way they have been: by stopping anyone who withdraws any amount over $1,000 from a bank and claiming they were engaged in criminal activity, and then filing charges against the cash seized rather than the person they seized stole the cash from. Until the pigs are forced to actually file charges against the people they seize stole the cash from and attach the seized stolen cash to the charges against the actual person they seized stole the cash from, nothing will change.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Glitchwerks: So not only are my anime girl huggy pillow cover not going to show up but my weed isn't either.

Now what am I supposed to do?


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
