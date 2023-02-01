 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Body Count: 1   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
blacknite [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well played ride.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Darwin looms, dearly beloved, Darwin looms.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Caelistis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if they will inscribe "FA,FO" on his gravestone.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is so sad.  I loved him as Scut Farkus.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nme.comView Full Size


\m/...(>.<)...\m/
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: That is so sad.  I loved him as Scut Farkus.


GET OUT OF MY HEAD!!!!!
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 1 hour ago  
drugs are bad, m'kay?
 
Zul the Magnificent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mackenzie, who was found with traces of cannabis in his urine during post-mortem testing,

Oh f*ck right off with this fearmongering nonsense.
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A new viral challenge?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I know doubt the existence of carnival rides.
 
ifky
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Funfair? Do they have a spider baby?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The article is all over the place, it claims he snuck in then claims he sneaked in later.  Get your story straight, DailyMail!
 
El Rich-o
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: The article is all over the place, it claims he snuck in then claims he sneaked in later.  Get your story straight, DailyMail!


"They keep it in a pram."
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: That is so sad.  I loved him as Scut Farkus.


Well, seems I'm not the only one.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Boy, 14, was crushed to death by the mechanical arm of a fairground ride


Looks like...


... simply red

Simply Red - Fairground (Official Video)
Youtube KiRyiVgWj6g
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Cannabis in the urine!  He should have gotten wasted on beer, like a proper Englishman!

It's kind of amazing any of us survive past age 14.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Saint Etienne - Fairground Rock and Roll
Youtube A3GcffCby-U
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Even amusement park rides hate gingers now?
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Was this the incident that made it's rounds on social media last year? I didn't watch it because I'm not a ghoul, so I don't know if that was the kid or not.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Seems appropriate for the thread...

Body Count - The Winner Loses [Official Video]
Youtube kKX_yH4TauI
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: Cannabis in the urine!  He should have gotten wasted on beer, like a proper Englishman!

It's kind of amazing any of us survive past age 14.


Becky tried to warn us
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I think the inquest will quickly conclude with death by misadventure. He was trespassing, then he climbed someplace health and safety would require special attention. The ride operator wasn't present because it was closed, in a closed park, and should bear no hostile judgment.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Stupid hurts. Maybe they should post that next to do not enter, closed, warning signs in general as a reminder.
 
jackmalice [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Red hair. Freckles. No money. Must be a Weasley.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So in England, they must say, "oi mates, hold me pint, and check this out!".
 
Bag of Hammers
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SpecialSnowFlake: [nme.com image 385x244]

\m/...(>.<)...\m/


old news, Chuck Heston's been dead for years.
 
ShowStop
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
At age 14, he probably died with a body count of 0.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: Seems appropriate for the thread... [The Winner Lose]


Great song.  I really think Ice-T missed his true calling of being a hard rock/metal singer instead of a rapper
 
BigChad
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Given that this took place in England (aka the Nanny State), the park operators will be sued for a multitude of things by the idiot's family and they will win.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: Was this the incident that made it's rounds on social media last year? I didn't watch it because I'm not a ghoul, so I don't know if that was the kid or not.


Ignorant and condescending, nice combo!
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

BigChad: Given that this took place in England (aka the Nanny State), the park operators will be sued for a multitude of things by the idiot's family and they will win.


Ah, but England has the "loser pays" in those type of lawsuits. There's not even a nuisance case to be brought because no one will risk paying for the defense lawyers when they lose on such an obvious case.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ShowStop: At age 14, he probably died with a body count of 0.


um, it's, at least, one
 
hammettman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
When even your fellow, intrepid wasted teen tresspassers are yelling at you not to get on a thing, that's when you might be taking it too far.  Crushed to death is no way to go through, or end, life, son.

And just how did the mechanical arm get moving/working anyway?  Did they have power?

Anyway, one kid's dumbass move is another parent's lawsuit bonanza.
 
Pert
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SpecialSnowFlake: [nme.com image 385x244]

\m/...(>.<)...\m/


Saw them live in Wolverhampton, UK, many years ago.

Fark knows what Ice T made of the Black Country.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 minute ago  

hammettman: When even your fellow, intrepid wasted teen tresspassers are yelling at you not to get on a thing, that's when you might be taking it too far.  Crushed to death is no way to go through, or end, life, son.

And just how did the mechanical arm get moving/working anyway?  Did they have power?

Anyway, one kid's dumbass move is another parent's lawsuit bonanza.


FTFA, the kids were able to push it to get it spinning, then dumbass decided to climb on top and got a lesson in momentum.

Mr Welch told the inquest Mackenzie and two of his friends had pushed the ride until it gained momentum and was moving independently.
The friends recalled Mackenzie saying he was going to climb to the top of the ride. But as he did so, he got his leg stuck and became crushed between the moving arms.
Luke Shufflebottom - Body Count (Northern Amusements Superstar) Onride
Youtube hm0ODCN0kkM
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

